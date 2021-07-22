Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

Justin Rohrlich
·6 min read
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Department of Public Safety

A Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.

Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michael Long is possibly driving an off white 2010 Ford Edge SUV or a gray van with blacked out windows, a [sic] NRA sticker and a black rack on top.”

Michael Long, who produced the video of Sophie claiming to have been the victim of sexual abuse by her mother’s fiancé, was described by his current wife, Kourtney Chalmers, as “not a stable person for Sophie to be with,” according to a psych eval. Chalmers posted on Facebook last Sunday that Long had repeatedly threatened to “flee the country” with the 10-year-old.

Sophie has been caught in the middle of a vicious custody battle since her parents divorced in 2015. She made headlines in August 2020 when her father posted a video online of a seemingly anguished Sophie in tears during a custody exchange, accusing “Mr. Jake”—that is, Kelly Long’s husband-to-be and Sophie’s future stepfather Jacob Wayne Bellington—of touching her inappropriately while she was in her mother’s care. The video, which went massively viral, led to the hashtag campaign #StandwithSophie. A week or so after Michael released the 20-minute video, he tried to enlist then-President Donald Trump’s help in his effort to gain sole custody of his daughter.

Bellington denied the allegations and local police almost immediately cast doubt on the underlying facts, issuing a vague announcement about Sophie being “safe and staying at a safe location.” A law firm hired by Kelly Long released a blistering statement alleging that Michael Long had manipulated Sophie into making false claims of abuse “to turn [her] against her mother.”

The attorneys argued that “extensive evidence and documents provided by medical professionals, Child Protective Services, and the Frisco Police Department of Texas show that these claims against Kelly Long are entirely unfounded,” and that a “Stand With Sophie” online fundraiser set up by Michael Long’s present wife, Kourtney Chalmers, had amassed more than $200,000 under false pretenses.

“Sophie, 9 years old, has disclosed she has been continuously subjected to domestic violence, sexual grooming, and most recently molestation/rape in her primary residence,” stated the GoFundMe page, which is now closed to donations. “Her father is fighting for her life while her abusers pull every resource to get their hands back on her.”

Not so, said Kelly Long’s lawyers.

“Michael Long has substantial financial woes, which appears to be motivation for his attempts to monetize his child custody case,” the firm’s statement read. “He filed for bankruptcy in 2011 leaving a debt of nearly $500,000. His current source of income is produced through a business that he runs with his wife Kourtney Chalmers and family in which they sell sand infused with spiritual energy online.”

“We are unfortunately dealing with a very volatile and increasingly dangerous situation,” the statement continued. “Michael Long will seemingly stop at nothing to destroy his ex-wife, even if it wreaks massive psychological damage on his family and involves stealing money from the public through false claims.”

The following month, an amicus lawyer—a neutral attorney, in plain English—deemed the video of Sophie “heavily edited,” and recommended that Sophie and her two siblings, Jack and Lucas, live with their mother, Kelly Long’s lawyers announced. They cited the unidentified amicus lawyer’s report to the court, which reportedly took Michael Long to task for rarely sending the children to school and raised concerns for the kids’ “immediate emotional health and safety while in their father’s care.” Moreover, Kelly’s lawyers claimed Michael was selling FaceTime interviews with Sophie to strangers on the internet, and hawking merch on Etsy. Kelly’s lawyer, David Routzon, did not respond to a request for comment.

Reached for comment, Kourtney Chalmers, Michael Long’s present wife and Sophie’s stepmom, was busy planning her son’s birthday party and wanted to consult her attorney before speaking out in further detail.

“I really don't want to say anything that may hurt our chances of finding Sophie,” Chalmers said, referring The Daily Beast to Jesus Lopez, a lawyer representing her and Michael. (Lopez’s office said he was unavailable to comment.)

On Facebook, Chalmers wrote that just before Sophie went missing, the court ordered Michael to turn her over to a family member that Sophie “loves and trusts. She was not going back to her mothers [sic] home at this point.” But Michael never showed.

“Michaels psyche [sic] eval did not come back favorably and Sophie is not in a stable place with him or the people he may be surrounding her with while they avoid court orders here in Texas,” Chalmers continued. “Please DO NOT pollute the genuine information with speculation and rumors. This will only make it harder to find Sophie. Michael has been threatening to run with her for some time now. All officials involved are aware of the threats to stay on the run permanently and are taking the situation seriously. At least they assure me they are doing everything they can to recover her safely.”

In a phone interview, Jacob Wayne Bellington, the focus of the abuse allegations and Kelly Long’s fiancé, seemed barely able to contain his fury.

“To be honest with you, Michael has wasted more of my time than anyone else in my life,” Bellington told The Daily Beast. “The guy’s a piece of shit. I'm trying to piece my family back together, he’s completely ripped it apart. He’s jealous of me. He can’t handle the fact that I invest myself and my time in the kids’ lives. He’s a lazy sack of shit who can’t hold a job—supposedly he ‘empowers’ rocks, he finds rocks or ‘mystic sands’ that he’s got on his parents’ property where he lives.”

