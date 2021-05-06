Texas is about to allow residents to carry handguns without a license or training

Peter Weber
·2 min read

The Texas Senate on Wednesday voted to allow most Texans to carry handguns without any sort of permit or training, sending the legislation to a conference committee with the House, which already passed a similar measure. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said last week he will sign the bill. The Senate passed permitless carry on a party-line 18-13 vote, "less than a week after it sailed out of a committee created to specifically to tackle the legislation," The Texas Tribune reports. Every Republican voted for it, but several voiced concerns about the legislation during debate.

The legislation, considered too fringe during previous legislative sessions, faced opposition from law enforcement groups, firearms instructors, and Democrats. Currently, Texans must undergo four to six hours of training, pass a written exam and shooting proficiency test, and get fingerprinted to carry a handgun.

State Sen. Charles Schwertner (R), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, argued that gun safety is a personal responsibility. "The obligation on the part of the citizen who owns a potentially dangerous weapon to understand gun laws, to become proficient in their handling of their gun, is not absolved," he said. One Republican who showed up to vote for unlicensed carry despite injuries from a car accident collapsed on the Senate floor during debate.

Texans oppose unlicensed carry, 59 percent to 34 percent, according to a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll from April. When asked, 46 percent of Texans would make gun laws stricter while 30 percent would leave them untouched and 20 percent would loosen them further, the poll found. Three-quarters favor requiring criminal and mental background checks before all gun sales.

"A lot of the [legislative] agenda right now seems at odds with public opinion," said James Henson, co-director of UT/Texas Tribune poll. "Guns is the best example" of Republican lawmakers chasing policies that "come from the most conservative wing of the majority party," he added. "But this is also notable on the abortion questions."

More stories from theweek.com
Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Mitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden
America's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Senate Passes Permitless Carry Bill

    The Texas senate has approved in a 18–13 vote a bill to allow Texans to carry handguns without a license. House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas citizens to acquire a permit to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from owning a firearm. The measure, already passed by the Texas House last week, now heads to a conference committee for the two chambers to debate amendments and settle differences until the House and Senate versions are identical. The bill will then go to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for his final signature. Current Texas law stipulates that Texans must be licensed to carry a handgun, whether openly or concealed. To obtain a permit, applicants must be fingerprinted, attend multiple hours of training, prove they are 21 years old, and pass a written exam and a shooting safety and proficiency test. Supporters of the bill say its passage is long overdue, and that Texas should follow the model of several other states, such as Idaho and Arizona, to enact “constitutional carry” legislation. “This bill, to me, is a restoration of the belief in and trust of our citizens,” said Republican state senator Charles Schwertner. “We cannot allow another session to come and go where we pay lip service for the Second Amendment by failing to fully restore and protect the rights of citizens granted by the Constitution.” Opponents fear that revoking the licensing requirement will impede law-enforcement efforts and allow people to carry handguns without background checks and with insufficient training. Gun-control advocates have come out against the bill, citing concerns about spikes in gun violence in Texas in recent years. “This will be the first time . . . that we will not look to training or background checks or law enforcement or the authorities to know who they are dealing with,” said Democratic state senator John Whitmire. He added that permitless carry is a “huge departure from where we’ve been before.”

  • Texas Republicans pushing abortion ban after 6 weeks

    Texas would ban abortions after as early six weeks — before many women know they are pregnant — and allow private citizens to enforce the rule through civil lawsuits against doctors and others under a measure given preliminary approval by the GOP-dominated state House on Wednesday. The move would have Texas join about a dozen other Republican-led states to pass so-called “heartbeat bills" which have been mostly blocked by federal courts. The Texas bill would ban abortions after the first detection of an embryonic “heartbeat."

