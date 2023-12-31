Texans lead the way in energy production

Texans are blessed. It’s true.

The Good Lord has blessed us in many ways, especially with an abundance of natural resources. The same could be said about the United States and the people who develop these resources into energy products that we consume around the clock every single day.

I have had the good fortune of writing this column since 2006, and working for energy associations in Texas and Washington, D.C., since 1980. I am constantly amazed at the drive and ingenuity of the wildcatters who explore and produce crude oil and natural gas, the pipeliners who transport the products, the refiners who make the petroleum products and the retailers who sell to the public.

It’s not easy. It’s complicated from beginning to end with potholes and roadblocks at every turn.

During this year I wrote columns about production increasing in Texas and across the U.S., prices rising and falling and rising again, efforts by the president of the U.S.A. to put the oil and gas industry out of business, OPEC attempts to manipulate oil production and price and an international conference on climate change concludes proclaiming its desire to “transition” away from fossil fuels.

I also wrote about wind and solar energy. Texas has a lot of wind and sunshine. The wind blows, and the windmills turn, especially in West and North Texas. The wind has become a key component of electric generation in Texas. Solar energy made big gains in Texas in 2023, too.

Even though wind and solar have been expanding, news of several companies running into financial and technical problems have been reported.

Electric vehicles also have generated interest. EV sales grew in 2023, but a majority of consumers still lack confidence in reliability.

Texas is the energy leader. Houston is the world’s energy capital. Texans have a direct interest in the future of energy production and consumption. The Texas Legislature passed, Gov. Greg Abbott signed and the public voted to set up a Texas Energy Fund to plug some of the potholes in electric generation.

In April, I wrote about the Energy Information Administration forecasting little change in petroleum production and consumption from 2023 to 2050. U.S. petroleum and other liquids consumption will rise from 16 million barrels per day in 2022 to 21 million barrels per day in 2050, the EIA stated in its Annual Energy Outlook. Wind and solar also will experience gains.

Texans have been the leaders in energy for more than 100 years, and the future looks bright, too.

Alex Mills is the former President of the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Texans lead the way in energy production