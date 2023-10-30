Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton long awaited securities fraud case set for April trial

HOUSTON — After a short deliberation in a Houston courtroom on Monday, Attorney General Ken Paxton 's long awaited securities fraud case has been scheduled to go to trial April 15.

The hearing in Harris County District Court Judge Andrea Beall's chamber lasted shy of 30 minutes before both Paxton's team and prosecutors agreed on the April trial date with a pretrial conference scheduled for February.

Elected as the state's top law enforcement officer in 2015 and subsequently indicted for securities fraud, Paxton faces three felony charges in the case that has remained in a perpetual state of delay for eight years.

The oldest of Paxton's legal troubles, the attorney general is accused of failing to register as a securities adviser and for defrauding investors in a Dallas-area tech startup by not disclosing that he was being paid by the company, Servergy, to recruit them.

Paxton did not address the court or reporters Monday, sitting quietly in the first row of public seating as he waited, along with other defendants, for the outcome of the brief and informal discussion between the two parties.

As the room cleared with Paxton's exit, special prosecutors Brian Wice and Kent Schaffer told members of the media they expect additional pretrial motions to be filed before an early February deadline and that it is due time for Paxton's accusations to be laid out before an unbiased jury.

The duo then decried the Texas Senate's impeachment trial that saw Paxton acquitted in September of 16 charges accusing him of abusing the power of his office and calling out the trial's presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, for accepting a $3 million political contribution from the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, a group that has been one of Paxton's most ardent supporters.

"Unlike the impeachment, this is going to be a fair trial," Schaffer said, condemning Patrick and the Senate. "This judge is not corrupt, this judge is not on the take, nobody's going to be giving Judge Beall $3 million."

The special prosecutors, which have largely worked without pay on account of disagreements with the original court of jurisdiction in Collin County, will continue without a resolution on the payment question as Judge Beall did not rule on the matter, but she is expected to in the coming months.

Issues of prosecutors' pay and disagreements on the trial's venue, which finally settled in Harris County, have been the main contributors to delays in the proceeding.

Wice and Schaffer argued that withholding and disagreeing on pay for prosecutors has been an effective stall tactic for Paxton's team through the years.

"So again, the bottom line is they knew the only way to derail this prosecution was to defund it," Wice said, chiding Paxton for receiving special treatment through the proceedings. "And you know, it's good to be the king."

Agreeing with the prosecution, Philip Hilder, one of Paxton's defense attorneys, said he also expects a fair trial and jury in Beall's courtroom.

However, he took the prosecution's interest in reaching a payment agreement as self serving, putting the onus on Wice and Schaffer for the trial's creeping pace.

"It's show me the money, it's all about the money to them," Hilder said. "That's why this case has been delayed from the get go."

Before Paxton was acquitted in the Senate, there was some speculation on whether he would be interested in attempting to settle the case in hopes to avoid being removed from office and then face the possible revocation of his law license if convicted on the felony security charges.

However, with Paxton retaining his spot as attorney general, which does not require him to hold a law license, the trial appears to be moving ahead with Paxton standing on more solid ground after the Senate voted in his favor last month.

Hilder said he doesn't feel the impeachment trial outcome changes the outlook of Paxton's securities fraud case.

During the Senate impeachment trial, four articles tied to Paxton's securities dealings were held in abeyance and ultimately thrown out as the chamber voted in partisan fashion to acquit.

Two attorneys representing Paxton in the ongoing felony case, Dan Cogdell and Anthony Osso, also served on his impeachment defense team.

Hesitant to look ahead to a possible verdict, Wice told reporters that the outcome is unclear and decisions on Paxton's guilt or innocence and how that impacts his job will come in time.

"Just trust me, we'll drive off that bridge when we get there," Wice said.

