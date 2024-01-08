Texas Amber Alert for missing 12-year-old boy abducted from San Antonio

A statewide Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Linkin Hernandez, who police say was abducted in San Antonio.

Linkin is 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 98 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes, according to the alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The suspect in the kidnapping was driving a black sedan with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.