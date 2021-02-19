Texans hit with thousands in energy bills as storms ravage power supply

Josh Marcus
&lt;p&gt;Pedestrians walk on an icy road on 15 February 2021 in East Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation&lt;/p&gt; ((Getty Images))

Pedestrians walk on an icy road on 15 February 2021 in East Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation

((Getty Images))

Texans are facing a crisis inside of a crisis as snow hammers the state: astronomical heating bills.

Akilah Scott-Amos told The Daily Beast on Wednesday she was being charged north of $400 a day, and currently owes the wholesale power provider Griddy $2896.11, compared to $33 bill she paid the company the same month last year.

“This is a double-edged sword,” she said. “Thankfully we have power, but at what price? We are using it minimally and getting charged thousands. Most people I know don’t even have power, and I’m getting these outrageous bills.”

Griddy told its nearly 30,000 customers to consider switching energy providers altogether, the Dallas Morning News reported on Monday, as a huge spike in energy prices caused by high demand could exposure account holders to massive bills.

“We want what’s right by our customers, so we are encouraging them to leave. We believe that transparency and that honesty will bring them back,” Griddy CEO Michael Fallquist said at the time.

Another Texan, Royce Pierce, told TheDaily Beast he’d wracked up $7000 in energy bills in just two days.

Annie Shields, an editor at The Nation, said on Twitter that her sister had been charged a whopping $202,102 from CenterPoint Energy on her bill, though the company later clarified the amount was an error.

This is her normal utility bill from the gas company. It’s usually less than $20. How many people are getting bills like this and worrying about going bankrupt now??”

Steep bills are the latest obstacle facine state, where hundreds of thousands remain without power or heat.

As cold weather knocked out the natural gas supply and froze some wind turbines, customers were in the midst of a huge need for energy to keep warm, a simultaneous supply and demand crunch that shot energy rates way up, from $50 to $9,000 per megawatt.

The need to curb energy use was so dire one utility offered customers a chance to win a Tesla if they limited usage.

Making matters even more dire, on Tuesday, Texas’s Power Utility Commission, which regulates the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), ordered the nonprofit grid operator to raise prices, arguing it wasn’t accurately reflecting the high demand in the market.

“Energy prices should reflect scarcity of the supply,” the order said.

Fred Anders, who runs the site texaspowerguide.com, said customers could be paying hundreds of dollars a day.

“For the average home in Texas, it translates to roughly $450 a day if they didn’t curtail their usage at all,” he told KHOU.

On Tuesday, Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered an investigation into ERCOT.

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours," he said in a statement. "Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable,"

Read More

Ted Cruz says he’s ‘trying to get the power up’ in Texas after controversial Cancun trip

Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

Biden to deploy FEMA and National Guard for expanded vaccine rollout

Recommended Stories

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • This Could Cause a "Rapid Rise" in COVID Cases, New CDC Study Says

