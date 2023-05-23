Texas AG Calls for Resignation of ‘Obviously’ Drunk GOP House Speaker

Texas Governor Abbott Convenes Special Session Of State Legislature - Credit: Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called for the resignation of House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) after he presided over the house “in an obviously intoxicated state.” Paxton also called for an investigation into the incident.

“Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication,” the attorney general wrote in a statement posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public.”

Paxton also wrote a letter calling for an investigation. “Based on a review of Speaker Dade Phelan presiding over the House of Representatives in an obviously intoxicated state, I am calling upon the [General Investigations] Committee to open an investigation into Speaker Phelan for violation of House rules, state law, and for conduct unbecoming his position,” Paxton wrote.

Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. pic.twitter.com/ZD920VOt1X — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

Video of Phelan presiding over the Texas House floor while slurring and swaying at the podium during a May 19 session went viral over the weekend.

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

Phelan himself has not addressed the incident. On Monday, he tweeted an image of himself and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick “working together” on legislative projects. Phelan’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

