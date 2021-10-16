Texas abortion law: Biden administration to request block on abortion ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Supporters of reproductive choice take part in the nationwide Women&#39;s March
The move is the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights

US President Joe Biden's administration has said it will ask the Supreme Court to block a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion.

It comes after a federal appeals court reinstated the law.

The Supreme Court cited procedural issues when deciding against intervening to block it last month.

The law bans abortions after what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat is detected, a notion disputed by medical authorities.

The law - which makes an exception for a documented medical emergency but not for cases of rape or incest - gives any individual the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past the six-week point.

Critics have said this provision - which provides monetary awards for those whose lawsuits are successful - lets people act as anti-abortion bounty hunters.

President Biden has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing Americans' constitutional rights.

Since the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, US women have had the right to an abortion until a foetus is viable - that is, able to survive outside the womb. This is usually between 22 and 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

In response to a Justice Department lawsuit over the Texas law, US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, last week issued a preliminary injunction halting its enforcement, calling it "flagrantly unconstitutional" and a violation of Roe v. Wade.

The judge said he would "not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right".

But the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals effectively reinstated the ban in Texas on most abortions once a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

On Thursday, the court confirmed the law would remain in place during ongoing proceedings.

The Justice Department is expected to formally file its appeal in the coming days.

The decision of the Supreme Court - which has a 6-3 conservative majority - will be watched closely throughout the US.

Its initial refusal to intervene was seen as confirmation of its conservative leanings after appointments by former President Donald Trump.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. appeals court rules to keep Texas abortion ban in effect

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday refused a petition by the U.S. Department of Justice to put on hold Texas's restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said the law could stay in effect pending "expedited" further proceedings in the high profile legal challenge. The Texas abortion law, which took effect on Sept. 1, makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest.

  • With Iran stonewalling nuclear talks, US and Israel contemplate alternatives to diplomacy

    ‘RUNWAY IS GETTING SHORTER’: Secretary of State Antony Blinken had an ominous warning for Iran if it doesn’t resume negotiations over returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in return for sanctions relief.

  • Athletics-Kenyan police arrest husband of dead Tirop

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Kenyan police said on Thursday they had arrested the husband of distance runner Agnes Tirop, a two-times World Championship bronze medallist who was found dead at her home. Police said on Wednesday that Tirop appeared to have been stabbed in the neck with a knife. The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics this year and finished fourth in the final.

  • Pope says health workers' conscientious objection to abortion non-negotiable

    Health workers have a non-negotiable right to exercise conscientious objection by refusing to participate in an abortion, Pope Francis said on Thursday, calling the procedure "murder". It was at least the third time in a month that the pope has spoken out strongly against abortion, which has become a major political issue in a number of countries, including the United States. Last week a U.S. appeals court temporarily reinstated Texas's restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy and outsources enforcement of the ban to ordinary citizens.

  • Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?

    Just one day after social workers spoke out about working conditions and children sleeping at Fresno County offices, Action News is learning what county leaders knew about the problem and when.

  • Anti-abortion group launches $1.4M ad campaign against Terry McAuliffe

    An anti-abortion group said Friday it would launch a $1.4 million campaign to “expose Terry McAuliffe’s abortion extremism” and support Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia's gubernatorial race.

  • U.S. Justice Dept. to ask Supreme Court to put Texas abortion law on hold -spokesman

    President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to block a restrictive Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion after a federal appeals court reinstated the law. The U.S. Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, to reverse the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to lift a judge's order blocking the law, while litigation over the dispute continues, a spokesman said. The Texas measure, which bans abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, took effect on Sept. 1.

  • Texas can continue banning most abortions after court rejects latest Biden administration appeal

    Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years.

  • Nothing funny about bad year for Maine's clownish puffins

    Maine's beloved puffins suffered one of their worst years for reproduction in decades this summer due to a lack of the small fish they eat. Puffins are seabirds with colorful beaks that nest on four small islands off the coast of Maine. Only about a quarter of the birds were able to raise chicks this summer, said Don Lyons, director of conservation science for the National Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute in Bremen, Maine.

  • 'War against COVID': Ex-Gen. Stanley McChrystal backs vaccine mandate

    Former US general Stanley McChrystal weighed in on the political fight over vaccine requirements with support for a nationwide mandate, calling it an "entirely appropriate" policy in "a war against Covid."

  • North Carolina Republican condemned over ‘repugnant’ anti-LGBTQ tirade

    Democrats and gay rights groups groups call out Mark Robinson for ‘dangerous’ remarks but lieutenant governor remains defiant North Carolina Republican Mark Robinson is facing calls to resign over comments he made in June in which he likened peoples' sexual orientation to “filth.” Photograph: Bryan Anderson/AP A top Republican politician in North Carolina is facing a wave of outrage and backlash, including calls for resignation, from elected officials and various human rights groups over his rec

  • Tucker Carlson Flamed for ‘Breastfeed’ Snark About Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave

    Commentators pointed out that Carlson's own male colleagues have taken paternity leaves or expressed support for them

  • Pollster says de Blasio not yet 'serious' enough to be included in NY gov poll

    One of the nation’s most prominent public opinion pollsters says that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s gubernatorial hopes aren’t serious enough to include on their 2022 New York governor race shortlist.

  • Retired U.S. Army General: ‘We absolutely will’ give control over lethal strike to A.I.

    Retired U.S. Army General Stanley McChrystal joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to share his biggest fears regarding artificial intelligence.

  • MIT grapples with early leader's stance on Native Americans

    As the third president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Francis Amasa Walker helped usher the school into national prominence in the late 1800s. MIT is now grappling with calls from Native American students and others to strip Walker's name from a campus building that is central to student life — part of a broader push for the nation’s higher education institutions to atone for the role they played in the decimation of Native American tribes. “Walker might be the face of Indian genocide and it is troubling that his name is memorialized at MIT,” says David Lowry, the school’s newly-appointed distinguished fellow in Native American studies and a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

  • School cafeterias forced to scramble amid supply chain woes

    The supply chain shortages hitting the entire country are leaving school cafeterias short of items from utensils to syrup packets.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis hasn’t watched any horror movies, despite starring in so many

    Jamie Lee Curtis is a bona fide scream queen — but fright flicks aren’t her thing. The actress has been in — and survived — a dozen horror movies, from being stalked by Michael Myers’ bogeyman in the “Halloween” films to trying to live through “Prom Night” in the high school slasher. The horror movie genre is in her blood, of course, thanks to her mother Janet Leigh’s unforgettable role in ...

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • Bannon will be held in contempt. What does that mean, and what powers does Congress have?

    The committee on the Capitol riot scheduled a Tuesday hearing to vote on holding Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, in congressional contempt.