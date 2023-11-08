Texas Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Laredo girl found safe, police say

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read
0
Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Amber Alert for a 9-month-old girl from Laredo has been canceled after the baby was found Wednesday.

“The child appears to be unharmed and in good condition,” the Laredo Police Department posted on social media

Preliminary information showed a vehicle was stolen with 9-month-old Delilah Lopez inside, police said. An Amber Alert was issued for Delilah around 2:50 a.m., a little more than two hours after the baby went missing.

Officials said they believed Delilah was in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

No arrests have been announced.

Laredo is a city in south Texas and located on the U.S./Mexico border.

Today's top stories:

Fort Worth airman named National Guardsman of the Year for ‘heroic acts’

Girls wrestling coaches removed from North TX school over alleged ‘inappropriate conduct’

Granbury council candidate arrested on felony child porn charges

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Recommended Stories

  • 2024 Chevrolet Equinox barely changes, priced about the same, too

    Here's what's new for the 2024 Chevy Equinox, as well as what we know about the 2025 model.

  • WhatsApp will let you hide your IP address from whoever you call

    Turning on the feature will help protect your privacy at the cost of a slight hit to sound quality on WhatsApp calls.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock plunges as weak ad market clouds 2024 outlook

    Warner Bros. Discovery like other media companies is dealing with a sluggish ad market. It's not clear there's an end in sight.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks tread water after week long rally

    Investors digested corporate earnings as stocks looked to extend their longest stretch of daily gains in about two years.

  • Mortgage rate ‘uncertainty’ underpins homebuilder DR Horton’s guidance

    The company's head of investor relations expects "challenging market conditions to persist."

  • Bowl projections: Will there be enough eligible 6-win teams to fill all the bowl spots?

    There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.

  • Ozone raises $7.1M to scale its AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud

    Ozone, the maker of an AI-powered collaborative video editor in the cloud, has raised $7.1 million in seed funding and is launching in open beta. The Y Combinator alum aims to provide content creators with AI assistance that lets them complete repetitive editing tasks in seconds, rather than in hours. Ozone doesn’t want to replace human creativity with AI, it instead wants to give content creators tools to create engaging videos faster and more efficiently.

  • Google wants to help you create new smart home automations with AI-generated scripts

    Google is rolling out new features and improvements for Home and Nest, one of which could make it much easier for users to create complex home automations even if they don't know how to code.

  • Do I need to worry about space heaters? Here’s what experts say — and how to use one safely.

    Despite their risks, electric space heaters are popular. But how concerned should you be about them, and how can you use them safely? Experts explain.

  • Heisman Watch: Michigan's J.J. McCarthy facing golden opportunity down the stretch

    McCarthy has impressed this season against lesser teams but now the competition gets tough. Will he keep shining and have his Heisman moment, or stumble when the lights are the brightest?

  • Either everyone's guilty, or no one is

    The Michigan sign-stealing controversy has taken a new turn, and now three other Big Ten schools have found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Wolverines.

  • Apple says it 'expects to make' App Store policy changes due to EU DMA

    Apple has bowed to the inevitable and said it "expects to make" App Store policy changes to comply with EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The pan-EU DMA came into application across the bloc back in May. Apple has likely been expecting for months, if not years, to be subject to the new ex ante competition regime -- which was first proposed by the Commission at the end of 2020.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Look at this photograph

    Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.

  • Nazca leads investment into Loads, out to change Latin America’s food supply chain

    The Chilean company was founded in September 2022 by Larry Gil to bolster the food supplier network across Latin America while also expanding its customer base in Asia and the United States. Gil’s family used to be in the importer business and he saw firsthand how inefficient it was, Gil told TechCrunch. “I decided to leave my previous job and see if I could make a product that provided access to food in a better way and financial accessibility for importers.”

  • Spotify brings 15 hours of monthly audiobook listening to Premium subscribers in the U.S.

    Roughly a month after Spotify announced that a selection of audiobooks would become a part of its Premium subscription, the company is today expanding the service to U.S. users for the first time. Spotify originally introduced audiobooks to its streaming music platform in September 2022, following its acquisition of the digital audiobook distributor Findaway in 2021. Its debut catalog included around 300,000 titles in the U.S., then began expanding to other English-speaking markets later in the year, with the addition of Canada in early 2023. The company has touted the potential to tap into a growing market with the addition, noting that audiobooks today are only a 6% to 7% share of the wider book market, but the category was growing by 20% year-over-year.

  • Fantasy Football Week 10 Rankings

    Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.

  • Meta pressed to compensate war victims amid claims Facebook inflamed Tigray conflict

    Meta is facing growing calls to set up a restitution fund for victims of the Tigray war, which Facebook is alleged to have fueled leading to over 600,000 deaths and the displacement of millions others across Ethiopia. Rights group Amnesty International, in a new report, has urged Meta to set up a fund, that will also benefit other victims of conflict around the world, amidst heightened fears that the social site’s presence in “high-risk and conflict-affected areas” could “fuel advocacy of hatred and incite violence against ethnic and religious minorities” in new regions. Amnesty International report outlines how “Meta contributed to human rights abuses in Ethiopia.”

  • Meta will mark political and social ads altered by AI starting next year

    Meta will require advertisers to disclose whether the ads they submit for its websites have been digitally altered, including through the use of AI tools, if they're political or social in nature.

  • What's next for Sam Bankman-Fried

    The guilty verdicts in his criminal trial are just the beginning of the legal perils facing Sam Bankman-Fried, who has a series of new decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

  • Meta will start requiring disclosures for political ads manipulated with AI

    In 2024, Meta will begin requiring advertisers running political or issue ads on its platforms to disclose when their ads are "digitally created or altered" through the use of AI. Facebook and Instagram ads about elections, politics and social issues will soon require the extra step, which advertisers will handle when they submit new ads. Advertisers will need to make the disclosures when an ad "contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic sounding audio" that falls into a handful of categories.