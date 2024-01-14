Texas Arctic Blast: Ice threat increasing for parts of Southeast Texas, new alerts issued

HOUSTON - Our very well-advertised Arctic blast is still set to arrive Sunday and Monday with the coldest temperatures expected Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for many areas near and north of I-10 from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday including Montgomery, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Washington, Grimes, N. Liberty, Colorado, Austin, and Waller counties.

Up to 1/10" of ice is possible in these spots and bridges and overpasses will be the first to have problems. So slow things down and be very careful if you have to get out. Winter weather advisories extend up to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and back west into Austin and San Antonio.

Light freezing rain, along with sleet and snow flurries is possible, which could cause some slick roads in any of these areas. Along with the chance for ice, the coldest air since December 2022 is expected Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the 30s.

But the brutally cold air will be felt Monday night into Tuesday morning and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is when a "Hard Freeze" is likely for Houston and surrounding areas. A "Hard Freeze" is when temperatures are at or below 24 degrees for at least two hours or more.

Temperatures will dip to the low 20s for Houston during this time with some spots in the teens north of Houston. Another thing to be concerned about will be dangerous wind chill values early Tuesday. This is a combination of the actual temperature with the wind speeds.

Wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph which means wind chills early Tuesday morning will be near zero for some spots!

That is brutal! So continue to prepare for this Arctic blast and make sure to be extremely careful on the roads Sunday night through Monday evening!

