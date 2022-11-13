Texas ‘10 Most Wanted Fugitive’ captured in Mexico after bonding out, fleeing US

A man on Texas’ list of 10 most wanted fugitives was captured in Mexico on Wednesday, over a year after he bonded out of jail and fled, authorities said.

Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico, by Mexican federal authorities, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

Hernandez was transported to the Juarez-Lincoln Port of Entry in Laredo, Texas, and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast and Lone Star Fugitive Task Forces and DPS Special Agents.

In March 2021, Hernandez was arrested by the Pecos Police Department in Texas for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He subsequently bonded out and fled to Mexico.

He had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for the alleged crime.

The Pecos Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, assisted in the multi-agency investigation.