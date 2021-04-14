Texans asked to conserve electricity as power grid again strained — this time amid mild weather, maintenance

Philip Jankowski, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas – The organization that runs Texas' power grid asked people to conserve energy Tuesday night as demand threatened to outstrip supply — a situation created by inaccurate power generation forecasts and power plants being voluntarily shut down for maintenance issues.

About 25% of Texas' power generation potential was offline due to maintenance, according to Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which is commonly known as ERCOT. That coupled with warmer-than-expected temperatures and misses on daily forecasts on Texas' power grid created a "tight market," said Woody Rickerson, vice president of grid planning and operations for ERCOT.

Tuesday's situation from ERCOT comes in the wake of the February freeze that knocked out power to millions of Texans when a number of power-generating units failed in the winter weather.

The Texas Legislature has been considering a number of bills that would call for reforms in how the state's power grid operates.

RALPH BARRERA / AMERICAN-STATESMAN
RALPH BARRERA / AMERICAN-STATESMAN

Though ERCOT was on the verge of issuing an emergency declaration, Rickerson said power grid operators does not expect to order any blackouts. Demand on Texas' power grid was expected to dip as the evening progressed, as air conditioners are turned off while temperatures decline.

March 25: Texas death toll from February winter storm, power outages surpasses 110

Rickerson said the plants being offline for maintenance likely were not related to outages in the February winter storm event.

"None of those (outages) that I'm aware of — well, maybe, maybe some of them — most of them are not due to damage from the winter storm," he said.

The 32 megawatts of power generation offline due to maintenance is enough to power roughly 13 million homes. The plants are offline because power companies are preparing them for summer months, when demand on the system is usually much higher than an April day like Tuesday, when highs across Texas were in the 70s and 80s.

"In April of every year we see a lot of outages for regular maintenance, and what we're seeing is not that unusual," Rickerson said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: ERCOT calls for conservation as Texas power grid faces stress

Recommended Stories

  • Texas electric grid issues energy-conservation alert amid typical spring weather

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which previously came under fire after it was accused of mismanaging its resources in preparing for the historic freeze in February that killed more than 100 people, issued the watch Tuesday, one step below emergency action.

  • Power Crisis Haunts Texas Anew as Grid Faces Another Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is again facing a possible power-grid emergency, less than 60 days after widespread blackouts left millions without light and heat for days during a deep winter freeze.The grid operator is asking for conservation and warned it could declare an emergency to bring more power plants online after a mild cold front failed to reduce demand as much as expected, while 25% of generators are down for repairs. Wholesale electricity prices jumped as high as 10,000% in some parts of the state.“We don’t anticipate having any outages,” said Bill Magness, Chief Executive Officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. “But it is a day we are seeing tight conditions on the grid.”The warning comes just two months after Texas suffered from catastrophic blackouts during a winter storm that knocked out nearly half of the state’s generation capacity. State lawmakers are now scrambling to put in place a series of market reforms designed to avoid a repeat of the calamity that left more than 100 people dead.Part of the problem is the grid operator, known as Ercot, failed to correctly forecast solar and wind production Tuesday, leaving supplies tight, officials said. At the same time, the grid operator expected milder weather to reduce demand across Texas. But the cooler air stalled in one part of the state, leaving temperatures -- and demand for power -- higher than expected in large cities including San Antonio and Houston.Ercot officials stressed that Tuesday’s conditions are not a repeat of the February crisis.“This is not an extended winter storm that is going to last five days,” Ercot Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson told reporters during a briefing. “This is a shorter event.”Blackouts would only occur if reserve power supplies fell below 1,000 megawatts. At 7 p.m. local time, they stood at 3,300 megawatts Many power plants schedule annual maintenance for this time of year, when demand is expected to be lower due to lower temperatures. A few plants were also offline to make repairs related to the February storm, Rickerson said.The average spot on-peak electricity at Ercot’s North Hub jumped more than 10,000% to $1,975.96 a megawatt-hour as of 4 p.m, according to grid data compiled by Genscape. Prices are capped at $2,000 a megawatt hour, after regulators suspended the previous $9,000 cap following the energy crisis.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Stocks Building the Next Generation Energy Grid

    Natural gas transmission systems failed, wind turbines suffered productivity declines, and at one point around half of the state's power went offline. The next-generation grid is a plan for an integrated system of reliable and clean power generation, transmission, and distribution. $100 billion of President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure bill is earmarked for "reenergizing America's power infrastructure."

  • Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

    From communication to construction, spiderwebs may offer an orchestra of information, says Markus Buehler, engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who has been using artificial intelligence to study them. "We have recorded these vibrations from spiders and used artificial intelligence to learn these vibrational patterns and associate them with certain actions, basically learning the spider's language." Buehler and his team of researchers created 3D models of spiderwebs when the arachnids were doing different things - such as construction, repair, hunting and feeding.

  • NVIDIA unveils pro-level Ampere GPUs for workstations

    NVIDIA isn't letting gamers have all the fun. Today at its GTC conference, the company announced its next round of professional-focused graphics cards, based on the Ampere architecture first scene with its RTX 30-series GPUs.

  • This collapsible, reusable cup is meant to literally last forever

    The leak-proof cups are so portable they'll fit into any bag and even your pocket.

  • Did Prince Andrew Really Just Use Prince Philip’s Death to Sneak Back on TV?

    Duncan McGlynn/Getty ImagesThe shamelessness of Britain’s Prince Andrew really does take some beating.He has suggested that a photograph of him with his arm around a teenage sex trafficking victim was faked because he has “chubby fingers.” He said that same woman’s description of him pouring with sweat at a nightclub must be a lie because he cannot sweat (he can). He ascribed his week-long 2010 visit to Jeffrey Epstein to his extreme sense of honor. Don’t even mention his love of pizza.Prince Andrew Says Prince Philip’s Death Has Left ‘Huge Void’ in Queen’s LifeIncredibly, Andrew now appears to be using his father’s death to crawl out from under the rock of royal exile to which his brother Charles, who has long struggled with him, banished him after the disastrous November 2019 Newsnight interview in which those, and many other questionable claims, including the cynical lie that he would co-operate with law enforcement inquiries into Epstein’s crimes, were made.Coming out of church on Sunday morning, just 48 hours after the death of his father, whose greatest disdain was reserved for royals embarrassing the family, Andrew made a beeline for the camera and started giving what appeared to be an off-the-cuff interview to a news camera about how the entire royal family was “all feeling a great sense of loss.”Andrew has clearly missed his media appearances. On and on he went. How grateful he was for the tributes paid to his father. How “calm” his father was as a man. He was also careful to suggest his father’s death had helped connect him to the proletariat, saying it “brought it home to me not just our loss but actually the loss that everybody else has felt, for so many people who have died and lost loved ones during the pandemic.”It was shockingly unshocking to see Andrew, not a drop of perspiration on him despite having gained a few extra pounds, bad British teeth and all, standing there in his black suit, acting like nothing had happened, freelancing away for the cameras.Maybe we had all just imagined the past year and a half, especially the bit where Prince Charles, now more than ever the acting head of the royal family, had stripped him of all his royal patronages, kicked him out of his office in Buckingham Palace, and removed his obscene $300,000 a year grant from the British taxpayer.It was, at first, all rather inoffensive waffle that was emanating from Andrew’s mouth. It might not have even made the evening news. But if there is one thing that is guaranteed to galvanize the British public, it is insight into that most mysterious of things: how the queen is actually feeling, up close and in private.Asked about the effect of Philip’s death on Her Majesty, Andrew, stunningly, decided to go there: “She described it as having left a huge void in her life,” he said, adding that she had described her husband’s passing as a “miracle.”His words were plastered over news websites and TV stations within moments.Given that Andrew was filmed outside the private Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Castle, which he had attended along with other members of the royal family including his younger brother, Prince Edward (who spoke more traditionally to reporters outside the chapel saying that his father’s death was a “dreadful shock”) there was at first an assumption that Andrew had been given permission to speak to the media. Had Charles had a change of heart? It seemed incredible, but was Andrew back on his way inside the charmed circle, entitled to free food and air miles once again?On Monday, however, leaks began trickling out suggesting that that assumption was far from an accurate characterization.Dan Wooton, the journalist who broke the news that Harry and Meghan were leaving the U.K., reported in the Daily Mail that sources had told him: “Prince Andrew might hope that this sad situation changes things, but Prince Charles is adamant there is no way back while allegations hang over him. He spoke on camera in a private capacity because this is a family event. No one can stop him doing that.”Neither the palace nor an advisory firm retained by Prince Andrew responded to inquiries from The Daily Beast.Andrew’s fantasy of a comeback has been oft-reported over the past two years. And he is still at it, with a source described as “close to Prince Andrew” telling Wooton, “He still harbors thoughts that he can make a comeback. He genuinely thinks that’s possible.”If Andrew needs any further reminder that he is no longer welcome in public life or in British sitting rooms, and that his father’s death changes nothing, he may want to consider this statistic: Almost 400 people have already written to the BBC to complain about Andrew featuring on the corporation’s coverage.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Intel CEO calls for "moonshot" to boost U.S. role in chipmaking

