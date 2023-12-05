Texan reports gun pulled after he blows horn at man in Athens

The honk of a pickup’s horn instigated a road rage recently that resulted in a potentially dangerous confrontation with a gun, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

The alleged assault occurred about 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Lexington Road, according to the report released Monday.

A 30-year-old man from Fruitvale, Texas, told police he was driving a Ford F-250 as an escort vehicle for an oversized load when a Honda Accord passed him and nearly hit his truck near the Whit Davis Road intersection.

The Texan said he honked his horn at the Honda and when the two vehicles stopped for a red light the Honda driver rolled down his window. The man told police he watched as the Honda driver cocked the pistol, then pointed it at him, according to the report.

The man told the officer he drove off and stopped to call police.

Police located the Honda parked at a nearby liquor store and identified the driver as a 36-year-old resident of Crawford.

Pending the investigation, the driver was allowed to leave with his wife, but his car was towed to the police department after he refused a request to allow a search.

Police reported a search warrant was obtained and a Smith & Wesson 380-caliber pistol was found, along with a bag of 30 pills of Alprazolam. A background search showed the Crawford man was not a convicted felon, but police reported they plan to seek warrants for his arrest due to the road rage incident.

