Texas authorities disrupt two illegal migrant smuggling operations, thousands still get away

Authorities in Texas disrupted two human smuggling attempts near the U.S. and Mexican border.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez tweeted on Sunday that a female driver from Mexico, who's an illegal immigrant, made an attempt to smuggle three people into the country.

Olivarez said that three immigrants were found in the parking lot of a nearby clothing store waiting to be picked up by the driver.

"@TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt in McAllen. A female driver, an illegal immigrant from MX, attempted to smuggle 3 immigrants. 3 additional immigrants were found in a nearby clothing store parking lot awaiting to be smuggled by the driver," the Olivarez said.

The driver of the car was arrested, Olivarez said.

Olivarez also said on Sunday that the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested another alleged smuggler who was from Guatemala.

The official said that the driver was smuggling four illegal immigrants when authorities pursued his car, which crashed into a ditch after he was driving speeds of over 100 mph, failing to stop at lights, and crashed into a ditch.

According to the tweet, the driver was arrested.

Overnight from Saturday to Sunday, 6,700 migrants were apprehended across the Southwestern border, with 3,500 of the apprehensions coming from Del Rio, Texas and El Paso, Texas.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.