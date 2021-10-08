Texas asks appeals court to swiftly restore restrictive abortion ban

Texas asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to swiftly restore the state's controversial abortion ban.

Why it matters: A federal judge granted the Biden administration's request to block the new law this week, calling it "flagrantly unconstitutional." Texas is appealing the ruling and wants the appeals court to allow enforcement of the ban while litigation is ongoing.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The federal judge's decision allowed some Texas healthcare providers to resume performing abortions, CNN reports.

What they're saying: "There is no precedent for the district court's injunction; it grossly and irreparably interferes with Texas state-court operations," the state wrote in its filing.

"It also places state courts and their employees under imminent threat of contempt based on the actions of third parties that they cannot control."

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.