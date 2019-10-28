This article, Texas authorities on manhunt after 2 shot dead at Halloween party, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Two people are dead and a dozen injured in a mass shooting early Sunday at a college homecoming party in Greenville, Texas. Police said that in the chaos, "the suspect — or suspects — were able to flee the scene" and authorities are still searching for the gunman.

On Sunday night, gunfire erupted after a vigil for one of the two people killed, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the vehicle for one station was struck by bullets.

Saturday night's shooting occurred just after midnight at The Party Venue on U.S. Highway 380, and involved students from Texas A&M Commerce, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported. However, the event was not sanctioned by the school, according to officials.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks told reporters Sunday that 12 people were injured, including eight who were shot. Investigators told CBS News the gunman entered the building through a backdoor and his first victim may have been his intended target. The shooter used a handgun.

Sheriff's deputies were already on scene responding to reports of illegal parking when gunfire erupted. Meeks said it is believed there were over 750 people at the party.

Dramatic cellphone video showed the aftermath of the shooting — wounded partygoers laid out on the floor as others desperately tried to help them, CBS News' Mireya Villareal reported.

"It's just kinda sad knowing that we were here coming to like celebrate something and then something like this happens, but I guess it's just the world that we live in, so," said Ciara Vital, who was at the party. "It kind of hurts but it's the world that we live in now."

The Party Venue is seen after a mass shooting where two people died in Texas early Sunday, October 27, 2019 as partygoers were celebrating homecoming week ahead of Halloween. CBS News

Two others who were at the party told CBS News they hid in the kitchen area.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are assisting with the investigation.

Officials interviewed at least 20 witnesses and victims so far in an attempt to identify the suspect, CBS DFW reported.

"Due to the many different descriptions being provided by those in attendance of the party, we unfortunately do not have any solid suspect information to provide at this time," Meeks said.

Earlier, Hunt County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Buddy Oxford told reporters that officials were "not getting cooperation from the people that were attending the party."

When asked if witnesses were still not cooperating, Meeks said, "It appalls me that [with] as many folks that were there, [they] have not been able to give us a better description of this shooter."

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Hunt County Sheriff's Office or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929. Meeks said tipsters can remain anonymous.