    The discovery of a growing number of highly contagious variants of the novel coronavirus has caused health officials a great deal of concern in recent months. Many have argued that the new strains increase the need to get as many vulnerable members of the population vaccinated as soon as possible—or at the very least, heighten awareness about following basic health guidelines such as mask wearing. But now, a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is deepening these concerns even further, predicting that these variants could lead to a "rapid rise" in COVID cases. Read on to see what the new study's findings could mean for the coming months, and for more on potential pandemic timelines, check out This Is Exactly When We'll See the Next COVID Surge, Experts Warn. The new CDC report says the variants "could lead to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases." The new study, published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Feb. 17, examined eight Minnesota residents between the ages of 15 and 41 from mid-December to mid-January who had tested positive for the U.K.-originated B.1.1.7 variant. Researchers spoke to six of the eight patients who had become ill and all of them had traveled within the two weeks leading up to their diagnoses—three visited California, two traveled to West Africa, and one had been to the Dominican Republic.In reporting the findings, the CDC released a warning that "new virus variants that spread more easily could lead to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases." And for more on where the U.K. variant is spreading fastest in the U.S., check out These 2 States Are "At Risk of Being Overrun" by the New COVID Strain. The findings highlight the need for continued use of public health protocols. The study notes that the fact that none of the patients had visited the U.K. before testing positive for the B.1.1.7. variant was a genuine cause for concern. As such, the study's authors highlight the importance of following basic health measures to avoid a surge in cases."Identification of this variant in Minnesota, a variant that epidemiologic and genomic evidence suggests has increased transmissibility, highlights the importance of mitigation measures such as mask use, physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, isolation of persons with diagnosed COVID-19, quarantine of close contacts of persons with COVID-19, and adherence to CDC travel guidance to slow transmission," the study advises. And for more on what you should be doing at the moment, check out The CDC Says You Should Be Doing These 3 Things With Your Mask Right Now. The spread of the variants in the U.S. could already be worse than we realize. Unfortunately, it appears that mutated strains are beginning to show up in increasing numbers across the U.S. The CDC reports that 1,299 COVID-19 cases caused by variants have been reported as of Feb. 16: 1,277 of them were the U.K. B.1.1.7 variant, which has been found across 41 states and Washington, D.C., and 19 cases reported across 10 states were the B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa. Right now, there are only three confirmed cases of P.1., the variant that originated in Brazilian, across two states.But in order to combat the rise of such variants and know how widely spread they are, researchers need to actually be able to find them. Currently, testing centers in the United States sequence genomes from less than one percent of all coronavirus tests, The New York Times reports, meaning any current counts are likely an underrepresentation of actual numbers. And for more COVID news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The next 14 weeks could bring the worst days of the pandemic. Other health experts have recently raised concerns that another variant-fueled surge in cases may be looming in the coming months. While discussing the process of reopening schools during an interview with CBS's This Morning on Feb. 15, Michael Osterholm, PhD, a member of the White House's COVID advisory board, issued a stark warning: "The next 14 weeks I think will be the worst of the pandemic."He continued: "People don't want to hear that, but if we look at what these variants are doing, particularly this one from the United Kingdom, and see what it did in Europe, see what it's done in the Middle East, it's now beginning to start that here in the U.S. We are going to see that unfold." And for more on how the pandemic is already affecting where you live, check out This Is How Much COVID Is Still Spreading in Your State.

  • $600 for 2 days of power? Some Texans' bills skyrocket

    Savannah Thigpen is one of Griddy's 29,000 customers who were told to switch to a different provider during this winter storm. But no other company was available.

  • Deontay Wilder claims to have knocked out Tyson Fury twice despite having never beat him

    The American knocked the Brit to the canvas twice in their first bout before Fury battled back to earn a draw

  • GameStop stock frenzy leads to class action suit; key online investor Keith Gill among those sued for $5M-plus

    The class action suit names investor Keith Gill for his alleged role in manipulating GameStop's share prices and seeks $5 million plus in damages.

  • 'I Can't Believe This': Burst Pipes Flood Home Amid Freezing Temperatures in Dallas, Texas

    Burst pipes flooded an apartment in Dallas, Texas, on February 17, amid subfreezing temperatures and power outages.Footage captured by Twitter user @streetballerina shows water pouring from the ceiling, causing severe flooding to the home.“I can’t believe this s***, dawg,” @streetballerina says in the video, crying. “We’re in freezing f***ing temperature, we ain’t got no f***ing water, there’s no heat, there’s nothing.”As of the evening of Wednesday, February 17, Oncor Electric Delivery had reported 371,344 customers remained without power, with the National Weather Service reporting subfreezing temperatures and icy conditions. Credit: @streetballerina via Storyful