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger called Monday for the U.S. to spend billions of dollars over the next few years as part of a "moonshot" designed to regain lost ground in semiconductor manufacturing. The goal, he said, is to see the U.S. again account for a third of global output, up from about 12% today.Why it matters: Investments made now will take several years to bear fruit, so they won't do much to ease the current semiconductor shortage, but they're vital to America's long-term economic future and national security, Gelsinger told Axios on Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The White House met with tech leaders in a virtual summit on Monday discussing the need for investment in chip manufacturing.With demand for broad categories of chips exceeding supply, makers of everything from cars to computers and networking gear are having to slow factories and cut output. Automakers have been hit especially hard.At the very leading edge, the vast majority of chip production today is done in Taiwan, an island that remains imperiled by China's long-standing claims."I would argue the most important building block for our economic livelihood and every aspect of human life is now increasingly not in our control," Gelsinger told Axios in an interview after the White House meeting.Between the lines: Congress voiced support for investing $50 billion in chipmaking efforts as part of a recent defense spending authorization bill, but it did not actually commit the funds.The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital shifts in work, education and health care, which Gelsinger said only increases the need for the U.S. to maintain strength in chipmaking.Gelsinger, who returned to Intel two months ago as its CEO, has been pushing a similar manufacturing focus at the company itself. While the previous leadership was set to increase reliance on outside manufacturing amid production woes, Gelsinger has launched an expensive and ambitious effort to bring Intel back to industry leadership producing chips for both itself and other companies.Yes, but: Although most of what's under discussion will take years to have an impact, Gelsinger does believe that Intel can offer some help with the current chip shortage. Per Reuters, Gelsinger believes Intel's current manufacturing plants could provide some help to carmakers over the next six to nine months if automotive chip designers shifted some production to Intel's plants.The big picture: Gelsinger, as well as executives from Google and elsewhere, left Monday's White House meeting encouraged by the broad support across parties and branches of government for investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing."We commend President Biden’s support for $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research investments," Semiconductor Industry Association CEO John Neuffer said in a statement. "Funding the chip manufacturing incentives and research investments called for in the CHIPS for America Act, as President Biden’s infrastructure plan would do, will strengthen U.S. semiconductor production and innovation across the board so all sectors of our economy have the chips they need."Google CEO Sundar Pichai called it an "excellent" meeting." We appreciate the Biden Administration’s focus on the importance of semiconductor supply to innovation across industries," Pichai said in a statement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Texas oil pipelines face dry months as production languishes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Nearly half of all oil pipelines from the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield, are expected to be empty by the end of the year, analysts and executives said. Pipeline companies went on a construction spree throughout 2018 and 2019 to handle blistering growth in U.S. crude production to a record 13 million barrels per day (bpd). Major pipeline companies are exploring ways to ship other products in those lines and considering selling stakes in operations to raise cash.

  • Op-Ed: Californians need to face the truth in our own backyards to redress historic wrongs

    If you can inherit wealth from your ancestors, you can inherit their debts as well.

  • Prospect for the Pack: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

    The draft profile of Texas OT Samuel Cosmi, a potential pick for the Packers in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • A Surprising Vaccine Rival May Upset the Dreams of Anyone Holding Moderna and Pfizer Stock

    A small team of 10 researchers began designing vaccine candidates shortly after the genetic sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was made public last January. For the past decade, the team had worked on vaccines for the Zika virus and Ebola, as well as another coronavirus, MERS. If it works, it could throw the sales estimates for Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and others up in the air.

  • John Boehner said he skewered Ted Cruz in his book because Cruz was 'stirring up some of the crazies in my own caucus'

    John Boehner and Ted Cruz have traded barbs over the last week as Boehner takes aim at his former Republican colleagues in a forthcoming book.

  • Myanmar's ruling junta issues fresh charges for Suu Kyi

    Myanmar’s ruling military squared off against its opponents in the courts, the streets and the countryside Monday, showing no sign of relenting in its crackdown against those opposed to February's coup. Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected government toppled in the military takeover, was accused of a fresh criminal charge when she appeared by video link before a judge in the capital Naypyitaw on Monday, according to her lawyers. Suu Kyi was accused of breaching a law intended to control the spread of the coronavirus, the second such charge against her under the same law.