  • Permitless carry of handguns passes in Texas Senate, closer to becoming law

    House Bill 1927 is now one step closer to heading to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

  • Republicans tout funding from COVID relief bill they unanimously opposed

    A number of Republican lawmakers are celebrating and promoting provisions of President Biden's American Rescue Plan in their home constituencies, despite unanimously voting against the sweeping COVID rescue bill, AP writes.Why it matters: Polling suggests the $1.9 trillion plan, the defining legislative victory of Biden's presidency thus far, is widely popular among the American public. Democrats have said they'll make their Republican colleagues' votes a sticking point during the 2022 midterm elections. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) issued a news release saying she was proud to bring "federal funding to the district and back into the pockets of taxpayers," citing the $3.7 million from the law that went to community health centers in her district.She added that the grants were a part of the bill that she supported, despite her vote, and that she wanted to help small businesses secure the funds “regardless of any particular vote."House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), backed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney as conference chair — are among at least eight Republicans encouraging constituents to apply for the plan's Restaurant Revitalization Fund."She did not claim to support the bill in the tweet, and her constituents deserve to know about federal programs they can apply for regardless of how she votes," Stefanik's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told AP. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said he was "proud" to see taxpayer money return to his district, referencing the millions in health care grants the relief bill sent to local communities.Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) promoted the more than $41 million going to 12 health care centers in his district, without mentioning the plan, saying: “I am glad that this funding has been secured.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • SC House passes bill bringing back electric chair, introducing firing squad

    South Carolina hasn’t been able to carry out an execution in years due to a shortage in lethal injection drugs.

  • UK's Meghan, Harry ask for COVID vaccine donations to mark son Archie's birthday

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan marked the second birthday of their son Archie on Thursday by calling for donations to help provide COVID-19 vaccines to the world's most vulnerable. The couple, who now live in California after they left Britain and stepped away from their royal duties last year, said they could not think "of a more resonant way to honor our son’s birthday" than with a $5 donation. "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," Harry and Meghan wrote on their website, saying currently 80% of the 1 billion COVID shots so far administered had been in wealthier countries.

  • Amazon refuses to remove book claiming transitioning is an 'epidemic' among girls

    In “Irreversible Damage,” Abigail Shrier argues youth are being “fast-tracked” into medical transition — a claim experts say isn’t true and harms trans youth.

  • South Carolina House adds firing squad to execution methods

    The South Carolina House voted Wednesday to add a firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs — a measure meant to jump-start executions in a state that once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation. The bill, approved by a 66-43 vote, will require condemned inmates to choose either being shot or electrocuted if lethal injection drugs aren't available. The state is one of only nine to still use the electric chair and will become only the fourth to allow a firing squad.

  • Fox News Hosts Praise Firing Squads: Now You Can ‘Shoot ’Em, Stick ’Em Or Fry ’Em’

    Pete Hegseth and Will Cain said execution by firing squad was "more honest" than just going "to sleep" from a lethal injection.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Elizabeth Warren: ‘Glad’ Donald Trump will not be on Facebook

    Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren discusses the recent ruling by Facebook’s oversight board to not allow former President Donald Trump back on the platform.

  • NC House moves to end pistol purchase permits, citing COVID-19 pandemic

    NC House members voted to stop requiring a pistol-purchase permit, saying that sheriffs couldn’t handle the influx of applications in 2020 from people wanting to protect themselves.

  • Divorces don’t get messier than among the super-rich

    Lockdown has not been easy for billionaires, even Bill Gates. News that the fourth richest couple in the world – worth some $125 billion – are heading for a divorce must have been a champagne-popping moment for the US legal community; the more money at stake, the messier the split. The pair have hauled in top brass to manage proceedings: on Melinda’s side are Robert Cohen and Sherri Anderson – who have a host of A-list clients under their respective belts, including Ivana Trump, Uma Thurman and Jeff Bezos. Bill is leaning on Robert Olsen and Ted Billbe – who made MacKenzie Scott the world’s fourth-richest woman after her marriage to Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, ended two years ago. The Gateses calling time on their vows after 27 years has kickstarted what is believed to become the most expensive divorce in history. One friend sought to get her own back on her hedgefunder husband by calling every top divorce lawyer in the UK – spending her hedgefunder husband’s money as she went – so there was no one left to represent him. Another kept “lawyering” until the desperate husband caved into her demands, which included ownership of an Italian beach front property she’d always claimed to hate. A media executive friend who divorced after 30 years of marriage explains: “There are three buckets when it comes to divorce: anger, blame and sadness. Lawyers will do everything they can to keep it in anger and blame.” The super-rich have an army of lawyers and tax accountants at their disposal; the more the couple fight, the richer they get. “It’s not level playing fields in this sector,” says Charlotte Ransom, CEO of Netwealth, who advises predominantly high net worth women. “Wealth can be tied up in trusts and offshore companies. The business can be part of a partnership.” The super-rich didn’t get that way without understanding how money works, even if the bulk of that job was handed over to financial advisers. Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are married to educated, intelligent women. “[But] I have clients who haven’t worked out that if the husband can afford a £10 million home in central London, he probably has a lot more,” Ransom says. Emotions, too, can land you a bad deal: “Women often have a particular attachment to the home because of the stability they believe it affords their children.” Clever husbands pretend to be generous by offering it up, meanwhile nabbing the Gstaad ski chalet and New York penthouse.