  • These Are the Only States Where New COVID Strains Aren't Spreading

    As COVID cases decline in the U.S., experts warn that there could be another surge on the horizon thanks to the new fast-spreading variants of the virus. In December, more transmissible strains of COVID began circulating abroad, and now three notable strains have made their way to the U.S. Many states found at least one strain within their borders, while some have seen two of the strains in their state. According to CDC data, only eight states have yet to report a single case of any of the new strains. Keep reading to find out more about these concerning mutations, and to make sure you're staying protected, The CDC Says Don't Go to These 4 Places Without a Better Mask.The most prevalent variant plaguing the states is the B.1.1.7 strain, commonly referred to as the U.K. strain. This variant was first found in the U.S. at the end of December. Some states already have hundreds of COVID cases attributed to the U.K. strain, with a total of 1,277 cases reported across 42 states. It's unsurprising this variant is so prominent: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted it will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March. A Jan. 21 study from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) concluded that not only does this strain spread faster—it's also more deadly. Researchers found significant evidence that the U.K. mutation is "associated with an increased risk of hospitalization and death compared to infection" from other strains of COVID.The South Africa variant, formally known as B.1.351, has been documented in 10 states after first being identified in the U.S. at the end of January. The strain has only resulted in 19 cases in the country so far, but health experts are already sounding the alarm. The South Africa strain is also more transmissible, but more alarmingly, there's evidence that the existing COVID vaccines might be less effective at protecting people against it.The Brazil strain (P.1) has only been detected in two U.S. states, resulting in just three cases. This variant was first discovered in the country at the end of January. While we don't have as much information on this strain yet, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, warned that we need to keep an eye on its development. During a Jan. 25 interview with CNN, Fauci said, "If it has the capability of spreading more efficiently, likely it might actually get more and more dominant. But we have to wait and see."As the mutations continue to spread through the states, experts will monitor their progression. As of now, there are only eight states where these COVID strains are not spreading. To see if your state is on the list, read on, and for more on the future of the pandemic, The U.K.'s Top Scientist Has a Chilling COVID Warning for Americans. 1 Arkansas And for more guidance on staying safe, Don't Do This Until a Month After Your COVID Vaccine, Experts Warn. 2 Idaho And for news on vaccine availability, This Is Who Can Get the Leftover Vaccine at Walgreens, CVS,&Walmart. 3 Montana And for more on what happens next, This Is When the COVID Pandemic Will Be Completely Over, Experts Say. 4 Nebraska And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. 5 North Dakota And for advice you need to know, The CDC Is Warning You Not to Do This Right Before You Get Vaccinated. 6 South Dakota And for essential mask guidance, If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately. 7 Vermont And for more recent coronavirus news, If You Have This in Your Blood, You May Be Safe From Severe COVID. 8 West Virginia And for more pandemic safety precautions, This Is When You Shouldn't Double Mask, CDC Says.

  • Understanding how Texas' energy grid broke down during winter storm

    As Texans continue to experience rolling blackouts and loss of power, NBC News' Josh Lederman breaks down how the state's energy grid was unprepared to handle the winter storm and what this crisis means for the future of green energy.

  • Homes Flood After Winter Storm Wreaks Havoc Across Texas

    A winter storm wreaked havoc across large parts of Texas, causing major flood damage to homes in Austin on Wednesday, February 17.This video uploaded to Twitter, shows water pouring from an apartment block in northwest Austin after a pipe burst and flooded several homes.The owner of this footage told Storyful that the burst pipe was connected to the building’s sprinkler system, which had been leaking since 4:30 am on February 17. The source said residents were forced to wait for hours outside in their cars.Austin Water issued mandatory conservation measures after water pressure “dropped below minimum standards” due to burst pipes and water main breaks. Credit: @epiphanyy_13 via Storyful

