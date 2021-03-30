Texans QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct by three more women

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keydra Manns
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The total number of civil lawsuits filed against him is now 19

More women are accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct.

Three separate lawsuits were filed on Sunday accusing him of misconduct while getting massages. Per NBC News, 19 women in total have now come forward.

All of the women are named as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit and are being represented by Houston lawyer Anthony Buzbee. Two of his accusers are Houston massage therapists while the another is a flight attendant training to become a massage therapist. They all advertised their services on Instagram.

Read More: GOP pushes bills to allow social media ‘censorship’ lawsuits

But Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, says his client never acted inappropriately with anyone.

“I believe that any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false,” said Hardin.

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson playing in a game in 2020.

One of the lawsuits alleges that the woman was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and was instructed to massage his groin. Watson allegedly told her “Don’t be scared.”

In another session, the same woman was instructed to hold her hand near his penis until he ejaculated.

In another case, a woman allegedly threatened to drop Watson as a client because he touched her and asked that she massage between his penis and testicles.

A message therapist who is not part of the lawsuit, spoke to Sports Illustrated on condition of anonymity telling the outlet that Watson was inappropriate with her as well.

“The one thing I keep thinking about is, he’s about to get traded to another place,” says the woman, who used the name Mary in the interview. “What if he goes to Atlanta or California or anywhere else? He would have a whole new community of massage therapists to target.”

She says the football player did not touch her or force her into conducting a sexual act, but says their 2.5 hour session was nothing she had experienced before and was inappropriate. The Houston massage therapist owns her practice and has given over 1000 massages to other clients and athletes.

Watson, she says, requested a towel instead of a sheet, which is typically used as a cover. After almost an hour into the massage she says he removed it and remained face-up on the table.

“I was in shock,” says Mary.

He asked that the massage be extended and that she focus on his inner thighs, stomach and quads. He also developed an erection and started thrusting in the air. The massage therapist says that male clients getting an erection is not uncommon because clients are usually very relaxed but that Waston’s next move was troubling.

“There was one point that he did tell me that I could move [his penis] if I needed to, and I just completely ignored him.” She adds he stayed on his back during the entire session and that she noticed “different fluids on his stomach.”

When the session was over and after Watson got dressed, Mary says he hugged her.

“I just want a genuine apology, for us and our community, for putting us in these situations where we don’t know what to do,” she says. “There are so many people that are against us, saying, ‘Why would he do that? He has no reason to do that. He has a beautiful girlfriend; he has this, this, this and this.’ All of those things are true, but fame doesn’t create character.”

She is now working with civil rights attorney, U.A. Lewis to explore her legal options.

As per theGrio, this is just the latest in the series of sexual misconduct allegations that have derailed the former Clemson standout’s career. Last September, Watson signed a contract for $156 M with the Texans, then demanded a trade, reports say, after he asked to be consulted on a new coach and GM hire. When the positions were filled without his input, Watson asked for a trade.

Watson now has over 13 accusers, according to multiple reports. The Georgia-born quarterback is facing allegations in 13 civil lawsuits that he hired several different masseuses and then sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately toward them in 2020 and as recently as earlier this month, per ESPN.com.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing what is now 13 accusers, began last week with several women who were filing civil lawsuits against the Texans player but has now escalated into a situation that may include criminal indictments. Buzbee says he is preparing evidence for the Houston police department and that there are ten more women that he is vetting.

“The case isn’t about money, and it certainly is not about seeking publicity or fame,” Buzbee said at a press conference. “I personally don’t need it, and these women don’t want it. This case is about female empowerment, taking the power back.”

The NFL has confirmed that they’ve opened an investigation into the quarterback to see if he’s violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson first responded to the allegations on social media, saying that he’d been approached by Buzbee for a six-figure settlement that he’d rejected.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson said on the post on March 18 once the initial allegations surfaced.

Read More: Jacob Blake files lawsuit against Wisconsin officer who shot him

“I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

Additional reporting by Tonya Pendleton

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Texans QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual misconduct by three more women appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Deshaun Watson facing 3 more lawsuits, including claim he's 'deleting Instagram messages'

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is now facing lawsuits from 19 women, one of whom also claims that he is deleting Instagram messages.

  • Attorney at center of Deshaun Watson litigation says he won’t turn over information to Houston police

    Citing past and present conflicts with the Houston Police Department, Tony Buzbee says the alleged victims "will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."

  • 2 new suits against QB Deshaun Watson bring total to 21

    This brings the number of lawsuits against Deshaun Watson to 21. Tony Buzbee also addressed why he has not filed a report with HPD.

  • Matt Gaetz responds to sex trafficking allegations against him: It's a lie

    Florida congressman says New York Times story accusing him of sexual misconduct is false on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Analysis: Inter-Korean missile race may leave North Korea with tactical nuclear weapons

    North Korea has surged ahead during recent years in an inter-Korean arms race that has led to a proliferation of short-range missiles on the peninsula and left Pyongyang closer than ever to deploying tactical nuclear weapons. North Korea's years-long quest to develop precision missiles capable of evading detection and striking targets in South Korea has accelerated in the wake of the country's 2018 self-imposed moratorium on testing its larger intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Meanwhile, a 2017 agreement between Washington and Seoul lifted bilateral limits on South Korean missile payloads, leading to the development of at least one heavier weapon that could play a key role in strategies aimed at preempting North Korean attacks or "decapitating" its leadership.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam says he lost 10-15 pounds during COVID-19 protocols

    The weight loss doesn't seem to be affecting Siakam, who's playing some of his best basketball of the season.

