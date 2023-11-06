Texas amateur bomb maker sentenced to 14 years for weapons violations, child pornography possession

A Burleson, Texas man who taught himself how to make and detonate illegal bombs and pleaded guilty in July to child pornography possession and weapons charges, has been sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said 22-year-old Noah Robert Calderon was sentenced on Friday by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor, who not only issued a 14-year prison sentence, but also ordered Calderon be on supervised release for 30 years following his prison term.

In October 2022, the FBI received a tip about Calderon’s internet activity, which showed he was fascinated with mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine massacre. He also reportedly posted pictures of himself holding rifles and wearing tactical vests.

Authorities were tipped off again in March when they were told Calderon detonated a homemade bomb in his neighborhood.

Investigators conducted an analysis of Calderon’s internet search history and discovered he extensively researched public schools near his residence.

The DOJ said the search revealed queries related to the Columbine killers, Charleston church shooter, how to make pipe bombs and how to make propane bombs.

He also admitted to storing nearly 660 grams of explosive powder, a lighter, cannon fuse, cardboard tubing, glass jar marked ‘frag’ that contained metal ball bearings, lead, a funnel and measuring spoons in his garage, according to the DOJ.

As the investigation continued, authorities searched Calderon’s phone and found sexually explicit videos from a video chat Calderon had with a 13-year-old girl, and in plead papers, the DOJ said, he admitted he was aware of the girl’s age when he saved the videos.

"Today’s sentence is a shared success with the community who heeded the call to action to report suspicious activity when they saw suspicious activity," Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough said. "The information shared with law enforcement exhibited a distinctive pathway to further violence, that was ultimately thwarted by law enforcement and led to multiple federal charges."





