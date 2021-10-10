Texas 3-year-old found safe in wooded area after going missing for three days

A 3-year-old Texas boy was found safe in a wooded area Saturday, roughly three days after he went missing from his family's home.

Christopher Ramirez was found after a civilian called in a tip to authorities, bringing a swift resolution to a search that had little facts to go off of, according to Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell.

Ramirez appeared to be in good health when he was found and was reunited with his mother as he was evaluated by medical professionals, Sowell said.

"He was smiling, drinking water, and he's in good shape," the sheriff said.

The boy was found roughly five miles from his family's home.

The child disappeared Wednesday afternoon while playing a family dog from his yard near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston. He was found not far from where authorities had been searching, Sowell said.

Sowell said there were no indications of foul play in the disappearance.

The breakthrough came less than a day after the search for Ramirez hit a "standstill," according to Sowell.

“Hardly no clues to go on, we were running on prayers, four-wheel drive and overdrive to be honest with you because we had nothing else," Sowell said. “We had nothing else.”

Contributing: Associated Press