  • ‘Wild West’ hype on Texas gun laws never comes true. Why listen on permitless carry?

    Predictions about widespread violence from concealed carry, open carry and campus carry were way off base.

  • Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's Q2 profits

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess said Europe's top carmaker was in "crisis mode" over an ongoing lack of badly needed automotive chips, adding the impact of the shortage would intensify and hit profits in the second quarter. Speaking after bumper results for the first three months of the year, during which operating profits increased more than five fold, Diess said the bottleneck would "substantially burden earnings" in the quarter to June. The shortage has been caused by a mix of factors, including the car industry's sharper than expected rebound from the coronavirus crisis and a fire at key automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp.

  • Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death

    The military and police in the Pacific nation of Fiji have surrounded and locked down a major hospital amid concerns of a growing virus outbreak. Health authorities say they’re quarantining 400 patients, doctors, nurses and staff within the compound until they can determine who had contact with a coronavirus patient who died. The 53-year-old patient at Lautoka Hospital was just the third person in Fiji to die from the virus but the nation’s leaders are deeply worried that the latest outbreak is spreading, especially after two doctors at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

  • Mitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' Biden

    Reporters in Georgetown, Kentucky, asked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday about House Republicans rushing to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position due to her clashes with former President Donald Trump about the validity of the 2020 election. McConnell sidestepped the question. "One hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration," he said, referring to President Biden's policies as "socialist." McConnell repeated the line when the same reporter asked if he is concerned that a sizable portion of the Republican Party says they believe Trump's lie that he actually won. "One hundred percent of my focus is on standing up to this administration," he said. "What we have in the United States Senate is total unity, from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz, in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country." "Who knows what matters anymore, but this is a gift-wrapped quote for Democrats," Washington Post reporter David Weigel tweeted. "The thing about an ongoing controversy" like the Liz Cheney saga is that politicians "keep getting asked about it — like any interrogation, it leads to slip-ups." White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made some hay out of McConnell's quote, telling reporters, "The contrast for people to consider is 100 percent of our focus is on delivering relief to the American people and getting the pandemic under control and putting people back to work." But Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris mostly shrugged it off. "He said that about the last administration — about Barack, that he was going to stop everything — and I was able to get a lot done with him," Biden said, referring to McConnell's statement to National Journal in 2010 that "the single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president." Harris, in Rhode Island, said she and Biden "are sincere and serious about the potential to actually get something done together." Trump said in a statement Wednesday that McConnell is "gutless and clueless." More stories from theweek.comPfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiverAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • The Movement matters: ‘What’s in it For Us’ podcast explains how protests are shaping policy

    In his first State of The Union address as president, Joe Biden spoke directly to trauma of Black Americans in the wake of last summer’s protests following the murder of George Floyd. Biden urged the nation’s top lawmakers to do more to “deliver real change and reform,” and said that state and local law enforcement leaders need to step up. Political scientist and What’s In It For Us guest host Dr. Megan Ming Francis says there are lessons to be learned from the challenges that beleaguered the Obama White House.

  • Baby boy killed during attempted arrest in Mississippi, police say

    The boy's father had been wanted in connection with a Louisiana murder investigation.

