Texas anti-vaxxers’ calls for personal freedom dismiss my nearly fatal bout with Covid

I was stunned by the comment as I walked into a recent press conference to warn our south Texas community that, after all we’ve been through for the past 18 months, we need to remain vigilant as new variants of Covid-19 are causing a surge in hospitalizations.

“You were pretty sick last year,” said a doctor at the press conference, a friend who had treated me when I was hospitalized for 10 days with Covid-19 last July. “I didn’t think you were going to make it. You almost died.”

A year ago, Dr Ivan Melendez, who saved my life by ordering my hospitalization, had told me that I had a 70% chance of surviving the deadly virus, whose symptoms first appeared on my 60th birthday. Now, after months of working closely together – me as a county employee in charge of public messaging about Covid-19 and him as the highest-ranking medical officer in the county – he was candidly admitting that I was far more ill than I had known.

And while I suffered through months of anxiety as I recovered from Covid, his recent revelation has only contributed to a new anxiety that is not only overtaking me, but my community as a new phase of the pandemic begins with the Delta variant.

My hospitalization last year coincided with what became a critical month for our region as the infection rate exploded before the advent of vaccines. Before I developed a fever that first day in July, just under 4,000 people out of a population of nearly 1 million in my home county of Hidalgo had tested positive for the virus since our first case in March. Fewer than 50 had died from the disease. By the time that terrible July had ended, an additional 13,000 people would test positive for Covid-19 and 600 would die.

During my hospitalization, I required supplemental oxygen and was often delirious with fever. Glimpses of memory from that stay include interacting with nurses so heavily clad in personal protective equipment that all I could see was their eyes. They were from states such as Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi, supplementing an overwhelmed local staff at the expense of the government of Texas. Through conversations with them and the look in their eyes, I knew that death was all around me. When I was discharged, the nurse who wheeled me out of the hospital to awaiting family told me with all sincerity: “I can’t tell you how happy I am to take you out of this hospital in a wheelchair instead of a body bag.”

After my hospitalization, I fell into a deep depression, spending much of my days crying for no apparent reason. When I finally got counseling, my therapist asked me why I shouldn’t be depressed. I had been surrounded by death for two weeks. With his help, I emerged from my depression, but he warned there would be “triggers” that would transport my consciousness to scary memories of those dark July days.

He was right. The smell of alcohol sanitizers would take me back to the sterilized hospital room. The clang of hospital machines on TV shows brought back memories of the noise when the machine feeding fluids into me was out. And commemorations of the first anniversary of the outbreak took me back in a big way.

But this year, as July turned into August and the nation sustains a surge of smarter, more virulent variants, the community is experiencing its own set of triggers.

I have not seen this sense of angst since before our world changed with the announcement of an unknown disease emanating from a faraway city in China named Wuhan. There is also a growing sense of anger that one local mayor said he has never seen in this community. Forget the Ds and the Rs (the Democrats and the Republicans) – this is a charged battle between vaxxers and anti-vaxxers.

As a highly agitated Melendez told a person who opposed vaccinations and shouted him down during the press conference: “I want you to know that of the six people I admitted into the hospital since yesterday, all six of them were unvaccinated. Of the 300 or so people in the hospital, 85% of them are unvaccinated. And you tell me vaccines don’t work.”

I shared the doctor’s visceral response to this woman who decried vaccines in the name of personal freedom. It’s not that she triggered any memory in me, it’s that she dismissed the experience of not only myself, but of the 100,000 others like me in Hidalgo county who have tested positive for this disease since its onset in south Texas. She dismissed the nearly 3,000 fellow residents who died from this disease. She dismissed the fear I had of dying while I lay in a hospital bed, the work that I had left undone with my family. She dismissed that moment I switched roles with a nurse tending to me in the hospital when I sensed sadness in her eyes and learned that in a single shift she watched two of her patients die and almost lost a third.

The fact that she didn’t believe in a disease that had incapacitated me and scarred my psyche as well as my lungs is a notion that I cannot simply accept as a difference of opinion. Her insistence on her personal freedom and indifference to science, emblematic of many people, was especially galling as many of these self-proclaimed freedom fighters have a new bogeyman: the thousands of immigrants now flooding our borders seeking asylum. The evidence shows that it’s the unvaccinated who are now suffering disproportionately from this disease, despite claims that the surge in infections is caused by immigrants.

Melendez advised a group recently that Hidalgo county hospitals were once again facing capacity issues. Ambulances transporting Covid patients were waiting several hours in parking lots outside emergency rooms until beds were available. It brought back that awful wait I had in a hallway outside an emergency room, laying on a gurney, my entire body covered by a sheet as if I were dead so as to prevent the spread of the virus while waiting for treatment.

There are others like the woman at the press conference who feel it a duty to interrupt public health meetings to declare that their liberty is being threatened. But several local educators recently said that 99% of parental phone calls as south Texas prepares to return to school are beseeching them to require masks for the safety of their children, as other Texas districts have done, defying Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates.

A year ago, it was rare for pediatric hospitalizations to exceed five patients. This week, there were 36 pediatric hospitalizations; 11 of them are sick enough to be in the intensive care unit. A year ago, a majority of local hospitalizations involved people age 50 and older. This week, of a total Covid hospital population of 425 patients, 125 of them were age 11 or younger. A year ago, my community was filled with fear as this invisible enemy exploded in our community. Today, there’s a similar sense of fear, particularly among parents, that children who do not qualify for vaccinations will become this virus’s next target.

In a week, I will be saying goodbye to my youngest of three children as she heads to college in San Antonio, nearly four hours away. Already, her school has notified her that the first three weeks of class will be online because Covid has created a critical medical situation in San Antonio. She’s older, she’s in excellent shape and she’s vaccinated. Most evenings while I was in the hospital, she called “just to say hello”. Even though my head hurt like hell, even though I was exhausted by the time of her calls, I treasured those brief conversations.

Her departure in the midst of another frightening surge of this disease, may become my biggest trigger yet.