Texas auto exec 'jumped on' offer, witness testifies in Nashville murder-for-hire trial

A co-defendant who turned government witness in the Nashville murder-for-hire trial involving a wealthy Austin, Texas businessman testified against the three other men facing charges during a lengthy and at times emotional trip to the witness stand Monday.

Gilad Peled, whom prosecutors say worked with Erik Maund to handle an alleged extortion attempt, told the federal jury that Maund “jumped on the offer” for Holly Williams and William Lanway to be killed in Nashville in March 2020.

Prosecutors played for the jury a recorded phone call from 2021 in which Maund suggested he’d pay $150,000 to Peled’s security company “just like we did last time” in response to Peled asking if they should “take care of” an extorter in a fake scenario concocted by federal agents.

They later showed a five-star Google review left by a user named “Erik Maund” for Peled’s security company.

Prosecutors say that Bryon Brockway, of Austin, Texas, and Adam Carey, of Richlands, North Carolina, carried out the killing. Peled hired them after getting the OK from Maund, according to prosecutors.

Peled testified Monday that Brockway, who reported to Peled, first proposed killing Lanway for $60,000 each for him and Carey, but that Brockway later proposed killing both victims for $100,000 each after he felt that Williams was aware of the alleged extortion attempt.

Peled said Maund showed him texts purportedly from Lanway demanding $25,000 from the businessman or else he would reveal to his family that a month prior he had visited Williams, who prosecutors described as a “high-end escort” and Lanway’s “on-again, off-again” boyfriend.

Peled, who had worked in the security industry for decades after serving as a tank commander in the Israel Defense Forces, said he initially suggested to Maund that he gather information on the person asking for money and then take the case to the police, but Maund did not want law enforcement involved.

The plan was then for a team of security professionals to travel to Nashville to gather information and then Peled would provide a push to Maund to take the alleged extortion to law enforcement, Peled said.

Brockway joined Carey in Nashville on March 11, around the time two other security professionals involved left the operation after getting “bad vibes.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire asked Peled why he didn’t reject the offer from Brockway to kill Williams and Lanway.

“I should have,” Peled said Monday morning, adding he was surprised that Maund allegedly agreed to the offer. “I’m sorry. I’ll regret that for the rest of my life. But I didn’t.”

Peled appeared emotional after he was shown a picture of Williams. McGuire asked him why that was.

“Because it’s horrible,” Peled said after pausing for several seconds and hanging his head. “It’s just horrible. I just can’t believe I’m a part of this thing.”

McGuire played the recorded phone call between Maund and Peled just after 11 a.m. Peled said that after he was arrested on Dec. 10, 2021, federal agents asked him to call Maund and guided him to ask the businessman questions about a fake scenario in which Carey was demanding an additional $25,000 from Maund.

Peled asked Maund if “we need to take care of him.” Maund first said that Carey “did a solid” for him but that he wanted to make sure that he isn’t asking for more money in the future.

After Peled asked again, Maund asked him to “give me a number” before saying he was willing to pay $150,000.

Peled said Monday that he meant “to kill” the person by saying “take care of him.”

Defense counsel then peppered Peled with questions until court was adjourned at 4:30 p.m. in an attempt to undermine his testimony.

Perry Minton, representing Maund, spent much of his nearly two-hour cross examination of Peled questioning him about contradictions between his first interrogation with federal agents after his arrest and his later answers to their questions.

Peled said that he lied during that interrogation but attributed that to the pressure he was feeling, the fact that he did not yet have an attorney. He said investigators told him there was “no time” for a lawyer — and a desire to diminish the appearance of his involvement in the killing.

Minton pushed the fact that Peled stood to gain financially — and did — from the killings, which Maund allegedly paid $750,000 for, the majority of which went to Peled. Peled said that “technically” that was the case, but that wasn’t initially the plan.

Peled said he met with his attorney Rusty Hardin, a well-known Texas criminal defense attorney who has represented several high-profile clients, after that interrogation and has told the truth since then.

Luke Evans, representing Brockway, questioned Peled about his resume which stated that he was a member of the special forces in the Israel Defense Forces, which Peled also admitted was a lie. Evans repeatedly attempted to cast Peled as someone who would lie to put himself in a better position.

Peled said he hopes that Judge William “Chip” Campbell is lenient toward him at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Dec. 1, but that he was not promised leniency by attorneys or federal agents. Peled pleaded guilty last December.

