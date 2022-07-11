Texans Asked to Conserve Electricity on Scorching Temperatures

(Bloomberg) -- Texas’s main power grid operator asked residents and businesses to conserve electricity Monday afternoon with demand seen hitting a record in the midst of a heat wave.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The call for conservation will last from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and no system-wide outages are expected for now, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a press release late Sunday. In addition to the record demand, low wind speeds means the state’s massive fleet of turbines is expected to generate at less than 10% of capacity.

Read more: Texas Power Use Tops All-Time Record as Heat Bakes State

During what’s expected to be the tightest hour Monday, from 2 to 3 p.m., the amount of available generating capacity is seen at just 0.6% above anticipated demand, according to Ercot data.

Ercot and the state regulators have asked industrial power users to prepare to curtail their usage voluntarily, especially when prices surge, said Katie Coleman, an attorney for the Texas Association of Manufacturers, who described the communication as typical for summertime events. “There have been no directives for any industrials to curtail involuntarily,” she said.

Texas’s power grid remains under scrutiny more than a year after the system collapsed during a winter storm, leaving much of the state without power for days. More than 240 people died. Officials enacted a raft of reforms following the crisis, but critics warn the system remains vulnerable.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.