  • Freeze Could Keep Texans in the Dark for Days: Energy Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The deep freeze that has forced the shutdown of U.S. refineries, oil wells and meat plants, disrupted shipments of soybeans and corn, and is still leaving more than 3 million customers without electricity could continue to keep parts of Texas in the dark for several days.Operators have been slow to get power generation back online and data showing the availability of generation has little signs of improvement. Without any additional supply, rolling blackouts are likely to be needed Wednesday to prevent the total collapse of the network. On Tuesday, the blackouts spread to North Dakota, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.The operator of the Texas electric grid says it could take days for enough power plants to be up and running to restore supply. Utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. also warned residents blackouts may last for several more days.In the Permian Basin, major producer Occidental Petroleum Corp. told customers it would be forced to curtail oil deliveries, while Chevron Corp. shut in some wells in the region. Fracking in the top U.S. shale plays has gone dark. U.S. oil production has plunged by a third.Meanwhile, gasoline futures in New York rose for a third session to the highest in more than five weeks on Wednesday, as more than 20 refineries were disrupted by the polar blast. Citgo Petroleum Corp. said its Corpus Christ refinery in Texas won’t be able to deliver fuels. Wheat futures also surged as the freeze snarled grain shipments.Amazon.com Inc. closed facilities in Arkansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana and Kentucky.Read More: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTakeAll time stamps are EST.Blackouts Likely to Continue as Power Supplies Stay Low (7:20 a.m.)The need for rolling blackouts to control demand on the Texas power network is likely to continue as data shows little sign of improvement in available power supply. Load on the system remains at suppressed levels indicating that restrictions are still in place.Oil Prices Hold Above $60 as Crisis Spurs Rush for Fuels (4:30 a.m.)West Texas Intermediate futures held onto gains accumulated this week trading above $60 a barrel while Brent rose for a third day. U.S. gas futures traded near the highest for three months and contracts in Europe surged.Temperatures in Texas are now low enough to freeze oil and gas liquids in pipelines laid on the ground. LNG exports from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Europe are expected to decline. Estimated gas flows to U.S. LNG export terminals are seen 63% below the previous week and at the lowest level since early September.North Asian spot LNG spot prices halted losses as traders weighed the impact of disruptions at U.S. export projects. The cold weather is expected to continue until the weekend when temperatures will recover to near-normal levels.Biden’s Grid Upgrade Plan Could Get Boost from Blackouts (3 a.m.)Energy analysts and experts said the blackouts in Texas underscore the U.S. electric system’s need for more of almost everything, from additional power lines criss-crossing the country to large-scale storage systems that can supply electricity when demand spikes or renewable generation declines.That could give at least a rhetorical boost to President Joe Biden’s plans for a “historic investment” in the nation’s electric grid, including better transmission systems and battery storage that would make the system more resilient amid extreme weather spurred by climate change.Texas Power Outages Becoming Fodder in Green New Deal Debate (1 a.m.)Politicians are using the widespread power outages as fodder in the debate over whether the government should back massive investment in clean energy and infrastructure.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed intermittent renewable power sources for the blackouts, while the state’s agriculture commissioner said on Facebook that no wind turbine should ever be built in the state again. Both are Republicans.Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter, saying “the infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you don’t pursue a Green New Deal.”Meanwhile one of Texas’s Senators, Ted Cruz, was reminded on Twitter of comments he made about California being “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization” during its blackouts last summer. He sheepishly responded:“I got no defense. A blizzard strikes Texas and our state shuts down. Not good.”Citi Sees Oil Refineries Recovering Faster Than Wells After Freeze (12 a.m.)The Arctic freeze in the U.S. is set to cause a cumulative production loss of about 70 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 16 million barrels of oil, Citigroup analysts said in a report Tuesday. The loss could be bigger if the size and duration of disruptions exceed those during a similar event in February 2011.While oil and gas production may rebound from the majority of wells in a week or two, it will take longer for output to recover from nearly all the wells. Meanwhile, processing facilities, including refineries and power plants, are likely to resume operations quicker. Still, the increase in energy prices caused by the disruptions could face headwinds and may remain “very volatile” over the next couple of days as shutdown of refineries and petrochemical plants boost inventories.At Least 20 Dead in Winter Storm as Power Outages Continue (11 p.m.)At least 20 deaths have been reported across the U.S. in connection with severe winter weather that has left millions without power, according to the Associated Press.Three people were found dead after a tornado in North Carolina, and four others died in a Houston-area house fire after lighting a blaze in the fireplace to stay warm. Other causes of death included car crashes on icy roads and carbon monoxide poisoning.Midwest Grid Operator Lowers Emergency Level After Ordering Blackouts (10 p.m.)The Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. lowered its emergency level to a level that no longer requires rolling blackouts.The grid had earlier asked all utilities in its southern region -- most of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Southeast Texas -- to implement periodic power outages after frigid weather forced generator shut-downs at the same time demand was rising.Texas Warns Fuel Shortages Developing in Western Half of State (9:30 p.m.)Motor fuels are running low in some parts of Texas as winter storms and frigid weather cripple power generation, natural gas output and the oil refineries that rely on them.The shortages have been detected along a stretch of Interstate 10 between San Antonio and El Paso, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a tweet late Tuesday.