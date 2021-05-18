Texas bars mask mandates for schools, defying latest CDC guidance

FILE PHOTO: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual NRA convention in Dallas, Texas
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered all public school districts in his state to lift mask-wearing requirements next month, contradicting the latest student-safety COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Abbott's executive order also bars other local government entities in the state from continuing to require face coverings beginning on Friday, echoing a similar move earlier this month by fellow Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Abbott said Texas was making strides against the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccinations, antibody therapeutics and voluntary health-safety practices, leaving government mask requirements no longer necessary.

"We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up," he said in a statement announcing the executive order.

Abbott and many other Republican politicians have cast mask mandates as an imposition on personal freedoms, though they grudgingly required face coverings at the height of the pandemic as hospitalizations and deaths surged out of control.

Texas lifted its state-imposed mask mandate 10 weeks ago when the crisis began to ebb. The state then sued officials in Austin, the Texas capital, for refusing to go along with the lifting of those restrictions.

Tuesday's order marked an escalation in Abbott's determination to force other local governments to align with his no-mask policy at the state level.

It also puts Texas at odds with the latest CDC guidance recommending students in schools across the United States wear masks for the 2020-2021 academic year because not all will have been inoculated against the coronavirus when in-classroom instruction resumes.

The action in Texas comes as states across the country have moved to end or relax compulsory mask-wearing in most other public places, in accordance with CDC guidelines in recent weeks. Those recommendations reflect a steady decline in coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and mortality as the U.S. vaccination campaign gains momentum.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday his state will drop face mask requirements in most public spaces for vaccinated individuals, while fellow Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of California said he would keep his mask order in place for another month.

But most governors who have discarded mask mandates at the state level have allowed local governments, school districts and businesses to exercise discretion in choosing when and how to ease their own requirements.

Texas, the second-most populous state in the nation, now becomes the most aggressive in steering away from masks altogether.

Beginning Friday, local governments or officials attempting to impose a mask mandate or other restriction in defiance of Abbott's latest executive order would be subject to fines of up to $1,000.

Public school districts have been given more time to comply, but after June 4, "no student, teacher, parent or other staff member of visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus," his announcement said.

Regardless of what government mandates are in place, a new Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters over the weekend shows more than half of Americans expressing a reluctance to quickly return to normal pre-pandemic behavior.

Of those surveyed, just 17% said they intended to swiftly get back to their previous routines. Another 28% said they already were doing so, a figure that included 42% of Republicans polled.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor bars mask mandates for schools, other government entities

    Abbott's executive order puts Texas at odds with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that students in schools across the United States wear masks for the 2020-2021 academic year because not all will be inoculated against the coronavirus. Abbott said Texas was making strides against the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccinations, antibody therapeutics and voluntary health-safety practices "utilized by Texans in our communities," leaving government mask requirements no longer necessary.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs executive order banning state entities, including schools, from requiring face masks

    State-supported living centers, publicly funded hospitals, prisons, and jails are exempt from the new order.

  • As Mask Mandates Lift, Morning News Returns to the Couch

    After months of six feet apart — or remote broadcast — TV morning anchors are finally able to sit side-by-side again.

  • Lawmakers frustrated over White House's ‘total lack’ of urgency in helping Afghan interpreters

    Afghans who aided U.S. troops are in danger of being hunted down by the Taliban.

  • Mask mandate: These retailers will now let you shop without a mask

    Target, Costco and others are wasting no time in telling customers they could shop their stores without a mask following new guidelines from the CDC.

  • No mask mandates at Texas schools under new executive order, Governor Greg Abbott says

    Texas counties, cities and school districts cannot mandate mask usage under the order.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott bans mask mandates for public schools, local governments

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting government entities in the state, including public schools, from requiring masks. The big picture: About 30% of Texans have been fully vaccinated against COVID, but the vast majority of children are unvaccinated, the Texas Tribune reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-old adolescents last week. Following confusion over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that fully vaccinated people could go maskless, the agency on Saturday clarified that schools should continue to follow guidance recommending mask use and social distancing for the rest of the academic year. Details: According to Abbott's order, any official who attempts to impose a mask mandate can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000. This applies to all officials working in counties, cities, school districts and public health authorities.Public schools may continue to adhere to mask-wearing guidelines through June 4, but cannot mandate on-campus masks after that.Those exempted include state-supported living centers, hospitals owned or operated by the government, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails, per the Tribune.What he's saying: "Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities," Abbott said in a statement."We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not they mask up."The Texas State Teachers Association called Abbott's move premature and pointed to CDC guidance for schools. "Many Texans are not vaccinated, and university faculty and employees have no way of knowing who is and who isn't vaccinated on their campuses and in their classrooms," Texas Faculty Association president Pat Heintzelman said in a statement."Our health and safety and the health and safety of our families are extremely important to us, and that must be a top priority for the governor."Go deeper: CDC mask guidance sparks confusion, questionsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Seeing Double at Upfronts: ‘Queens’ and ‘Girls5Eva’ Both Focus on Nostalgic Music History

    Can two shows about girl groups getting back together co-exist on different outlets? We hope so.

