Texas bank worker stole nude photos from women’s phones while assisting them, cops say

Dawson White
·2 min read

A former Bank of America employee in Texas is facing charges after police say he stole nude photos from female customers’ phones, court documents show.

Juan Esteban Ramirez, 27, is charged with two counts of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, the latest filed on Monday.

Police said Ramirez used his role as a relationship manager at a Houston Bank of America to encourage at least two women he assisted in September to hand over their phones so he could steal nude photos and video.

Bank of America said he was fired in October after the company was made aware of the allegations, KPRC reported. The bank added that it has cooperated fully with the investigation.

On Sept. 12, a woman went into the bank for help setting up an account and handed Ramirez her unlocked phone, police said. He’s accused of keeping the phone “for an extended period of time.”

Two days later, the woman started receiving nude photos and video of herself from a phone number she didn’t recognize along with text messages threatening to send the images to her parents, according to police. She changed her phone number after receiving 28 messages.

Investigators traced the messages to Ramirez, who they learned had been charged in January for a similar incident involving another bank customer.

In that incident, a customer had gone into the bank on Sept. 14 to get a new debit card. Ramirez took her to a desk and asked her to pull up her account information on her phone, police said.

The customer wasn’t sure how to locate her information, so she unlocked her phone and handed it to Ramirez. Police said Ramirez kept her phone for roughly 10 minutes before returning it and telling the woman she’d receive a temporary debit card in the mail.

Later, the woman noticed text message delivery notifications on her Apple watch to a phone number she didn’t recognize, police said. She checked her phone, but it showed no sent messages.

According to her Apple watch, the messages were sent while the woman was at the bank and included more than a dozen photos of her, some of them nude, according to police.

Investigators traced the number to Ramirez and analyzed surveillance video during the time the woman was in the bank, police said.

He was arrested in connection with that incident in January and charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, court records show. He received the same charge on Monday for the Sept. 12 incident.

Ramirez is due back in court on April 19.

Recommended Stories

  • Woman missing since a night out with friends is found dead, South Carolina cops say

    Her death is being “treated as suspicious,” police said.

  • Reasons Why Markel (MKL) Stock is an Attractive Bet Now

    Riding high on improved results of its businesses, strategic acquisitions and sufficient liquidity, Markel (MKL) has potential to reward its investors.

  • Woman vanishes on way home from her birthday party

    ‘Her parents are devastated, our community is devastated. I don’t think any of us slept last night’

  • Two men caught smuggling gold into airport under their wigs

    Two men have been arrested after they were caught smuggling gold and cash into an airport underneath their wigs. The suspects were stopped at the exit at Chennai International Airport when officials became suspicious of their hairstyles. After they were stopped, customs officers noticed they were wearing wigs and peeled back the fake hair. They discovered two gold paste packets weighing 698 grams and cash was glued to their bald heads. Gold was also recovered from their socks and rectum. The cash, along with chunks of gold and other illicit items can be seen laid out on the counter at the airport before they were detained.

  • Vacation property now Native American excavation site after bones found in Washington

    Construction workers first unearthed a human skull — then more remains.

  • Should Value Investors Choose Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock?

    Let's see if Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell unveils name of his upcoming social media platform

    Site will reportedly go live in the next two weeks

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 25th

    APG, FLR, ROCK, SILK, and CYD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 25, 2021

  • Homicide detectives take over investigation into missing woman

    Baltimore police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into the disappearance of a 26-year-old woman. Tara Payne was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of O'Donnell Street, police said. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds, police said. Family and friends are concerned about her wellbeing.

