Texas AG Ken Paxton appeals order requiring DPS to release Uvalde school shooting records

People grieve at a memorial at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022. The day before, 19 children and two adults died in the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

Attorney General Ken Paxton on Friday appealed a judge's ruling to require the Texas Department of Public Safety to release before the end of the month a trove of records detailing the May 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

The latest step in more than a yearlong fight to make public the evidence, including officer statements and videos of the law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, Paxton's appeal puts on hold the Nov. 28 order by state District Judge Daniella Deseta Lyttle to unseal the records within 20 days.

Paxton's appeal throws back into question wether the records will be released, and if so, the timeframe in which they'll be made public, as the evidence and investigative materials will remain under wraps while the appeal moves forward.

Multiple national and state media outlets, including the American-Statesman, have sued the agency for the material's release. Paxton's office did not respond to a Statesman request for comment.

Attorney General Ken Paxton, middle, with his attorneys Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell at his impeachment trial at the Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023.

Previously, DPS has said it is legally withholding the information at the request of Uvalde County's district attorney, citing an ongoing investigation that could result in charges against the officers.

The DPS has 1 trillion bytes of digital information — the equivalent of about 2 billion double-spaced pages of text — and it has released about about 1,100 pages of information, nearly half duplicates, First Amendment attorney Laura Lee Prather, who is the lead counsel for the media consortium seeking the records, previously testified.

The request for the records comes as Uvalde residents remain frustrated with the lack of details surrounding the most deadly school shooting in Texas history.

Much of the information related to the law enforcement response of the May 24, 2022, school shooting came through media reports, including the release of a 77-minute video published by the Statesman that showed officers waited more than an hour in a hallway before approaching the gunman. Initially, Gov. Greg Abbott and other top officials painted law enforcement's bungled response as heroic.

Others have also tried to gain access to information through the courts, including state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, who filed a lawsuit and submitted public information requests last year. Ultimately, several lawmakers, including Gutierrez, signed nondisclosure agreements late last year to obtain investigatory documents.

In response to Paxton's appeal Friday, Gutierrez said he is confident the effort to keep the records private will fail and went on to rail against top Republicans who he feels are allowing the shooting's investigation and details to remain in the dark.

"Disgraced and corrupted Ken Paxton is fighting the release of these records to help cover up for Steve McCraw and the failures of DPS," Gutierrez told the Statesman.

"Two teachers and 19 innocent kids were braver than all 400 DPS troopers — and every single family member continues to show the courage and grit to fight these cowardly politicians, who hide behind lagging investigations and refuse to fix the gun violence issue that is plaguing this country."

Prior to Friday's appeal, Lyttle's order required DPS to release the records within 20 days of her Nov. 28 ruling. Her ruling included exceptions for some records to remain private, including sensitive crime scene images, officers' personal information in some instances and DNA reports. The state agency would also be required to blur the faces of children captured on body camera footage.

If Paxton's appeal is unsuccessful, the records would be required to be made public within 20 days of that ruling based, as per Lyttle's order.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas AG appeals ruling requiring DPS to release Uvalde records