As Texans lost power in winter storm, oil and gas pollution increased across state

Haley Samsel
·5 min read

Armed with a smartphone, a North Face sleeping bag and a 65-pound pit bull in her bed, Sharon Wilson was on a mission.

Wilson has worked on natural gas issues for years as a senior field advocate for the environmental group Earthworks. As the winter storm took out the power in her Dallas apartment, Wilson began to analyze incident reports from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which companies are required to file if they do not want to face fines.

Collected with help from colleague Jack McDonald, Wilson eventually analyzed 347 records filed with state regulators since Feb. 11. They detailed the growing number of oil and gas generators experiencing equipment failure and power outages, leading to accidental emissions of natural gas and their associated chemicals.

“Every time there’s bad weather, there will be additional emission events due to the weather,” Wilson said. “The oil and gas supply chain is very fragile. Some of these event reports will say a power failure happened, and so we had to blow 90,000 tons of methane and benzene into the air.”

Between Feb. 11 and Feb. 23, emissions of volatile organic compounds in the Permian Basin skyrocketed to 35 times the levels observed in the weeks before the winter storm, according to a similar analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund. The chemicals, known as VOCs, are key components in forming ozone, or smog, which can cause breathing problems for residents exposed to it, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Another report by the EDF, Air Alliance Houston and Environment Texas found that these issues were not limited to West Texas. In the same two-week period, Texas oil refineries, petrochemical plants and industrial facilities released 3.5 million pounds of extra pollution, with nearly 20% of those emissions reported in the Houston area.

“We lost power, we lost water, and we gained pollution last week,” said Colin Leyden, who oversees oil and gas legislative affairs in Texas for the Environmental Defense Fund. “The first priority is the fact that we still have a million people without water and a lot of suffering. ... But we shouldn’t forget that there’s an environmental cost with not planning and being prepared for these kinds of extreme events.”

Releases of benzene, a highly flammable chemical frequently used in oil and gas production, soared by about 600% when compared to previous levels, EDF researchers said. Long-term exposure to benzene has been proven to cause cancer in humans, while the effects of short-term exposure include headaches, unconsciousness and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“For people who live near petrochemical plants, there’s constant density monitors out at those plants to make sure that the surrounding neighborhoods aren’t being exposed to benzene or to try and alert when there’s an exposure to the surrounding communities,” Leyden said. “If we’re talking about the Permian Basin, it’s a more sparsely populated area, but you’ve got exposure for workers.”

What’s behind the increase in pollution released into the air? Wilson points to companies that reported both power failures at their power plants and frozen parts that were meant to keep natural gas from being released into the air.

Most power generators do not have much above-ground storage for natural gas, she said, leading to major issues when compressor stations fail to take gas to a pipeline and prevent it from entering the air.

“The compressors were down because there was no power,” Wilson said. “The problem was not just weatherizing power plants. It’s that the whole chain failed. Companies say over and over that they had to vent [gas] because they couldn’t get the gas downstream because the compressor station was down.”

These reports rarely result in fines because energy generators tell the TCEQ that the pollution was an unplanned event they had no control over, Leyden said. Numbers in the incident reports are considered preliminary, and will be finalized in the next two weeks.

“It seems pretty clear that we as a state need to take climate change seriously in the fact that extreme weather events are becoming more and more common, including these polar vortex events,” Leyden said. “So far, state leadership has been unwilling to do that.”

Several oil refineries and natural gas generators have declined to comment on the emissions, although many committed earlier this year to eliminating routine flaring, or burning of excess gas to save money, by 2030. Toby Baker, the TCEQ’s executive director, told Bloomberg Green that the agency is looking to improve its response to emergencies.

“We’ll examine what worked, what didn’t work so well, and what we can do to make things better next time — or, better yet, prevent it from happening again,” Baker said.

As the Texas Legislature evaluates what went wrong with the state’s electrical grid, Wilson is not optimistic that action will be taken to prevent similar pollution events from happening again. Shortly before the storm, Texas House Democrats formed a climate and environment caucus, but told The Texas Tribune they do not plan to formally endorse any legislation during the 2021 session.

Wilson plans to continue her work on natural gas issues, thinking of families she heard from during the winter storm who were seriously affected by emissions.

“Your power’s out, you don’t have any lights, and you’re getting gassed and having health impacts,” Wilson said. “The snow turned brown from pollution. The people living out on the front line are constantly impacted so that we can have power, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Recommended Stories

  • 2020 Rookie report: Undrafted free agents

    The Lions didn't get much from the UDFA class last year

  • New York City's once-powerful Democratic bosses sit out mayor’s race

    The city’s local party organizations, diminished over a decade and scarred by AOC's 2018 upset, are struggling to find consensus within their ranks.

