Texas authorities present timeline of Uvalde shooting
The Texas Department of Public Safety gave reporters a timeline of the events on May 24th in which 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (May 27)
The Texas Department of Public Safety gave reporters a timeline of the events on May 24th in which 21 people were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (May 27)
The Fox News host also said that trying to get rid of the country's guns would start a civil war.
Five clicks is all it took to order a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the Uvalde school shooting.
Fox BusinessSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) not only said this week that he opposes any new gun laws to address mass shootings, but he also blamed critical race theory and “wokeness” for the horrific Uvalde school massacre that left 19 young children dead.Following the tragic Robb Elementary school slaughter, pro-gun conservatives have suggested everything from “man traps” to “ballistic blankets” to door control to address the never-ending scourge of American mass shootings. At the same time, they’ve ro
ERIC THAYERThe gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning looked one of the teachers in the eye and said “Goodnight” before pulling the trigger, according to a new report.11-year old Miah Cerrillo told me the gunman looked her teacher in the eye, said "goodnight," and shot and killed her. The whole class was watching. Then he started killing Miah's friends.pic.twitter.com/OYsbXnJqzb— Nora Neus (@noraneus) May 27, 2022 It’s the latest chilling detail to
By accident, the Colorado GOP congresswoman basically argued in favor of background checks.
Anything but guns.
You can’t be packing if you want to watch the former president in Houston. | Opinion
“She is understandably shaken,” her colleague said. “Thank God she is okay.”
Tough times, they say, make tough people. They also apparently make a good time for fake tough guys to expose themselves as cowards. Examples are emerging as more details come to light about the massacre at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., and the responses of politicians, companies and cops in its wake. To be clear–and for purposes of the requisite disclaimer to pre-empt the Blue Lives crowd that’ll jump in my DMs after reading this–there were heroes in Uvalde.
Authorities told the Times that the tactical team was forced to wait nearly an hour before they went in and shot and killed the gunman.
Jason Whitlock suggested that police held back because "when your culture makes George Floyd a hero, real heroes stand down."
Police believe the propped-open door was used by the gunman to enter Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.
The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school. Here's what we know about gunman.
The family of a Washington County man who who was killed while mowing his lawn told Channel 11 what an amazing person he was.
The people entered the Whittier home after midnight Thursday, then restrained the elderly woman and went looking for valuables, sheriff’s officials said. The suspects allegedly got away with some pieces of jewelry.
Residents at an apartment complex in Hougang, Singapore, are being terrorized by a neighbor who has been incessantly banging on his apartment walls for 11 years. The 41-year-old man has been reported to the police and the Housing Development Board (HDB) multiple times to no avail.
LUCAS JACKSONOn a Memorial Day weekend when we honor those who died in service to our country, the company that manufactured a weapon of war used to kill 19 children and two adults in a Texas elementary school had planned to hawk its wares at the gun industry’s annual collective disgrace.But in the aftermath of Tuesday’s slaughter in Uvalde, Daniel Defense, is no longer slated to join all the other profiteers of violent death at this weekend’s NRA convention in Houston.Up until Wednesday afterno
Moments later, she got a notification on her banking app that her card was charged $139.48 again and again. It quickly totaled $1,000.
A Texas woman is accused of murdering her newlywed husband last month while they were driving in a pickup truck just four days after the pair exchanged vows, according to reports. Amber Rosales, 30, was arrested for the April murder of her spouse Jeffrey McBride, the Denton Police Department announced in a press release on Wednesday. Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive shortly before 10:00 p.m. on April 25, after Rosales dialed 911 and told dispatchers her hus
In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, doctors are calling for policies similar to Switzerland, where gun ownership is common but deaths are rare.