Texas AG investigation announcement comes after Lubbock hands over Carruth, Read shooting

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday announced that his office is investigating a shooting death in Lubbock.

A news release from Paxton's office does not identify which shooting Paxton's office is investigating, only saying that the AG's office has received repeated inquires about a criminal investigation of a shooting death from Lubbock County, Texas.

"This shooting has received nationwide media coverage," the release states.

However, the announcement was made 18 days after the Lubbock Police Department turned over to the Texas Attorney General's Office their files on the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of Chad Read at a residence in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, however, the name of the shooter, William Kyle Carruth, was revealed in multiple court documents, including a wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 30 by Read's widow, Jennifer Read.

A similar lawsuit was filed Monday by Chad Read's mother, Jinx Read, and his children.

According to the AG news release, the office will not be commenting on the case while its criminal investigation is under way.

"All criminal cases, including this case, must go through the steps of gathering evidence, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and other actions," the release states.

Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek also recused her office from the case and requested the AG's office to take over, citing the suspect in the case was related to a local elected official, who could be called as a witness.

Carruth is the ex-husband of 72nd District Court Judge Anne-Marie Carruth. Their divorce was finalized in November, but the two had been estranged for months, according to their divorce records.

Video of the Nov. 5 shooting death of Chad Read was released Wednesday by Jennifer Read, who is now seeking custody of her husband's children.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas AG investigation announcement comes after Lubbock hands over Carruth, Read shooting