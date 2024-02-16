Texas Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham from Livingston

Have you seen Audrii Cunningham?

An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Livingston, Texas. Audrii Cunningham is 4'1" and has blond hair and blue eyes, weighing about 75 pounds.

Cunningham was last seen Thursday at 7 a.m. in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. She was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants and black high-top tennis shoes. She was carrying a camo backpack.

Cunningham is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding Cunningham's whereabouts, call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 936-327-6810.

Where is Livingston, Texas?

Livingston is about 74 miles northeast of Houston in Polk County.

