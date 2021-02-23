Texas AG Ken Paxton and wife, Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, left for Utah during Texas freeze to have meetings about antitrust lawsuits

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Azmi Haroun
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton testifies in front of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, just a few days before a grand jury indicts him on three felonies. Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, left for Utah last week as Texas froze, according to the Houston Chronicle.

  • Paxton is one of several Texas public officials to have left in the middle of the crisis.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, jetted off to Utah last week for work meetings as Texas dealt with extreme winter weather and massive power outages, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Paxtons left for Utah last Wednesday, the same day that US Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and his family traveled to Cancun, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Paxton's campaign spokesman Ian Prior told the Dallas Morning News that the attorney general traveled to meet with Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in Salt Lake City on Wednesday and Friday.

According to Prior, the two Republicans discussed an antitrust lawsuit Texas, Utah, and others are taking up against Google, with Paxton also attending a police training program presentation. Prior did not share with the Morning News whether the trip was paid for using state money or out of pocket.

"I cannot further share additional details or the specific reasons on the need for the meeting concerning Google as it involves an ongoing investigation," Prior told the Morning News.

A spokesperson for state Sen. Angela Paxton told the Morning News that she "joined AG Paxton on a previously planned trip to Utah which included meetings that benefit her efforts to promote human dignity and support law enforcement." Representatives for the couple have asserted that the trip was for work purposes.

On Wednesday evening, the first day that AG Paxton reportedly met with Reyes, Paxton criticized the state's power grid operator and power companies on Twitter - pledging to investigate Electric Reliability Council of Texas - also sharing a number Texans could call to report price gouging.

Paxton tweeted, "They have left 3+ million homes w/o power for days, including my own," Paxton tweeted on Wednesday evening. "What do they do in response? Jack up prices, go silent, make excuses, & play the blame game. It's unacceptable!"

On Thursday, while the pair were in Utah, Angela Paxton tweeted a call for Texans to stay home.

"The roads still remain hazardous. Please stay home, if you are able, and exercise extreme caution if you must drive," she tweeted.

The attorney general's office is responsible for responding to reports of price gouging, which particularly applied to bottled water and hotel rooms as millions of Texans lost heat and water.

Paxton spokesman Prior confirmed that the Paxtons lost power at their residence but did not leave the state, "until after power had returned to most of the state, including his own home."

Paxton's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

By Wednesday morning, ERCOT reported that at least 2.7 million households in Texas did not have power. And by that evening, almost 12 million Texans were experiencing issues with their water service due to the aftermath of the storm and outages.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Former Black RNC Chair urges Trump supporters to leave GOP: ‘There’s the door’

    This week, former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele has made it clear that he would have no problem with vocal Trump supporters leaving the GOP altogether to organize an entirely new political party. “You’ve got the national [Republican] leadership making their way down to Mar-a-Lago [Trump’s residence in Florida] to confer with Trump,” Steele pointed out Monday morning during a segment on MSNBC.

  • Supreme Court ends 12-year Fort Worth legal battle over $100 million in church property

    An Episcopal diocese that broke from the national church will retain $100 million in property in the Fort Worth area after a 12-year legal battle.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's losing $65 million over election fraud claims and it proves he's not pushing conspiracy theories for the money

    Dominion filed a lawsuit against Lindell seeking $1.3 billion in damages and claiming he used election claims to turbocharge MyPillow sales.

  • Column: The Texas crisis reminds us that 'natural' disasters are almost always manmade

    Politicians blame nature for recent disasters, but man is responsible.

  • Justice Department ‘became an arm of the White House’: Bill Barr slammed during Merrick Garland confirmation hearing

    As attorney general, Mr Barr was one of the most loyal members of Mr Trump’s administration until his last month in office

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • State Dept. briefing gets heated after reporter's awkward question

    AP reporter has heated response to suggestion Biden responsible for policy that started under Trump

  • See pictures of the White House candlelight ceremony honoring the 500,000 Americans who died in the pandemic

    "This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again," Biden said.

  • Militia member didn't meet with Secret Service before Capitol riot, her attorney now says

    The lawyer’s original motion raised questions about whether the Secret Service had coordinated with paramilitary groups.

  • Tiffany's ends $7m per year lease with Trump Organisation

    The five story space at the foot of Trump Tower is known for its previous tenant, Nike

  • The mother of an 11-year-old who died in the Texas winter power outage is suing 2 of the state's energy giants

    The mother of Cristian Pavon, who was found dead in his family's mobile home last week, filed a lawsuit against ERCOT and Entergy.