  • Tennessee flooding: More flash flood warnings as rain expected to soak the South again

    More rain was expected to soak parts of a the South on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting flood warnings and watches, especially in middle Tennessee.

  • Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

    FBI agents recruited a Proud Boys leader to provide them with information about antifa networks months before he was charged with storming the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right extremist group, a defense attorney says. Proud Boys “thought leader” and organizer Joseph Biggs agreed to provide the FBI with information about anti-fascist activists in Florida and elsewhere after an agent contacted him in late July 2020 and arranged to meet at a restaurant, Biggs’ lawyer, J. Daniel Hull, wrote Monday in a court filing. The defense lawyer's claims buttress a widely held view among left-leaning ideological opponents of the Proud Boys that law enforcement has coddled them, condoned their violence and even protected them during their frequent street brawls with anti-fascists.

  • UConn's Geno Auriemma cites LeBron James to defend controversial no-call in win over Baylor

    Auriemma said that a game is more than its final call, even if that final call is controversial.

  • Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets Are Being Listed on eBay for Five-Figure Sums

    Apparently outlandishly priced hot sauce packets are an internet joke that refuses to die.

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is the Story of Five Captain Americas

    In the wake of Steve Rogers retiring in Endgame, the new Marvel Disney+ series is painting a portrait of five other men who took up the shield at one point or another in the comics.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • Chiefs agree to one-year deal with Austin Blythe

    Center Austin Reiter, who started 32 games for the Chiefs the past three seasons, remains a free agent. The Chiefs, though, have found a new starting center with the same first name. Kansas City agreed to terms on a one-year deal with center Austin Blythe, Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports. Blythe, 28, started 47 of [more]

  • Jeff Bezos Asked Amazon Execs To Fight Back Harder Ahead Of Social Media Clash With Lawmakers: Recode

    Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) social media feud against prominent U.S. lawmakers last week was a result of top company executives following a broad mandate from CEO Jeff Bezos, according to a report by Recode. What Happened: Bezos asked company officials to aggressively push back against criticisms by U.S. senators Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) of the e-commerce giant’s labor and business practices, as per the report. The move came as Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama were voting on whether to unionize and Sanders, a frequent critic of Amazon, was scheduled to meet with the Amazon warehouse workers on Friday. The vote is scheduled to end on Monday. Top Amazon executive Dave Clark fired off a series of tweets by taking jabs at Sanders over the debate about raising the federal minimum wage. He argued that the minimum wage in Sanders’ home state of Vermont is only $11.75 an hour, while Amazon’s minimum wage is $15 per hour. Clark also advised Sanders to save his “finger wagging lecture until after he actually delivers in his own backyard.” The official “Amazon News” media relations Twitter account then engaged in a feud with Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) for questioning Clark’s progressive workplace assertion and claiming that Amazon makes workers “urinate in water bottles.” Amazon News also engaged in a tussle with Senator Elizabeth Warren, who accused the company of exploiting tax loopholes. This is extraordinary and revealing. One of the most powerful politicians in the United States just said she’s going to break up an American company so that they can’t criticize her anymore. https://t.co/Nt0wcZo17g — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 26, 2021 See Also: Amazon Goes On Twitter Offensive Against US Sens. Sanders, Warren Amid Unionization Campaign Why It Matters: Following intense criticism from Sanders and others, Amazon said in 2018 that it would raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour. Bezos admitted in a press release the decision was made after listening to "critics." In addition, the union campaign has increasing support from U.S. lawmakers. Amazon is worried that if a majority of the Alabama warehouse employees vote to unionize, workers at its other facilities may also vote in a similar manner and force the company to overhaul how it manages its workforce. Price Action: Amazon shares closed 0.02% higher on Friday at $3,052.03. Read Next: Amazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 Days Photo by Steve Jurvetson on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTech Stocks Aren't A Buy Right Now But One Giant Is An Exception, Says AnalystWhy Upstart Holdings Stock Jumped 48% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • G. Gordon Liddy Dies: Watergate Felon Who Went On To Showbiz Career Was 90

    G. Gordon Liddy, a central Watergate figure who spent more than four years in prison but went on to appear in a number of TV series, a few films and hosted a radio talk show for two decades, died Tuesday in Virginia, his son Thomas told media outlets. He was 90. Unrepentant till the end, […]

  • Three of Ken Block's Hoonigan builds are up for sale, including his RS200

    Earlier this year, Gymkhana master Ken Block and Ford announced an amicable and uneventful divorce, with Block declaring himself a "free agent." This quiet split may have slipped past your scopes, but one bit of fallout from the separation is guaranteed to stir up some interest: Ken Block is letting a few of his fast Fords go. LBI Limited's "Ken Block Collection" showcase features two of Block's rally-prepped Ford Fiesta STs and his Group B Ford Escort RS200.

  • Biden's DOE expands pause on student-debt collection to 1.14 million borrowers with private loans

    The Federal Family Education Loan Program is defunct, but 11.2 million borrowers have outstanding FFEL loans totaling over $248 billion.

  • Chiefs agree to terms with free agent C Austin Blythe

    The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign a new center on a one-year contract.