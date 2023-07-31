Texas AG Ken Paxton files motion to drop 19 of 20 impeachment charges against him

Attorney General Ken Paxton walks away without answering questions at a news conference at the Price Daniel State Office Building on Friday May 26, 2023.

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal team filed requests to the Texas Senate on Monday to drop all but one impeachment charge levied against him before his trial is set to begin in September.

Paxton's lawyers filed two motions with the Senate — the body acting as an impeachment court after the Texas House by a 121-23 vote in May impeached him — arguing that 19 of 20 charges brought against Paxton are tied to accusations prior to Paxton's most recent election.

As a result, those charges should not be a part of the upcoming trial under a "prior-term doctrine" that excludes from consideration conduct that took place before the latest election, the lawyers argue in the separate filings.

"The allegations making up the Articles contain unsupported, vague and irrelevant assertions of non-impeachable conduct," reads a motion requesting that evidence from before 2023 be excluded from the trial.

"Importantly, with one exception, the Articles are not based on any alleged conduct that occurred after the election of 2022, or after the Attorney General Paxton began his third term in January 2023."

The excepted charge comes under Article 8 of the impeachment inquiry, which claims Paxton "misused his official powers by concealing his wrongful acts in connection with whistleblower complaints made by employees whom Paxton had terminated."

The House's investigation into allegations of corruption by Paxton was spurred by a proposed settlement to a whistleblower case. Four former aides in the attorney general's office filed a whistleblower suit alleging that they were fired after reporting possible criminal conduct by Paxton to federal authorities. Paxton requested lawmakers to include the $3.3 million whistleblower settlement in the state's budget.

The board lights up as State Representatives vote on the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, May 27, 2023. The House voted in favor of impeaching Paxton 121-23 with two present, not voting and three absent.

House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in rejecting the request, said at the time it wasn't a good use of taxpayer funds. He then quietly launched the investigation.

Phelan, who rarely votes on House matters, announced his support by voting for Paxton's impeachment in May.

In their Monday filing, Paxton's legal team acknowledged actions alleged under article Article 8 did occur post-election, but said the charge "fails for separate reasons to be addressed elsewhere."

Paxton's team went on to say that the impeachment court, led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has the discretion to dismiss the impeachment articles pretrial. Any motion to dismiss an article would require a two-thirds vote of the 30 senators that will serve as jurors in the case.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R - McKinney, talks to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol before the Senate was expected consider the rules for the impeachment of her husband Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday June 20, 2023.

Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, will not participate or vote in her husband's impeachment trial.

Two weeks ago, Patrick issued a gag order applicable to all members of the court, including senators, attorneys, staff and all members of the House.

The gag order came after Paxton's lawyers expressed frustration that the House managers prosecuting the case in the Senate had been slow to turn over evidence. In response, Patrick reiterated a command that evidence be shared.

Shortly thereafter, several U-Haul vans were seen parked outside the attorney general's office building near the Capitol grounds.

Paxton's team said in the motion to exclude evidence dating before 2023, that the evidence they've received is "baseless," citing the "more than 50 boxes of documents" since received from House managers.

"The evidence provided by the House Managers is flimsy at best and insulting at worst," the motion reads.

All motions filed pretrial are expected to be adjudicated on the trial's first day, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas impeachment: Paxton asks Senate to drop 19 charges against him