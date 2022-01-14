Texas AG Paxton to appeal Austin judge's ruling that Operation Lone Star is unconstitutional

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a tweet on Friday that he will appeal a ruling by a Travis County district judge that a state-led border crackdown called Operation Lone Star is unconstitutional.

Judge Jan Soifer ruled that the arrest of Jesus Guzman Curipoma, an Ecuadoran man seeking asylum in America, on a state criminal trespass charge amounted to illegal enforcement of federal immigration laws. The ruling opens the door to similar court challenges of migrants arrested and detained on state trespassing charges under a border initiative led by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Because the legal challenge was brought in Travis County, District Attorney José Garza represented the state. He sided with defense attorneys in Thursday's hearing.

"Lib Austin judge lets a (George) Soros Travis County DA represent State of Tx, then declares Op Lone Star unconstitutional," Paxton wrote. "Ridiculous. Biden has FAILED to secure border. Texas stepped in. We have the right to defend our border if the feds refuse. I'll fight this nonsense on appeal."

Soifer is a Democrat and former chairwoman of the Travis County Democratic Party.

During his 20202 campaign, Garza raised campaign funds in part from the Texas Justice & Public Safety political action committee, which received donations from liberal New York billionaire George Soros. Garza has previously pointed out that a chunk of his fundraising also came from locals in Austin.

“After careful consideration, the Travis County district attorney’s office agreed that Mr. Guzman Curipoma’s prosecution for criminal trespass as part of Operation Lone Star violates the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution and represents an impermissible attempt to intrude on federal immigration policy,” Garza said in a statement Thursday.

A lawyer for Kinney County also appeared at the hearing, disagreeing that Travis County had any authority in the matter.

Abbott unveiled Operation Lone Star in March, saying he was deploying thousands of Texas Department of Public Safety officers and Texas National Guard troops to the southern border amid a sharp increase in migrants crossing from Mexico illegally or to seek asylum.

A central focus of Operation Lone Star was the arrest and detention of border crossers, and Abbott's office last year committed almost $75 million to the effort, including $22.3 million allocated in December toward efforts to prosecute state crimes committed along the border.

Defense attorneys spent the majority of Thursday's hearing building a case through testimony that those charged through Operation Lone Star are not afforded the rights they should be under the U.S. Constitution, such as the right to an attorney and right to a speedy trial.

“We are prepared to litigate any challenges the AG believes he can bring to Judge Soifer’s order," said Addy Miró, one of the defense attorneys who brought Thursday's case.

In recent weeks, Travis County courts have increasingly — and quietly — become a venue among attorneys representing defendants arrested as part of Operation Lone Star.

Any district court in Texas has authority over such applications, and nothing requires that they be considered in the county where the charge originated, according to the filing in Guzman Curipoma’s case.

Courts in Kinney and Val Verde counties have been inundated with cases arising from Operation Lone Star and that it can take at least six weeks to see a judge after seeking efforts for relief, defense attorneys said.

“Here, there is an abundance of reason to look for relief outside the jurisdiction in which the applicant is facing the underlying charge,” the application noted.

Attorneys told the American-Statesman on Wednesday that in recent weeks, they had filed challenges in Travis County on behalf of 11 men arrested as part of Operation Lone Star. The applications were routed to Soifer’s court and set for a hearing.

The attorneys said that prosecutors in Kinney County then agreed to a personal bond for the men and released them from jail. They then chose to challenge the constitutionality of Operation Lone Star in a Travis County court.