  • Golden Globes 2021: ‘Nomadland,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Borat’ Win Top Prizes

    Schitt's Creek, The Queen's Gambit also earned multiple awards during the mostly virtual ceremony

  • Asian shares rise on hopes for US stimulus package

    Asian shares rose Monday on hopes for President Joe Biden's stimulus package and bargain-hunting after sell offs last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.2% in morning trading to 29,587.82. A manufacturing survey for Japan showed an expansion in February for the first time since April 2019.

  • What to watch out for when preparing home repair contracts

    Don't suffer a second disaster when it comes to contractors and home repairs. These are the tips home inspectors have for you.

  • #HoustonStrong: Here's how we made it through the winter storm

    "It's been wonderful partnering with the Shake Shack team to get creative for a good cause," Chef Chris Shepherd said in a statement.

  • Raiders select small-school stud in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    Raiders select small-school stud in latest CBS Sports mock draft

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

    Donald Trump clung to his core election falsehoods in his first post-presidential speech, wrongly blamed wind power for the catastrophic power failures in Texas and revived a variety of the baseless claims that saturated his time in office, on immigration, the economy and more. THE FACTS: “Windmill calamity” is a false characterization.

  • New book details alleged abuse by former New York attorney general

    ‘Assume Nothing’ author Tanya Selvaratnam discusses the book on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

  • Gascón 'does not care' about community, victims: Deputy district attorney

    Los Angeles deputy district attorney Jon Hatami argues a DA 'should clearly want to make your community a better place to live and to raise your family' and George Gascón is doing 'exactly the opposite.'

  • Jason Gardiner says 'Dancing On Ice' has 'lost the fun' and shouldn't have gone ahead amid COVID-19

    The former 'Dancing On Ice' judge has been left unimpressed by the new series, which has been hit by injuries and COVID-19.

  • Garth Brooks reschedules Charlotte stadium show — again — and the new date is ...

    The country megastar has yet again rescheduled his concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

  • Three Black Film Actors Win Golden Globes for the First Time Since 2007

    Amid controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s own diversity disparity, the 2021 Golden Globe winners included three Black actors awarded in the film categories for the first time since 2007, and four Black winners overall, but showed no gains on the diversity front in TV. The first two winners of the night were Black performers, […]

  • Watch NASA's Perseverance Rover Land On The Surface Of Mars

    NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured jaw-dropping video footage of the Perseverance rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. Captured by several cameras, the views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft's descent stage, a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface. Credit to "NASA/JPL-Caltech".

  • A middle school student in Florida was arrested for selling stun guns to her classmates, police say

    Police said when authorities arrived at the 12-year-old's school, they found two black Vipertek stun guns in her possession.

  • Mars Rover, SpaceX launches, and the Hope Probe - these are some of 2021's biggest space stories so far

    Following NASA's Mars Rover daring landing, the red planet is also in the sights of Elon Musk's SpaceX, the UAE, and China.

  • Iran insists U.S. lift sanctions first to revive nuclear deal talks

    Iran said on Monday the United States should lift sanctions first if it wants to hold talks with Tehran to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers that former President Donald Trump abandoned. President Joe Biden has said Washington is ready for talks about both nations resuming compliance with the pact, under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work. The West fears Iran wants to build nuclear weapons, while Tehran says that has never been its goal.

  • Will You Owe Taxes on Your 2020 Unemployment Checks?

    Extended unemployment benefits provided much-needed relief to 40 million people in 2020, according to Century Foundation statistics. But now those Americans could be facing hefty tax bills this April...

  • Cuomo Apologizes for ‘Insensitive’ Remarks as Pelosi Calls Harassment Allegations ‘Credible’

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday responded to recent allegations of sexual harassment by former aides by saying that he was “being playful” at work, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and other prominent Democrats called for an investigation into the claims. Two former aides, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, came forward over the past week to allege sexual harassment by Cuomo. Boylan wrote on Medium that in one incident the governor kissed her on the lips without consent, which Cuomo has denied, while Bennett described interactions in which Cuomo asked intrusive questions regarding her sex life, including whether she was open to sleeping with older men. “The women who have come forward with serious and credible charges against Governor Cuomo deserve to be heard and to be treated with dignity,” Pelosi told Fox News on Sunday. New York senators Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, and Kirsten Gillibrand both called for an independent investigation into Cuomo’s behavior. Cuomo released a statement on Sunday attempting to address the allegations. “At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes that I think are funny,” Cuomo said. “I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” the governor added. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.” New York attorney general Letitia James called on Sunday to investigate the allegations, writing on Twitter, “we expect to receive a referral with subpoena power to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the governor, in line with our demands and New York state law.” It is not yet clear if James has received a referral from the governor’s office.

  • This Spanish Drama Took Me Out of My Netflix Funk

    I'll be honest, I can't keep up with all the shows and films out there. When you have five streaming services under your belt (yes, I'm flexing), you can get overwhelmed with where to start with first. OK, I...