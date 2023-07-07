Texas authorities arrest 2 suspects in Fort Worth shooting

Texas authorities made two arrests Friday in connection to the mass shooting that left three dead and eight others injured in the city of Fort Worth on Monday.

The suspects, 20-year-old Christopher Redic Jr. and 19-year-old Brandon Williams, were taken into custody on murder charges, Fort Worth Police Department Chief Neil Noakes said during a news conference on Friday.

Gunfire erupted shortly before midnight on Monday, and officers discovered multiple people shot in a parking lot in the Como neighborhood, police said.

Ten of the victims in the shooting were adults and one was a minor, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit.

Several victims were brought to hospitals by private vehicles, while others were transported by ambulance, authorities said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Worth police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon, investigators believe “none of the injured were suspects in the shooting.”

CNN has not been able to determine if Redic or Williams have retained legal counsel at this time.

Noakes said there was an altercation “immediately” before the shooting took place.

“I don’t know specifically who they were shooting at, but there’s potential that altercation is what initiated the violence,” the police chief said.

Hours after the tragedy, the neighborhood held its Fourth of July parade on the same street where the shooting happened, with parade-goers waving at children on colorful floats and riders on horseback.

“Traditionally, (in) the Como neighborhood, July 3 is their big celebration,” police Capt. Shawn Murray said during a news conference. The sound of fireworks could occasionally be heard in the background as he spoke to reporters.

“They have their parade, and July 3 in the evening, they gather up as a neighborhood and come together,” he said.

The deadly gunfire in Fort Worth is one of at least 361 mass shootings in the nation this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The archive, like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

President Joe Biden released a statement on Tuesday condemning gun violence and calling for legislative action.

“It is within our power to once again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to require safe storage of guns, to end gun manufacturers’ immunity from liability, and to enact universal background checks,” Biden said.

