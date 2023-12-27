This Texas Airbnb used to be a historic bank — and two vaults haven’t been opened yet

There are cool vacation rentals all over the world where families can enjoy a restful stay in the countryside or a big city.

Exterior

This Airbnb, however, is a tad harder to find and far from the clatter of a noisy city, but just as cool — maybe even more so.

Welcome to Bartlett, Texas, a historic town that’s about 50 miles north of Austin. The place looks like something straight out of a film, with its brick streets and small town shops and historic bank that’s, well, no longer a bank.

Bank interior

“The Bartlett National bank was opened in 1904 and was an operating bank until the 1930’s. It was rescued from its abandoned state and has been lovingly restored,” the listing on Airbnb says of the modern space.

Family room

“The Bank contains many original features - including the VAULTS! There are 2 vaults that we haven’t broken into yet - wonder what could be inside?”

Interior

The unique short-term rental is run by Jennifer Tucker, a realty company owner, who first set eyes on the bank in 2019, Business Insider reports.

Kitchen

“It was dilapidated, and nobody had opened the front door in many, many years,” Tucker said to Business Insider. “It was in pretty bad shape.”

Now, the building is a chic, three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with some original features all dolled up and intact thanks to Tucker’s dramatic restoration.

Kitchen

“The Bank Manager’s office is now your study and contains letters originally written in that very office in the early 1920’s. The old bank vaults serve as a pantry and wine cellar. The soaring ceilings are ornate and showcase the true beauty of this historic building. You’ll be able to gaze at the detail while resting on the sleeper sofa in the bank lobby turned living room,” the listing says.

Interior

The property is available to rent for $277 a night, and for that rate, you get all sorts of goodies within reach including:

View

Washer/Dryer access

Bathroom essentials

HDTV with Amazon Prime and Netflix

Toys and board games for the kiddos

Wifi

Cooking and eating utensils

Dining room

The rental has a 4.86 rating on Airbnb.

Bedroom

“Such a unique experience! We really enjoyed our stay,” one visitor said in the comment section on Airbnb. “The kids loved playing bank robbers and the history of the bank itself was truly amazing. We definitely recommend this one of a kind experience.”

Bedroom

“If you like history or unique spots, this is a wonderful gem. The preservation is a nice balance of time period and modern,” another gushed. “Bring your favorite creature comforts and shift your mind to adventure mode. The space can be your personal hideaway or memorable group gathering spot!”

Interior

Home featured in ‘Home Alone 2’ lists in NY — and it’s dramatically different. See it

Mansion for sale outside of Boston has an underground passageway. Where does it lead?