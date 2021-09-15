Texans caught off-guard by Nicholas' last-minute intensification
Some people who work and live in coastal Texas communities say they underestimated the flooding and wind damage that Nicholas caused on Sept. 14.
Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.
Here's what it looked like as Nicholas made landfall, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, which caused street flooding and damage in some areas.
The Category 1 hurricane has already left more than 300,000 people without power.
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
Nicholas strengthened into a hurricane as it neared Texas' coast late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.The latest: The storm was expected to make landfall along the Texas coast in a the next few hours, the NHC said in an 11p.m. update. It was already bringing heavy rains, strong winds and storm surges to parts of the central and upper Texas coast. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Nicholas strengthened to a hurricane late this evening and was nea
The storm, which reached hurricane strength, made landfall then weakened back to tropical storm status. It's bringing pounding rain and strong winds to the region.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast and it was expected to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas from Mexico to storm-battered Louisiana.
Powerful wind gusts, rising storm surge and heavy rain slammed the Gulf Coast on Monday evening as Tropical Storm Nicholas bore down on Texas.