  • Insatiable Stock Bulls Demand More of Rally Running on Euphoria

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s just a quarter of the way through 2021 and stocks have already leaped past Wall Street’s year-end forecasts. They’ve jumped 10% and priced in so much optimism that it will take two more years for earnings to catch up.Is that enough for bulls? Nope. In a market that has plowed through records once every five days, the only things expanding faster than valuations are investor expectations. At Citigroup, an indicator that compares levels of panic to euphoria in the market has been pinned on elation all year, while a Bank of America model weighing optimism among sell-side analysts sits at a 10-year high.To be sure, animal spirits have calmed at the market’s loopiest edge, with penny-stock volume down and the meme craze receding. But robust appetite persists in its tamer -- and still speculative -- districts. And while fortunes would have been sacrificed repeatedly by anyone expecting this rally to overheat, the juxtaposition of stretched sentiment and a still-healing economy is a source of growing anxiety for professionals.“It is strange to see these sentiment measures elevated at the same time the economy is still recovering,” said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank. “We’ve had a shot in the arm with respect to fiscal and monetary stimulus” and its impact on the economy “is likely to continue for a while longer, but at some point it’d fade.”Not that there aren’t a lot of reasons to stay optimistic, with many data points coming in stronger than expected, vaccine rollouts (mostly) continuing and earnings expected to buttress the bull case. Taking any single sentiment indicator at face value and relying on it as a sell signal could have meant missing out on one of the largest year-over-year rallies ever recorded.Sentiment readings “are hovering at extremely high levels and we could have been worried about them three months ago -- we could have been worried about them one month ago,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, told Bloomberg TV. “They are telling us that the gains are going to be harder to come by, that if we do get negative catalysts, we are vulnerable to the downside. But I think it’s hard to view any of this data as an automatic sell signal right now.”Doubters point to everything from potential Fed tapering and tax hikes to the potential for fatigue among retail investors. A look under the surface already shows a shift in leadership that’s tilting toward companies whose growth is seen as more resilient during an economic slowdown. The frenetic buying of cyclical shares like energy and banks has cooled during the past month. Vaulting back to the top of the leader board are defensive stocks like technology, real estate and utilities.Bank of America’s “sell side indicator,” which aggregates the average recommended equity allocation by strategists, has risen for a third month to a 10-year high. But the cyclical rebound, vaccines and stimulus are all largely priced in already, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian. Meanwhile, a record amount of equity funds is being absorbed: Inflows to stocks over the past five months, at $576 billion, exceed inflows from the prior 12 years, according to the bank.Citigroup’s panic/euphoria model, which tracks metrics from options trading to short sales and fund flows, has remained in “euphoric” territory for much of this year, “generating a 100% historical probability of down markets in the next 12 months at current levels,” according to the bank’s chief U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich.Options traders are placing bets the calm won’t last. The middle part of the VIX curve shows many are expecting volatility to pick up, with the spread between the VIX -- the market’s fear gauge -- and futures on implied 30-day volatility four months from now near the highest level in about five years. One trader last week wagered that the fear gauge will rise toward 40, and won’t be lower than 25, in July. The trader appears to have bought a total of about 200,000 call contracts, an amount almost as big as the total daily volume of VIX calls, based on the 20-day average.“Sentiment -- it’s not usually enough on its own to tip a bull market over, but it does mean that if there is something that causes the broad market to flinch, it can sell off quicker and harder,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “When sentiment is running this hot, you’re hitting a new all-time high every day, at some point there will be a correction. Paying up for protection, if you have short-term money, makes plenty of sense.”Going all-in on equities for fear of missing out -- while staying protected against any downturn -- is the preferred posture of hedge funds. Lured by an almost uninterrupted rally since November, the industry has boosted their net exposure to equities to multi-year highs. Meanwhile, they’ve stepped up hedging through macro products such as index futures and exchange-traded funds. Their short sales on ETFs, for instance, increased 11% this year through March 26, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit.The hedged-long approach has gained traction on Wall Street. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou recommended investors hold on to risky assets such as stocks but add hedges through options in credit and stocks. One looming risk for the market is a continuing retreat from retail investors, a steadfast driver behind the yearlong bull market, they said.“We don’t believe that the equity bull market is yet exhausted,” the strategists wrote in the note. But “there is clear evidence of elevated equity positioning by retail investors and thus a vulnerability for the equity market going forward,” they said.Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group, says his firm is looking for ways to de-risk its portfolios. “People are seeing the recovery, they’re seeing good things happening today, which is great, but it’s a classic case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ and what they should be doing is looking six-to-nine months from now,” he said. “There are many headwinds that are going to hit the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NTSB: Pilot error likely caused vintage bomber's fatal crash

    Pilot error probably caused the 2019 crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven people and wounded six others, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday. It also cited inadequate maintenance as a contributing factor. The four-engine, propeller-driven B-17G Flying Fortress bomber with 13 people aboard crashed at Bradley International Airport, north of Hartford, during a traveling vintage aircraft show on Oct. 2, 2019.

