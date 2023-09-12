Update: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton impeachment trial resumes Tuesday in Senate

Testimony picks back up Tuesday in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial.

Monday ended with testimony from former Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore. Much of the the questioning centered on the office’s involvement in reviewing complaints by Austin real estate developer Nate Paul related to what he believed to be improper search warrants on his home and businesses.

Paul wanted a probe into federal and state officials he believed were involved in altering the documents.

Paxton asked the DA’s office to investigate Paul’s claims, but after a deputy met with the attorney general and reported back, the allegations were believed to be “ridiculous,” Moore said.

“It was going nowhere,” Moore said of her office’s plans for the complaint.

Moore sent the claims back to David Maxwell, the attorney general office’s director of law enforcement at the time. Maxwell was among those to eventually report Paxton to law enforcement and join the whistleblower lawsuit.

“I expected David Maxwell and many of the criminal lawyers in the agency’s office would view this matter as absolutely baseless and not worthy of investigation,” Moore testified.

Much of the testimony from Moore and others Monday dove into the details of lawyer Brandon Cammack enlistment as as outside counsel for the attorney general’s office and his investigation into Paul’s claims. Grand jury subpoenas obtained by the lawyer were a critical moment that led to whistleblowers going to the FBI.

Moore testified that she didn’t know it at the time, but that representatives from her office were helping Cammack to get the subpoenas.

Tony Buzbee, one of Paxton’s attorney, questioned Moore about why she thought Paul’s allegations were ridiculous and pressed her on why she didn’t investigate. He said there have been other claims reported across the country where the FBI is accused of misconduct.

“It wasn’t just against the FBI,” Moore said. “It was a whole range of agencies. It was a conspiracy that I felt was absolutely incredible and without basis. That’s not just the FBI: The Texas Rangers , the U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Magistrate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office — all of those together — the securities board. That’s why I considered it incredible.”

Buzbee also question Moore sending the case to Maxwell, a former Texas Ranger, and pointed out that Mark Penley, who was a deputy attorney general in Paxton’s office, was a former assistant U.S. Attorney. Penley is among the whistleblowers and testified earlier in the impeachment trial.

Greg Cox, who previously worked in the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, also took the stand Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.