  • The Real-Life ‘Killer Clown’ That Terrorized America

    Marty Zielinski/PeacockJohn Wayne Gacy was one of America’s most prolific—and horrific—serial killers, responsible for the deaths of 33 young men, 26 of whom he buried in the crawlspace beneath his Norwood Park Township home in Chicago. An egomaniacal sociopath who ran a remodeling business, had strong local political ties (and aspirations), and moonlit as a children’s hospital clown named Pogo, Gacy was the worst of the worst. He was also, unsurprisingly, a cunning liar, as reconfirmed by a 1992 interview that functions as the centerpiece of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, in which he claims that the police and media “created this fantasy monster image” of him, and that “I had nothing to do with the murders of anyone.” Rarely has a cocky killer lied so much, and so brazenly.In fact, the only true thing he may say in the entire chat, conducted by legendary FBI profiler Robert Ressler, is that “clowning has taken a bad name because of what they’ve used in my case.” When a Strange Collection of Sex Toys Led to a Dead BodyPremiering March 25 on Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is part history lesson, part psychological inquiry, and part showcase of cold, deceptive inhumanity, treading a fine line throughout between investigation and voyeurism. Its main hook is that 1992 conversation between Gacy and Ressler, which gazes in close-up at the incarcerated killer as he chats amiably and confidently about his innocence—he goes so far as to say that he didn’t even know the dead—while flipping through an enormous tome of research material that, he believes, exonerates him. No one on planet Earth is buying that nonsense, including this docuseries. Yet if anyone comes close, it’s Craig Bowley, a long-time prison correspondent with Gacy who helped set up Ressler’s videotaped meeting with the fiend, and who spent years befriending him, to the point that he recounts being just about heartbroken when he finally had to say goodbye—via a hug—to his long-time acquaintance and confidant.Bowley’s warped fascination with Gacy is an area into which John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise might have pried much harder. For the most part, however, this six-part non-fiction venture is a bit too comprehensive; like so many of its genre brethren, it could have been at least one episode shorter without losing any key facts or insights. That’s especially felt in its back half, when an inordinate amount of attention is given to the minutiae of Gacy’s trial (and, in particular, his futile insanity defense), as well as on efforts to name the handful of victims who were never officially identified at the time. Such topics are relevant to the larger portrait painted here, but more concision would have strengthened those passages’ impact, as well as improved the proceedings’ momentum.Fortunately, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is otherwise exhaustive, illuminating, and intriguing. The Gacy it reveals is a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic man who grew up with an abusive alcoholic father and a sexual appetite for young men. He was married and divorced twice (fathering kids with his first wife), all while carrying on homosexual trysts with countless individuals (he held firm to the line that he was bisexual). He strove to make inroads with political organizations and power players in Chicago (sometimes via the dissemination and promotion of pornography), and he ran a remodeling business staffed with male teens who had a suspicious habit of disappearing. When one potential recruit, 15-year-old Des Plains native Robert Piest, vanished in 1978 while seeing Gacy about a job—this as the boy’s mother waited for him outside his place of employment—cops began snooping around. What they eventually found was a mass grave the likes of which had never been seen before.Utilizing interviews with detectives, journalists, relatives, friends, victims’ family members and more, as well as archival news broadcasts, crime scene footage, home movies and photographs, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise provides a thorough account of cops’ surveillance and arrest of Gacy, and the excavation of his nightmare dwelling. The series eschews formal sensationalism at most turns; dramatic recreations are absent (only staged shots of sets resembling key locations are employed), and images of Gacy as Pogo—a guise he didn’t use to lure victims—are kept to a minimum. There’s a sobering quality to its storytelling, which also looks at Gacy’s checkered pre-Chicago past in Iowa, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a state representative’s teenage son and was given 10 years behind bars at Anamosa State Penitentiary.That Gacy was paroled only 18 months into that sentence proves one of many instances in which the criminal justice and law enforcement systems came up short. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise details how Gacy repeatedly appeared on cops’ radar for various crimes and missing persons cases, and yet always seemed to skirt by, whether due to his personality or the political connections he’d made throughout the area. Moreover, in its epilogue chapter, the series contends that police, fearful of dredging up revelations that would cast a disparaging light on their initial investigation, may have deliberately ignored leads and evidence in subsequent years that would have unearthed additional Gacy victims (he boasted that his body count was closer to 45).Overt and implied accusations against the police are regular components of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, and they’re complemented by a rather persuasive conspiracy theory regarding the possibility that Gacy didn’t act alone, but was instead aided by members of John Norman’s pedophilic sex-trafficking ring that Gacy was linked to via an employee (Phil Paske). Gacy’s familiarity with those individuals, as well as with his shady trench-digging cronies Michael Rossi and David Cram, makes it wholly possible that others helped him carry out facets of his long-running killing spree. Consequently, even though Gacy was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, the case continues to pose uneasily answered questions.John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’s conclusion makes a convincing argument that, in some respects, more should still be done—for example, cops digging up the yard at the apartment building where Gacy’s mom used to live, and where he very possibly buried more bodies. What needs no further elaboration, however, is the depths of Gacy’s deviant depravity, which despite his affable 1992 routine to Ressler, can be seen lurking behind his hard, emotionless eyes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Alex Beresford Talks Piers Morgan Fallout & Surprises Justin

    The "Good Morning Britain" weatherman stops by "Daily Pop" to talk Piers Morgan's exit from "GMB," staying fit during COVID-19 and Justin Sylvester swooning over him! Watch!

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Some sleepless nights could be ahead for these five Texas Rangers roster hopefuls

    Six players, including three native Texans, were told Wednesday they will begin the season in the big leagues.

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? Why It is Time to Focus on Crocs (CROX)

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider Crocs (CROX).

  • Man shocked after allegedly making ‘disgusting’ discovery in his box of cereal: ‘I wish this was not real’

    A Twitter user has thrown the internet into disarray after allegedly finding shrimp tails in his cereal box.

  • Texas man used COVID loan to buy ‘fleet of luxury cars’ and multiple homes, feds say

    “The Paycheck Protection Program was designed to aid struggling business owners, not to line the pockets of crafty profiteers.”

  • A family business: how and why smugglers are bringing more children to the U.S. border

    Honduran mother Alicia Cruz handed herself and her son in to border agents in Texas, then watched as unaccompanied children were separated for release from the group of migrants before adults and families, including hers, were expelled into Mexico. That's when she contracted a smuggler to ferry Jeffrey, 17, across the border again – alone. Almost 10,000 under-18s from Central America crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents in February, nearly double the previous month's figures, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Start Lower As Nike Hit By China Boycott Threat: RH, Darden, Cisco Systems Rally

    RH and Darden rallied on earnings, while Nike dragged on the Dow as threats of a China boycott broadened.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’