A Texas 2nd grader saw people experiencing homelessness. She used her allowance to help.

A Texas 7-year-old with a big heart used her allowance and community donations to make goodie bags for people experiencing homelessness this month.

Davenee Jaramillo is a second grader in the Levelland Independent School District, west of Lubbock.

“Whenever I see homeless people, it makes me sad,” she told USA TODAY.

Her mom, Debbie Jaramillo, said she has been asking her parents how she can help those in need for over a year. On Jan. 4, she got the idea to make goodie bags with all the essentials so she could pass them out to locals.

“We put a lot of food,” the 7-year-old said. “We put socks, (toenail) clippers. We put toothbrushes, toothpaste … water and little goodies.”

She aimed high and set out to make 100 bags, only her $20 allowance wasn’t enough to cover all of her supplies. The family decided to raise money by posting a video asking for help.

“I just sent a little group text out and immediately she had people sending donations to help her out,” Debbie said. “It added up quickly. It was overwhelming. Just that night, within two hours, she raised money.”

Davenee Jaramillo, a Texas second grader who used her allowance to make goodie bags for people suffering from homelessness.

Family, friends, coworkers and other community members donated via Venmo and they raised between $700 and $800.

“It felt pretty good how people donated,” said Davenee, who expected to get around $100 or $200.

‘God put us in the right place at the right time’

In addition to the toothpaste, toothbrushes and other items Davenee put in the bags, people also donated blankets, ponchos and other items, her mom said.

Davenee’s mom, dad, brother and other family members chipped in to put them together.

Davenee Jaramillo and her brother Declan unboxing goodie bag supplies. Davenee made bags to help people experiencing homelessness in the family's Texas community.

“We just started an assembly line and it was fun,” her mother said, later adding that it took about an hour to knock them all out.

They passed the goodie bags out at multiple locations throughout their area, including to police stations so officers can hand them out to people they encounter.

The family also went to a transitional homeless shelter called Grace Campus in Lubbock since they know lots of people go there for support.

“We loaded her up in a trailer and we put the blankets in the bags,” her mom said. “She just immediately was in her element, just handing out and talking to people. It was pretty nice to see.”

Something pretty special happened later on, too. The family was driving down a random street and saw St. Benedict's Chapel preparing to feed locals in need.

Davenee Jaramillo and her mother Debbie handing out goodie bags the second grader made for people experiencing homelessness in their Texas community.

“I felt like God put us in the right place at the right time,” she said.

They got out of the car and a gentleman greeted them, inviting them inside. He told them they were getting ready to feed people as they do each night. The family asked if it’d be OK to drop off some of their bags.

“They were thrilled and we were thrilled,” Debbie said, adding that they have items left over and plan to pass out more items soon.

More feel good news: A woman's 1959 bridal photos were long lost. Now the 85-year-old has those memories back.

Meet Davanee: The small hero with a big heart

Pictured is Davenee Jaramillo, a second grade student from Levelland, Texas who used her allowance to make goodie bags for people suffering from homelessness.

Aside from giving to those in need, Davenee likes to watch television and play. She also plays basketball and she’s super crafty.

“She’s shy and loving, but at home, she's my silly girl,” her mom said. “A lot of people don't get to see that side.”

Her mom calls her “the little teacher” and when they play school, Davenee is the teacher and the principal, her mom laughed.

Davenee wants to help more people this summer and has a challenge for people everywhere.

“Be kind to other people,” she said.

To donate to Davenee’s cause, visit www.venmo.com/u/DebbieJaramillo.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas girl uses allowance to help homeless in need, make goodie bags