Texas Amber Alert for 3-year-old girl who may be in Dallas-Fort Worth area

·1 min read

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old College Station girl whose last known possible location was in the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Thursday morning. She’s believed to have been taken by her mother, who does not have full custody, police said.

The child, Adeline Paige Welch, was last seen in College Station about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, College Station police said on social media. Police said updates will be released via twitter.com/CSTXPolice.

Adeline was abducted from Treehouse Trail in College Station, police said. The child is 3 feet tall, weighs 26 pounds, has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar. Because of medical conditions, Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury, police said. She uses a pink wheelchair with her name on the back.

The suspect is Maranda Nicole Nichols, described as a 30-year-old white woman, 5 feet tall and 110 pounds. She has a shaved head but may be wearing a wig. They were possibly in a white 2006 Toyota Highlander with Texas license plate MWS8187 with a “Princess on Board” sticker in the rear window.

If located, please contact College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

