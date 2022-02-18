Texas attack survivor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against David Strickland gets pre-trial hearing

A pre-trial hearing was held Monday in a Portland, Texas, attack survivor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her convicted assailant, David Strickland, according to San Patricio County court records.

Mary Kristene Chapa — who was critically injured in the 2012 attack at a Portland park that killed her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin — initially filed the lawsuit against Strickland, Strickland's father and the family's business, Taft Pharmacy, in April 2017.

Larry Strickland and Taft Pharmacy, however, have since been dropped from the lawsuit, according to court records.

Chapa, who developed tunnel vision, lost part of her mobility and continues to undergo extensive physical rehabilitation and medical treatment due to the attack, is seeking at least $500 million in damages from Strickland.

Strickland, in 2016, was found guilty of capital murder by a San Patricio County jury in connection with the attack. Since then, however, his lawyer in the criminal case, Cynthia Orr, has argued DNA testing of a pubic hair found on Chapa could help exonerate Strickland.

During Monday's hearing, presiding District Judge Donna Rayes struck down multiple requests made by Strickland — including requests to postpone the suit's upcoming March 7 trial date and to transfer the trial's venue, as well as requests for a "no evidence" summary judgment and to include a Nevada man as a "responsible party" for the survivor's claims.

Strickland, who maintains his innocence — despite his conviction — claims the Nevada man, whose DNA was found at the scene of the 2012 attack, was actually responsible for the crime.

As of Friday, the suit's jury trial date remains set for March 7 at the San Patricio County Courthouse.