  • In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy

    When Joe Biden returned on Tuesday to one of the battleground states that handed him the presidential election, he was met with rage over how his administration has handled the sudden escalation of violence in the Middle East. Biden, on a visit to a Ford Motor Co facility in Dearborn, Michigan, to promote electric vehicles, faced protest over his administration's approach to Israel as it attacks Gaza in response to rockets launched by Palestinian militants there eight days ago. At a rally in Dearborn, the heart of Michigan's Arab-American community, over 1,000 people gathered a few miles away from Biden's event and booed at mentions of the Democratic president's name.

  • Amazon is reportedly negotiating to buy MGM

    Amazon is reportedly considering a $9 billion acquisition that would make it the owner of franchises like James Bond, Stargate and Robocop.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Hyperbole from Biden, GOP on state of economy

    President Joe Biden and House Republicans alike are revising history when asserting that the new administration set records in U.S. job creation — either the best ever or among the worst, depending on the vantage point. While jobs are steadily being added as the nation digs out from the coronavirus pandemic, the pace is far from being No. 1 among presidents, as Biden describes it.

  • ‘The walls closing in on Donald’s little buddy’: Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz's ongoing sex crimes investigation

    Former friend and associate of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg, has formalized a cooperation deal with prosecutors. Greenberg plead guilty to six of the 33 charges initially filed against him, including sex trafficking of a minor. Joy says, “if the potential implications for Gaetz weren't clear enough, we also saw a plane flying a banner over the courthouse in Florida today. It read, ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz.’”

  • Biden boosting world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

    President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident. The doses will come from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas. It will boost the global vaccine sharing commitment from the U.S. to 80 million.

  • Business Leaders Confident They Can Kill Most of Biden’s Tax Hikes: Report

    Business leaders are confident that they can stop almost all of President Biden’s proposed tax hikes by pressuring moderate congressional Democrats, Politico’s Ben White reports. “With business-minded and more centrist members on the Democratic side in both the House and Senate, they look at the scope and breadth of these tax increases for the infrastructure and families plans and they just find them jaw-dropping,” Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tells White. “From a raw political perspective, it would be a really funky decision for these moderates to say they would be willing to put this much of a wet blanket on an economy that is really poised to take off.” Executives and lobbyists tell White that an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21% to 25% may be likely, but Biden’s calls for raising the top marginal tax rate from 37% to 39.6% and hiking the capital gains tax for the wealthy, among other proposals, are likely to run into opposition from centrist Democrats. And, they argue, progressives may be more focused on enacting new spending programs than on pushing through tax hikes to pay for them. “If the executives are right, Biden will have to either break his pledge to pay for his massive spending agenda and further swell the deficit or he'll have to sharply scale back his plans,” a step that would anger progressives, White writes. The White House has defended Biden’s plans, arguing that the tax increases are an essential and popular way to pay for much-needed investments meant to address critical structural problems and inequities, and that the tax changes won’t hurt the economy. And while Democrats are clearly still grappling with intraparty divisions and messaging strategy, Politico’s Sarah Ferris notes that some in the party see a path to passing tax hikes: “going on the offensive” about the tax hikes while blaming Republican policies, including the 2017 tax cuts, for economic problems. “It’s important for people to understand this isn’t some radical new idea,” Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), who represents a swing district and reportedly backs many of Biden's tax plans, told Politico. “This is not socialism. This is, 'How do we pay for things that we actually need?'" Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • This Tesla Uses A V8 Engine

    Sacrilege never sounded better…

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • How Dems learned to stop worrying (mostly) and embrace tax hikes

    Democrats believe raising taxes is no longer a noxious political proposition, thanks to shifting attitudes about soaking the rich.

  • Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

    An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio. A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August.

  • Thailand Said to Plan $22 Billion Borrowing to Fund Covid Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand plans to borrow an additional 700 billion baht ($22.3 billion) to fund measures to counter the worst Covid-19 outbreak to hit Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, people familiar with the matter said.A meeting of the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha on Tuesday approved the new borrowing plan from the finance ministry, the people said, declining to be identified before a public announcement.The government proposes to spend 400 billion baht of the new borrowing to help various sections of the society affected by the new outbreak, while 270 billion baht will be used to revive the economy, the people said. About 30 billion baht will be set aside to finance medical supplies and vaccines to contain the latest outbreak, they said.The fresh borrowing can be completed before Sept. 30 next year, and is on top of an ongoing 1-trillion baht debt plan authorized by the cabinet last year to fund pandemic relief measures, they said.Thailand’s public debt-to-gross domestic product ratio may rise to 58.6% by September with the additional borrowing, but would still be below the nation’s 60% debt ceiling, the people said. The government will need to issue an emergency law that needs to be endorsed by the king before the public debt management office can begin raising fresh debt, they said.Kulaya Tantitemit, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry and head of its Fiscal Policy Office, declined to comment. Anucha Burapachaisri, a government spokesman also declined to comment.Thailand, which is grappling with the deadliest Covid wave to hit the nation so far, slashed its growth outlook for this year earlier this week, citing the delay in reopening borders to foreign tourists and slow vaccination.The country’s budget deficit soared almost 17% in the first half of the fiscal year that began in October as revenue tumbled, prompting the government to almost triple borrowing to meet the shortfall.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tennessee is the first state to require businesses to post signs if they let transgender people use bathrooms

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.