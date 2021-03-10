Texas bank robber borrowed getaway car from BMW dealership. Now he’s going to prison.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·2 min read

A bank robber has been sentenced to 20 years in a federal prison for a 2019 holdup in the Lubbock area where he drove to the bank in a car he was test driving, and then went back to the dealership to try to buy a BMW with the stolen money.

He was arrested at the car dealership just hours after the bank robbery in Wolfforth near Lubbock.

Eric Dion Warren, 50, was sentenced on Tuesday in a federal courtroom in Lubbock after he had pleaded guilty in August to the federal charge of bank robbery.

Warren was given the maximum sentence.

Federal court documents gave this account of the holdup:

Warren entered an AIM Bank in Wolfforth at about 12:45 p.m. on June 7, 2019, placed a fast food bag on a counter and handed a note to teller. The note said, “This is an (expletive) robbery. Play with me and die. I want $10,000 in 50 and 100 dollar bills now you got 1 minute or I will kill you.”

He pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and said, “I ain’t playing around. I only want 100s and 50s.”

The teller placed the money in the bag including bills with recorded serial numbers.

Warren grabbed the bag, saying, “Don’t push any buttons,” and fled the bank.

The bank robber jumped into a car which had been loaned to him at a Lubbock car dealership while the sale of a black BMW was being finalized.

Just 15 minutes after the holdup, Warren arrived at the dealership, entered the finance office and pulled out $3,000 in cash as a down payment for the BMW.

At some point, an employee at the dealership received a telephone call about the bank holdup, realized the car used in the robbery matched the one the dealership had loaned Warren and called authorities.

Warren was arrested with $5,086 in cash, and authorities recovered a pellet gun that resembled a real handgun. Warren’s fingerprints and DNA were found on the note given to the bank teller.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Feb. budget deficit hits record $311 billion as COVID-19 costs, revenues rise

    The U.S. government posted a budget deficit of $311 billion in February, a record high for the month and up $76 billion from the same month last year, as outlays to fight the coronavirus pandemic remained high, the Treasury said on Wednesday. Receipts for February rose 32% from the year-earlier period to $248 billion, a phenomenon due largely to a $45 billion reduction in tax refunds issued during the month because the 2021 tax filing season started about two weeks later than in 2020. For the first five months of the 2021 fiscal year, the deficit rose 68% to a record $1.047 trillion for the period, beating the previous record deficit of $652 billion in October-February of fiscal 2010.

  • 2 Tennessee college students charged with stealing $114,000 from student groups

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman are accused of stealing student activity fees while the heads of two Middle Tennessee State University student organizations.

  • SC Supreme Court says governor had authority to suspend Columbia councilman in 2017

    Then-Councilman Moe Baddourah had sued Gov. Henry McMaster four years ago when the governor suspended him following a domestic violence charge.

  • Market-based inflation expectations hit highest since 2014

    Bond investors' assessment of future inflation are heating up amid hopes that the combination of generous fiscal relief and accelerating vaccine distributions will help bring about a strong economic recovery this year. The 10-year breakeven rate, or what holders of Treasury inflation-protected securities anticipate consumer prices will average over the next decade, rose to 2.26% on Wednesday, the highest since 2014. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury note yield was down 2.8 basis points to 1.516%. Bond prices move inversely to yields. The iShares TIPs Bond exchange-traded fund was up 0.4%. The rise in market-based inflation expectations came after a reading of February consumer prices showed an increase of 0.4%.

  • Orange County deputies looking for missing teen. His phone was found in Durham.

    Nicholas Robert Woodrum is a student at Eno River Academy in Hillsborough.

  • Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

    The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival announced its performer lineup on Wednesday, making a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after they were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline the list of more than 60 artists booked for the Sept. 17-19 event. “After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” David Oehm, the event's chief executive, said in a statement.

  • Warren Buffett's net worth reaches $100 billion

    Warren Buffett's fortune reached $100 billion on Wednesday, as investors drove the stock price for his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc to a record level. Buffett's net worth, as measured by Forbes magazine, comes almost entirely from owning about one-sixth of Berkshire, a roughly $600 billion company. Berkshire's stock price has surged higher in March, with its Class A shares surpassing $400,000 on Wednesday.

  • Stabbing in Bronx deli investigated as bias crime

    When a worker stepped in to resolve a dispute, one of the men made a disparaging remark about Mexicans and then stabbed the worker in the neck and back.

  • Deborah Snyder says Christopher Nolan supported her husband Zack in his quest to make the 'Snyder cut'

    Zack's wife and longtime producing partner Deborah Snyder told Insider how Nolan has been there for her husband.

  • Wisconsin judge delays trial for teen accused of killing protesters to November

    The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with the fatal shooting of two men in Wisconsin last summer during protests against police brutality, will start on Nov. 1, a judge ruled on Wednesday, giving lawyers on both sides more time to prepare. The 18-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the Aug. 25 killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, and the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

  • Goldman Sachs customers' demand for bitcoin rising: COO

    Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exploring how it can meet rising customer demand to own and invest in bitcoin, while still staying on the right side of regulation, bank President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday. "Client demand is rising," Waldron said. Goldman is also exploring a bitcoin exchange traded fund and has issued a request for information to explore digital asset custody.

  • Reporter acquitted in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa jury on Wednesday acquitted a journalist who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police while covering a protest in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedom and an abuse of prosecutorial discretion. The jury found Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri not guilty on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. It also acquitted her former boyfriend, Spenser Robnett, of the same charges after a three-day trial in Des Moines.

  • Column: After Meghan and Harry's interview, royal family has to decide what 'family' means

    Talking with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, exposed a dilemma for Britain: Does it truly want a 21st century royal family?

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • Another murder suspect at large after accidental release

    Christopher Buggs, charged in a 2018 New York shooting, was released Tuesday — the same day authorities said a murder suspect in Los Angeles was mistakenly freed.

  • Review: The $82,000 Mercedes E450 sedan is a master class in luxury, even if it's not the most user-friendly

    Mercedes-Benz has sold more than 14 million E-Class wagons and sedans. There's a reason why these things are so popular: It's because they're good.

  • Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

    Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesWhen Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle ImplosionShip said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”So ... the Duchess of Sussex formally filed a complaint to @ITV on Monday.It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO.Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide pic.twitter.com/rA09dOQ4GN— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2021 Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set. However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ballard Power Looks To Make Fuel-Cell History As Q4 Earnings Due

    Ballard Power will take its hydrogen fuel-cell technology to the railroad industry in a deal with Canadian Pacific.

  • America could soon be swimming in COVID-19 vaccines: The shift from scarcity to surplus could bring its own problems

    The abundance of vaccines will become a stagnating surplus that threatens to undermine the nation's ability to move beyond the pandemic, experts say.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health