  • ‘At least the Nazis kept the lights on’: UK blasts France for threat to cut off Jersey’s power

    Britain has attacked France for “unacceptable” threats to cut off Jersey’s electricity supplies in a row over Brexit fishing rights with government sources warning that not even the Channel Island’s Nazi occupiers sank so low. Annick Giradin, the French maritime minister, said on Tuesday that Paris could shut down three undersea cables that provide Jersey with 95 percent of its electricity if the dispute over fishing licences in its waters were not resolved. Should France carry out its threat, there appears to be little the UK Government could do to provide alternative means of power. The remaining 5pc of the largest Channel Island’s energy mix is largely on-island diesel generators. "At least when the Germans invaded they kept the lights on," a government source said, referring to the five years of occupation during World War Two. "The problem is there is no undersea connector to Jersey, so it's not as though we could turn on a switch if they turn one off," another source said. A third source said that the "surprising and disappointing" French threat was just the latest in a string of confrontations sparked by the EU and its members since Brexit. "This is just the latest example of the EU issuing threats as a first resort at any sign of difficulty. They should be using the mechanisms of our new Treaty to solve problems; that is exactly what it is there for." The UK-EU trade deal has a series of dispute resolution procedures, which can ultimately lead to the imposition of fines or trade tariffs. A government spokesperson said, "To threaten Jersey like this is clearly unacceptable and disproportionate. “We are working closely with the EU and Jersey on fisheries access provisions following the end of the Transition Period so trust the French will use the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems.” “We are ready to use these retaliation measures," Ms Girardin told lawmakers in the French parliament on Tuesday. "I am sorry it has come to this. We will do so if we have to." Jersey is a self-governing British Crown Dependency and, according to Defra, responsible for fishing in its territorial waters but its international relations are the UK’s responsibility. The row came after the island implemented new requirements under the terms of the UK-EU trade deal for boats to submit evidence of their past fishing activities in order to receive a licence to carry on operating in Jersey waters. Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "This is not the first threat that the French have made to either Jersey or the United Kingdom since we are into this new deal.” "It would seem disproportionate to cut off electricity for the sake of needing to provide extra details so that we can refine the licences." Mr Gorst said the Jersey government was now seeking permission from London and Brussels to speak directly with the French fishermen to resolve the issue. He said the island was not seeking to bar boats which had historically fished in Jersey waters and said that of the 41 boats which sought licences under the new rules last Friday, all but 17 had provided the evidence required. France threatened to to block any EU decision granting the City of London access to the Single Market unless the UK met its fishing commitments in late April as French fishermen blockaded lorries carrying British catch. They accused the government of dragging their feet over the issuing of licences to small French vessels in the 6-12 nautical mile zone of UK territorial waters. Maritime minister with a 'pirate's soul' By Henry Samuel The French minister who has threatened to turn the lights off in Jersey is a fisherman’s daughter who claims she has a "pirate's soul". Annick Girardin, 56, is from a seafaring family, her father was a fisherman who opened a bakery after an accident. She was born in the Breton port of Saint-Malo, whose wealth was in part derived from corsairs, also known as privateers or plain pirates by the British, whose ships they plundered on behalf of the French Crown in the 17th and 18th centuries. Atop the fortified port today stands a statue of Robert Surcouf, the notorious "king of the corsairs" who points towards the "enemy", namely Great Britain. Her background makes her perhaps the most likely of all of Macron's ministers to take rows over fishing in the Channel personally. An MP for the French autonomous Saint Pierre and Miquelon islands, off Newfoundland, Ms Girardin hails from the Left but was picked by centrist President Emmanuel Macron to run the overseas territories ministry in 2017. She is no stranger to tough situations; when she arrived on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion prey to Yellow Vest protests in 2018, she had to be exfiltrated to avoid being lynched. Once claiming she had a "pirate’s soul", she became a mother at the age of 15 and a half and has "a thick skin after all the trials in her life", according to Paris Match. Last July, she was appointed minister of the Sea, a function resurrected by the Macron government - it had only existed in two previous ones since the War - reportedly with Brexit in mind and to "accelerate (France's) maritime strategy". Due to its numerous overseas departments and territories scattered all over the oceans, France has the second-largest exclusive economic zone in the world after America. When she took up the post, Ms Girardin tweeted: "With more than 11 million square kilometres of maritime territory in France, more than 391,000 jobs, ten per cent of the world's biodiversity, the challenges are huge." She is known for being a straight-talking "grassroots politician" with a "relaxed" dress sense but there have been reports of criticism over her political style and tensions with Mr Macron, which his office has denied.