“Parts of Texas have fuel shortages,” the tweet said. “If you must drive, top off before you hit the road.”Houston Suburbs Tell People to Boil Water Before Drinking (8:50 p.m.)Officials in several Houston suburbs issued so-called boil orders warning residents to purify water supplies amid deepening weather and energy crises.Water-pressure levels in some municipal systems west and south of the fourth-largest U.S. city have fallen so low that the water is no longer safe for human consumption, according to warnings from multiple districts late Tuesday.The boil orders came just hours after office towers in the downtown business district warned tenants that low pressure meant the water was no longer potable. Power supplies across the state have been crippled by a combination of record cold temperatures and disruptions in fuel deliveries. Water utilities in Texas rely on electric pumps to operate distribution networks.U.S. LNG Plants Begin to Delay, Cancel Cargoes (8:45 p.m.)The Freeport liquefied natural gas export plant in Texas has delayed and canceled planned loading of several shipments over the next few weeks as the facility curbs output in response to the deep freeze. Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked the three-train plant to dial back operations in keeping with the state’s disaster declaration.Power disruptions at export facilities, closed ship channels and a reduction in the flow of natural gas have held back LNG tankers off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. Crews are working to restore power to the Sempra Energy-owned Cameron LNG export terminal in Louisiana. Houston-based Cheniere Energy Inc., the top U.S. LNG exporter, also curbed production at Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG in Texas.Gas flows to U.S. LNG export facilities have dropped to the lowest level since early-September, according to data from BloombergNEF.Midwest Grid Operator Declares Rolling Blackouts in Southern Regions (7:45 p.m.)The Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc., which runs the largest power grid in the U.S. Midwest, called for rolling blackouts across its entire southern region amid generation outages and high demand. The order is scheduled until 1 a.m. on Feb. 17.MISO operates a system that stretches along the Mississippi River region from the Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico, taking in 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba.Houston Power Outages Could Last Several Days, CenterPoint Says (6:05 p.m.)Rolling blackouts that have paralyzed Houston and the rest of Texas may last for several more days, utility CenterPoint Energy Inc. warned residents.With too little electricity being generated to supply all demand in the fourth-largest U.S. city, CenterPoint said in a tweet that it has no way to predict when supplies will be restored.Canadian Gas Commands Rare Premium Over U.S. Fuel Amid Freeze (5:49 p.m.)A deep freeze that’s sent Texas power prices surging and curtailed millions of barrels of oil production is serving as a short-term boon for Canada, which is fetching a rare premium for its natural gas.The country’s benchmark AECO gas price traded at a 27% premium to its U.S. equivalent on Tuesday, just days after touching a 7-year high of $5.28 per million British thermal units, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Canadian gas usually sells at a discount to American supplies because of its distance from major population and manufacturing centers, among other reasons.U.S. Oil Output Plunges by a Third as Freeze Slams Permian (5:32 p.m.)Total U.S. oil production has plunged by nearly a third as an unprecedented cold blast freezes well operations across the central U.S., according to traders and industry executives with direct knowledge of the operations.Crude output has now fallen by about 3.5 million barrels a day or more nationwide, they said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Before the cold snap, the U.S. was pumping about 11 million barrels a day, according to last government data. Production in the Texas’s Permian Basin alone -- America’s biggest oil field -- has plummeted by as much as 65%.Operations in Texas have stumbled because temperatures are low enough to freeze oil and gas liquids at the well head and in pipelines that are laid on the ground, as opposed to under the surface as practiced in more northerly oil regions. The big question now is how quickly temperatures return to normal.It Could Take Several Days to Restore Power in Texas (5:20 p.m.)The operator of the Texas electric grid no longer expects all service to be restored in the state by Tuesday night, saying it could take days for enough power plants to be up and running.One of the chief hurdles is that there isn’t enough natural gas flowing to fuel plants, Bill Magness, chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said in a briefing. He expects “significant progress” in the next several days but warned more power plants could still trip offline.“We are seeing progress on restoration of the system,” Magness said. “There could be setbacks”Earlier Tuesday, grid officials said they expected all power to be restored by the evening.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bachelor ’s Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing a Jacket with the Confederate Flag on It

