Texas Amber Alert canceled after 9-month-old Laredo girl found safe, police say

The Texas Amber Alert for a 9-month-old girl from Laredo has been canceled after the baby was found Wednesday.

“The child appears to be unharmed and in good condition,” the Laredo Police Department posted on social media

Preliminary information showed a vehicle was stolen with 9-month-old Delilah Lopez inside, police said. An Amber Alert was issued for Delilah around 2:50 a.m., a little more than two hours after the baby went missing.

Officials said they believed Delilah was in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information about her whereabouts was asked to contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

No arrests have been announced.

Laredo is a city in south Texas and located on the U.S./Mexico border.