  • Trump says he's facing 'political persecution' after Supreme Court rejects his attempt to keep tax returns hidden

    "The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," Trump said in a statement on Monday.

  • Texas AG was in Utah after historic freeze back home

    As Texas was reeling from last week's historic freeze, the state's attorney general was in Utah for previously scheduled meetings, a spokesman said Monday. Republican Ken Paxton's trip was not previously known publicly, and he made no mention of being out of state while lashing out at Texas' grid operators on Twitter and urging residents to report price gouging. It remains unclear when Paxton left.

  • Texans Will Pay for Decades as Crisis Tacks Billions Onto Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that the lights are back on in Texas, the state has to figure out who’s going to pay for the energy crisis that plunged millions into darkness last week. It will likely be ordinary Texans.The price tag so far: $50.6 billion, the cost of electricity sold from early Monday, when the blackouts began, to Friday morning, according to BloombergNEF estimates. That compares with $4.2 billion for the prior week.Some of those costs have already fallen onto consumers as electricity customers exposed to wholesale prices wracked up power bills as high as $8,000 last week. Other customers won’t know what they’re in for until they receive their gas and power bills at the end of the month. Ultimately, the financial pain will probably be shared by ratepayers and taxpayers alike, said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and chief science officer for French power company Engie SA.If prior U.S. power market failures are any guide, Texans could be on the hook for decades. Californians, for example, have spent about 20 years paying for the 2000-2001 Enron-era power crisis, via surcharges on utility bills.CPS Energy, which is owned and run by the city of San Antonio, said on Twitter it was looking into ways to spread costs for the last week over the next 10 years. That didn’t sit well with its customers, who railed against the company’s proposal during a board meeting on Monday.“Spreading the cost of this event over a decade is unacceptable,” said Aaron Arguello, an organizer with Move Texas. “Customers are already in debt with student loans, mortgages and other payments.”But companies that ran up huge losses as the cost of electricity skyrocketed last week will inevitably try to recoup those through their customers, taxpayers or bonds. How quickly Texans pay depends on who their provider is.Gas utilities usually pass the costs onto customers at the end of the monthly billing cycle, said Toby Shea, a senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service. Municipal utilities, co-ops and regulated power providers have the ability to spread out costs over a longer time-frame. “It’s very easy for a government to spread this out for many years and even a few months,” he said.CPS Chief Executive Officer Paula Gold-Williams said last week the company may also issue bonds to help pay for the natural gas it bought at inflated prices.Some utilities are looking to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in liquidity to spread out costs for 10 to 20 years, said Scott Sagen, an associate director in U.S. public finance at S&P Global Ratings. Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative Inc., for example, has fully drawn its $250 million syndicated line of credit and has recently entered into a $300 million bilateral line of credit with National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp. for one year, according to an S&P report published Monday.A number of utilities are in talks with their banks to get liquidity to pay off their current debts so they can then take out a bridge loan that they’ll convert to long-term bonds. “They’re trying to smooth out these costs as much as possible and provide cover for their customers,” Sagen said.But small retailers who tend to be more thinly capitalized and less robustly hedged have limited options. One such company, Griddy, said last week it would challenge the prices set by the grid operator during the crisis, in an apparent bid to recoup losses for itself and its customers. Another company, Octopus Energy, said Monday it would forgive any energy bill in excess of the average price of electricity for the week, and eat the resulting losses which could be millions of dollars.The state’s utility regulator on Sunday blocked power sellers from disconnecting customers for non-payment, saying the governor and lawmakers need time to come up with a plan to address sky-high bills, first. Texas lawmakers will likely take up the discussion of consumer relief as part of their committee hearings on the crisis which will begin this week, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission of Texas said.In theory, the legislature could pass an emergency bill that could cover the excessive costs charged by generators during the crisis, said Julie Cohn, an energy historian with affiliations at Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies and the University of Houston’s Center for Public History. “Another piece would be to say you can have a competitive power market that we have, but prohibit the provider from linking the price directly to the wholesale price, as Griddy does.”That would be easier to do in a state that takes a more heavy-handed regulatory approach to its electricity market, according to Webber. But Texas decided to take a more hands off approach with its deregulated system, he said.“The question is where is the money going to come from?” Shea said. “Will Texas go and bail out certain customers? That’s not their attitude toward how they manage their market or manage their economy.”(Adds CPS customer complaints in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seth Meyers Debunks Tucker Carlson’s ‘Insanely Obvious’ Texas Lies