    "I'm just so f—ing sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it," the reality star said in a video this week

  • Texas mayor resigns after telling residents "only the strong will survive"

    "No one owes you [or] your family anything; nor is it the local government's responsibility to support you during trying times like this!" said the former mayor.

  • Texas power officials admit they do not know when outages will end after Storm Uri

    Another winter storm will follow on the heels of the Storm Uri beginning Wednesday

  • Mexico finds clandestine burial pits in north, Gulf coast

    At least a half-dozen bodies have been found buried in shallow pits in the scrubland of the northern Mexico state of Sonora, while in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, experts and police uncovered at least three burial pits in a tropical mangrove island, authorities said Thursday. Prosecutors in Sonora said a volunteer search team first found the clandestine burial site in the town of Cajeme, which police and experts then excavated. Two corpses and four sets of skeletal remains were recovered from the pits, which were near a formal graveyard.

  • Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

    In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

  • Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

    A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

  • For Black Aides on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6 Brought Particular Trauma

    WASHINGTON — Jabir McKnight woke up on the morning of Jan. 6 with an uneasy feeling. The day before had been great: He and another congressional staff member had celebrated Founders Day for their historically Black fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. But as McKnight walked that Wednesday to Capitol Hill, where he had always felt safe, images of white supremacist violence in Charleston, South Carolina, and Charlottesville, Virginia, began to race through his head. Hours before the violent pro-Trump mob rampaged through the halls of Congress, leaving nearly 140 police officers injured and five people dead, McKnight recalled, he could not shake the sense that something very bad was about to happen. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The writing was on the wall for this,” said McKnight, 23, who is the communications director for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. He pointed to examples of right-wing violence in recent months and years. “For Black staffers, it’s a little bit different, because a lot of these attacks are directed toward our people,” he said. “We’ve seen these things happen over and over and over again. I don’t think we were blinded that people who are domestic terrorists would say, ‘Oh, it’s the Capitol, we’ll stop there.’” Symbols of racism and white supremacy were on full display at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rioters paraded the Confederate battle flag through the halls. One man wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, others flew the flag of the fictional country Kekistan, which mimics a Nazi war flag. Black Capitol Police officers have described the intense racism they endured from the mob; one told Buzzfeed News he was called a racist slur 15 times, causing him to break down in tears. Only a small percentage of congressional aides are Black. Since the attack, McKnight and others who were in nearby offices in the Capitol complex that day have been talking among themselves about how close the violence came to them, what it means to experience such a virulent expression of racism in what is supposed to be a citadel of liberty, and the suspicion they now feel toward other aides, members of Congress and random people they encounter as they go about their business on Capitol Hill. “It makes the trauma worse,” McKnight said. “Because as you’re walking around, you don’t know who could have been involved with what.” For some Black staff members, the Capitol attack brought back memories of how they had tried to avoid people they felt could be prone to racist violence — only to find them at their place of work. “This was the ugliest display of racism that I’ve seen ever. And I’m from the South,” says Remmington Belford, 30, the communications director for Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. “There’s a specific demographic of people that you know conduct themselves that way, and you find your way away from them. Those people came to Capitol Hill. The people who believe in supremacy due to genetics were on Capitol Hill, and they were armed, and they were incensed.” The staff members described feelings of fear about the physical threat and anger about the psychic damage done by the mob. “I never though I’d see the Confederate flag walked through the halls of Congress,” said Mike McQuerry, 50, the communications director for Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands and an impeachment manager in the trial of former President Donald Trump. “As