Bellington took shots at Long for still living with his parents—he and Chalmers apparently reside in an RV in their yard—and lamented the death threats he said he’s gotten over the past 10 months or so.

“He went to the depths, getting a child to say they were sexually molested,” said Bellington. “You can’t get any lower than that. And he’s obviously on the run with her now.”

Five percent of all child abductions are carried out by a family member, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. Anyone with information about Sophie Long’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (512) 424-5074.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • 'It’s not going anywhere': Texas mom wins court fight over basketball goal outside home

    Kari Hill achieved her goal – which was to keep her basketball goal she bought for her son and other neighborhood kids.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Dad goes viral for hijacking nursery speaker from work while Mom is dressing triplets

    Mom had no idea what was going on — but her triplets quickly turned it into a dance party!

  • U.S. seizes scrolls and manuscripts stolen from European Jews during Holocaust

    Seventeen scrolls, manuscripts, and community records that were stolen from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe during WWII have been recovered, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. Why it matters: “The Scrolls and Manuscripts that were illegally confiscated during the Holocaust contain priceless historical information that belongs to the descendants of families that lived and flourished in Jewish communities before the Holocaust," acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis said in a state

  • Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison

    The man who participated in the 2013 shooting death of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton in a random act of gun violence […] The post Man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton is sentenced to decades in prison appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man rescued after weeklong struggle with bear at Alaska camp, writing 'SOS' on shack

    The injured man, who was not identified, was spotted waving his hands in distress as a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard passed overhead.

  • Why Everyone Has the Worst Summer Cold Ever

    Yes, the summer cold and cough season really is worse than usual. “I’ve had bad colds, but I’ve never experienced a virus like this,” said Holly Riddel, 55, an entrepreneur in Redondo Beach, California, who has been suffering from congestion, clogged ears and a raspy throat for about two weeks. “I want this gone. I haven’t been able to work out. I’m just not feeling like myself.” Months of pandemic restrictions aimed at COVID-19 had the unintended but welcome effect of stopping flu, cold and oth

  • 18-year-old injured after driver hits anti-police protesters who had surrounded his car

    At least two individuals were injured in New York after a car that had been surrounded by a crowd of people protesting police brutality attempted to drive away Wednesday evening.

  • Florida Cop Threatened Woman He Stalked With Rape and Murder, Boss Says

    Police HandoutA Florida sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after allegedly stalking a woman he previously dated and threatening to murder her if she reported the harassment.David Motz, 31, was arrested and charged Wednesday with aggravated stalking after allegedly actively following, threatening, and harassing his ex-girlfriend almost daily “for approximately one year,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Among Charlotte County Sheriff Deputy Motz’s alleged abusiv

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • There Are Rumors That NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Because of Beth and Rio

    We're not okay with this decision.😭

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Georgia boy who 'brought joy to everything' dies of Covid amid surge

    "He loved everybody. He never met a stranger," said Wyatt Gibson's godmother. The boy's life was cut short by Covid-19 as cases are rising across the country.

  • COVID cases are surging, and it's not because of "breakthrough" infections

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Note: Rhode Island and Iowa data is from CDC and from July 12-July 19; Map: Axios VisualsCoronavirus infections are rising dramatically all over the U.S. as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads.The big picture: Some “breakthrough” infections are happening to vaccinated people, but this rising tide of cases and hospitalizations is mainly a threat to those who aren’t vaccinated. And in some parts of the country, most people aren’t vaccinated — so the vir

  • Why Black Americans should care about what’s happening in Haiti & Cuba

    A lot of people have been blowing me up over the last two weeks asking me to speak up about […] The post Why Black Americans should care about what’s happening in Haiti & Cuba appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Party's Over — A Popular Hangout In Miami Is Set To Be Destroyed To Fight Climate Change

    Haulover is slated to be dredged by the US Army Corps of Engineers, with the beach-quality sand being moved to shore up nearby Bal Harbour Beach.View Entire Post ›

  • Mask Wearing Is Back. Going Back to the Office Might Be Delayed. The Covid Crisis Isn’t Over.

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said even some vaccinated people may want to consider wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces as the Delta variant spreads.

  • Harvey Weinstein to face more rape charges in LA

    Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles on Tuesday to face his second trial for rape and sexual assault charges.He is wanted for trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges ranging from 2004 to 2013, including forcible rape and sexual battery by restraint.Weinstein was first convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York last February and sentenced to 23 years in jail.He was one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood before over 80 women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.Those allegations ultimately led to criminal charges and fueled the wider #MeToo movement.Los Angeles police said Tuesday Weinstein had arrived and would be medically cleared before being booked into custody.He had been fighting extradition on medical grounds, citing diabetes and cardiac, back and eyesight problems.Weinstein's spokesman said Tuesday, quote, "We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly."No date was given for his first appearance in court.If convicted, Weinstein could spend the rest of his life in prison.