    NBC“It’s been this way for a long time, but right now in particular if you look around, it’s easy to feel like virtually everything in our country is broken,” Seth Meyers said on his first episode of Late Night after taking the previous week off. “This past year has been one of ceaseless misery, dysfunction and chaos, and yes, I know I’m starting to sound like Werner Herzog at the top of one of these segments.”But with more than 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 and an ongoing power and water crisis in Texas, this is where we are. And the host spent the next several minutes hammering Newsmax for its “desperate” attempt to smear Joe Biden’s dog instead of covering actual news and Fox News for relentlessly pushing the blatant lie that green energy is to blame in Texas.“Like clockwork, the Fox News disinformation machine went to work and blamed the power outage in Texas on a thing that does not currently exist in any form in Texas or at the national level, the Green New Deal,” Meyers said before playing a montage of the many times Fox anchors hammered that narrative, culminating in an unhinged rant from Tucker Carlson about “windmills.”“How would you like a windmill in your backyard, making noise, chopping up birds and sucking up all your air?” Meyers asked, imitating the Fox host. “How would you like a windmill to move in with you and live in your house, eating all your food and drinking all your booze? How would you like that windmill to get suspiciously close with your wife, to the point where they start going on shopping trips together without you, leaving you at home wondering what they’re doing at the outlet mall while you look out your window at all the chopped birds on your lawn?”John Oliver Has Had It With Tucker Carlson’s Texas Crisis LiesIt went on like that until Meyers as Carlson warned viewers, “My wife left me for a windmill and it will happen to you too!”“Of course, it won’t surprise you to learn that this lie is aggressively mendacious and dumb,” he added, returning to reality, citing a study that showed Texas’ power is generated overwhelmingly by natural gas and coal along with some nuclear. “Which, of course it does, it’s Texas!” Meyers said. They used to have a football team called the Houston Oilers, not the Houston Solar Panels.”“And I’m sorry that I have to say this because it’s, you know, insanely obvious,” he continued, “but the Green New Deal is not a thing that exists in Texas or at the national level. This is like blaming your problems on Avatar 2. It’s not out yet!”Instead, he explained, it was frozen natural gas lines due to lack of regulations that primarily caused the outages and only seven percent of Texas’ winter power capacity was expected to come from wind. “Kind of like how you can only believe about seven percent of what you see on Fox News,” Meyers said.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry 'Surprised and Disappointed' Queen Elizabeth Took Back His Royal Titles (Exclusive)

    Prince Harry is feeling disappointed after his and Meghan Markle’s royal patronages were officially removed by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. ET spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl about the couple’s reaction, and reports that Prince William criticized his brother’s response to the announcement. With their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey nearly coinciding with the Queen’s own TV program, ‘A Celebration for Commonwealth Day,’ Nicholls says this could further the divide between Harry and the royal family. ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ will air March 7 on CBS.

  • Oath Keeper withdraws claim she met with Secret Service before U.S. Capitol attack

    A leader of the far-right group Oath Keepers who is charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol reversed her story on Monday about having met with Secret Service agents in Washington on the day of the insurrection. Jessica Watkins, 38, had said in court papers over the weekend that she had traveled to Washington to provide security for the march, had received a VIP pass to then-President Donald Trump's rally and had met with the Secret Service. But in a filing on Monday, Watkins' attorney said she had merely spoken with some agents while passing through a security checkpoint.

  • Capitol riot suspect blames 'right-wing media' and Trump for her actions

    A suspect charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot partially blamed the "right-wing media" for her actions, as conservative news outlets face accusations that they spread misinformation ahead of the violence that left five people dead. In a motion for release to home confinement pending the outcome of her case, filed Saturday, Jessica Watkins said she "fell prey to the false and inflammatory claims of the former president, his supporters, and the right wing media." She did not identify the media outlets by name or give more details about what the claims were that led her to take part in the protest.

  • Trump made $1.6 billion while president, according to financial disclosures, but left office less wealthy than before

    The former president made lots of money while in the White House but still left office less wealthy than when he was elected.

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles