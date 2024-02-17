Texas Amber Alert: 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham still missing, person of interest arrested

Audrii Cunningham was last seen near her home, but officials report she never got on the school bus or reported to school.

Search efforts continue to find an 11-year-old girl last seen in Livingston, Texas.

Texas Department of Safety officials said on Saturday afternoon, that they have found a backpack belonging to Audrii Cunningham and have identified a person of interest in her disappearance.

Lieutenant Craig Cummings said officials found Cunningham's backpack near a dam at Lake Livingston. Cummings said the department identified the person of interest as Don Steven McDougal, 42. He said McDougal was arrested on Friday on an unrelated charge of aggravated assault.

On Saturday morning investigators had also identified McDougal's 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest in Cunningham's disappearance.

"I want to say that we are hopeful that we can bring Audrii home alive and that is what we are absolutely working for right now," Cummings said. "Based on the evidence that we've got we understand foul play is a factor as well."

When did Audrii Cunningham disappear?

Cunningham was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. She was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants, black high-top tennis shoes and a bright red ‘Hello Kitty’ style backpack. Cunningham is 4'1" and has blond hair and blue eyes, weighing about 75 pounds.

Her parents reported her missing after she did not get off the bus on Thursday afternoon. School officials told investigators that the bus did not pick her up and she did not report to campus.

If you have any information regarding Cunningham's whereabouts, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810 or through the iWatchTX website or app. The sheriff's office is also offering a $7,000 reward to anyone who has any tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution.

Where is Livingston, Texas?

Livingston is about 74 miles northeast of Houston in Polk County.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Amber alert: Audrii Cunningham still missing, person of interest arrested