much as we think we’ve had progress, we haven’t progressed that much.” McQuerry said that white rioters, using force and rage, gained access to parts of the Capitol that had always been off-limits to him, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office or the floor of the Senate. “Those insurgents got to places where we as staffers couldn’t go,” he said, “places we wouldn’t even think about going.” McKnight, Belford and McQuerry watched the worst of the violence from fortified offices in the Rayburn Building on the House side of the Capitol complex. “The fear was very present,” Belford said, adding that he had planned two escape routes, including rushing through a window. “As far as close? They were steps away. Let’s be very clear. There’s no force that protects us in Rayburn” once the rioters breached the Capitol. “We were fortified in our offices,” McKnight said. “You don’t know what’s on the other side of the door. You never knew what was on the other side. We were worried about any sound we heard. Are they here? Are they in the building? The only time you would have known is when it was too late. Everyone was terrified.” As they watched the mayhem that day, the aides said, they feared for their lives, realizing that not only lawmakers could be attacked but so could they. After the siege, congressional aides have reported trouble sleeping and feeling anxious, claustrophobic, angry and depressed. Lawmakers have requested additional resources to support the mental health needs of employees in response to surging demand. “It was the first time I realized that post-traumatic stress syndrome is a thing,” said Belford, who is from Houston. “We as staffers are still dealing with the trauma.” Despite what they experienced that day, McQuerry, who is from Detroit, said staff members felt an obligation to push on with work. “There’s not that many of us that work up here,” he said of Black aides to members of Congress. “It’s affected us tremendously. We have to just push through. I think we deal with it every day. PTSD is really real.” During the riot, some Democratic lawmakers said they thought they might be able to blend in with Republican members of Congress to avoid the violence. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said recently on the House floor that he recognized his privilege when this thought occurred to him. “Within moments, I realized that blending in was not an option available to our colleagues color,” he said. “So I’m here tonight to say to my brothers and sisters in Congress, and all around our country: I’m sorry. I’m sorry. For I had never understood, really understood, what privilege really means.” Aides who represent members of color said they were well aware that Black lawmakers could be targeted because “our members are some of the most vocal against Trump’s harmful and divisive practices,” Belford said. “The fear was very present. We cannot blend in. We cannot not be visible. Our skin color often becomes a target.” They were reminded this week of the threats to lawmakers when a top security official suggested on Tuesday that members of Congress consider upgrading their home security systems to include panic buttons and key fobs. In a lengthy memo sent to House lawmakers and their aides, Timothy Blodgett, the acting sergeant-at-arms, reiterated measures that he advised lawmakers to take to protect their Washington and district offices as well as their homes. The guidance — which encouraged refraining from posting about lawmakers’ appearances at events until after they have “safely left,” using special hoods to reduce exposure to “harmful materials” sent by mail and installing panic buttons in lawmakers’ homes — starkly illustrated the continuing shock waves after the Jan. 6 attack. Lawmakers have received briefings on a handful of specific active threats to the Capitol and to members after the attack, and court documents have detailed plans by individuals in the pro-Trump mob to kill specific members of Congress. One man threatened to put “a bullet” in Pelosi’s head “on Live TV,”; another threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that day, according to federal prosecutors. McKnight, who is from Philadelphia, said he had spoken with colleagues who felt shocked after moving to Washington. “So where can you go?” McKnight said. “You just moved to D.C. to work in politics and be in a safe environment, and now that’s changed.” As traumatizing as the riot was, the staff members said they had also received an outpouring of support. During the attack, Plaskett posted on Twitter a photograph of her staff, including McQuerry, telling the public they were safe. McQuerry said he received a flood of texts containing messages such as “I love you” and “be safe.” McKnight said he was also inundated with support from friends, family and acquaintances. “We could have lost our lives,” he said. “Not only were people watching, but people cared.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a Democrat said. "But this is our hearing room."