  • Stalled Pfizer deal clouds Israel's hopes of swift herd immunity

    A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. Although more than half the population has been inoculated, Israel may not be able to keep up the momentum of the roll out. Paralysed by repeated elections and political infighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government has been unable to push through a deal for additional doses.

  • Eva Longoria in Pink Swimsuit Celebrates Summer Early

    Eva Longoria, 46, is rocking a swimsuit with pride. "Is it bathing suit season yet?" she captioned a photo over the weekend on her Instagram account, showing off her perfectly toned and chiseled body in a pink one-piece. The actress and mom deserves to celebrate her assets—especially considering she works hard to maintain them. While other stars try to downplay their diet and workout commitment, Longoria has made it clear over the years that she has a "no pain, no gain" approach to staying in shape. Here is everything Eva Longoria to keep her body ready for swimsuit season all year long, and the bathing suit and workout photos that show off the result. 1 She Diets AND Exercises, Unlike What Some Other Celebs Claim @evalongoria / InstagramSome stars claim they don't diet or exercise, but Longoria does both. "Especially as you get older, people want to know the secret to looking good and there is no secret. It's diet and exercise," she told Vogue Australia. "People say they eat well but they don't exercise. Or they run 20 miles a day but they can't lose weight. You have to do both." Keep reading to see exactly what she eats and how she works out. 2 She Mixes Up Her Workouts Getty ImagesLongoria likes to keep her fitness regiment interesting. "I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do pilates, I do SoulCycle and I'm just constantly mixing it up," Longoria told People. 3 She Eats Clean and Loads Up on Veggies Longoria starts eating after her sweat session in the AM, and maintains a healthy and clean diet. "After I run, I eat probably the same thing every morning, which is egg whites with spinach and turkey bacon," she told The Cut. "I could easily be a vegetarian because I love vegetables so much and I feel like L.A. is a place that can support healthy living," Longoria added to InStyle. "I love cooking with vegetables and I have a secret for cooking with vegetables, [which] is that they don't need a lot. A lot of people cover them in cheese or cover them in a sauce, and vegetables really only need olive oil." 4 She Cuts Sugar and Carbs When She Needs To Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images"I'm definitely a moderation girl, but sometimes I won't eat sugar for three months. I'll cut out all sugar and simple carbs that turn into sugar — rice, pasta, bread. I'm not a big carb person anyway, so it's not that hard," Longoria revealed to Glam Belleza Latina. After welcoming her first child, she joked to Us that she was losing weight by "eating air" and hadn't indulged in six month. "I haven't drunk wine. I haven't eaten sugar. I haven't seen a carb in awhile," she said. 5 She Is a Fan of Meal Prep "I love to cook. But when I'm on set, I have food delivery sent there. Before I could afford a food delivery system, I would make my breakfast and lunch, I'd pack some snacks, and put almonds in my purse. I was always prepared because I was always hungry," she told Health. 6 She Does Strength and Weight Training @evalongoria / InstagramShortly after welcoming her first child, Longoria revealed to Us that she was getting into some "very serious weight training" to get back in shape—and a scan down her Instagram feed features a bunch of her workouts with trainer Grant Roberts. The Beverly Hill based fitness guru has her do a lot of compound moves to work multiple muscles simultaneously, like squat/rows, sled pushes, battle ropes, and old school deadlifts. 7 She Uses a Trampoline @evalongoria / InstagramEva recently started jumping her way to a more exciting cardio routine. "Saturday workouts are better with a trampoline," she recently captioned an image next to her JumpSport trampoline, which she has previously dubbed the "Rolls Royce" of trampolines.

  • Regeneron to seek U.S. OK for COVID-19 cocktail to be used for prevention

    Regeneron is pursuing U.S. approval for its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail as a preventative treatment after it helped cut the risk of symptomatic infections in households where someone else is ill, the U.S. drugmaker said on Monday. REGEN-COV, a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab, protected household contacts from exposure to SARS-CoV-2, with 72% protection against symptomatic infections in the first week, and 93% after that, according to trial data released by the company.

  • Oil Prices Rangebound As Long Term Problems Emerge

    Oil prices remain rangebound as new problems for the oil industry appear on the horizon, including a possible Permian pipeline glut and an oil reserve shortage for International Oil Companies