Texas-based Buc-ee's to open its first Arizona gas station in Goodyear

Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based large format gas station chain with a cult following, known for its beaver mascot, submitted plans to develop its first Arizona travel center.

The company submitted plans to rezone 71 acres in Goodyear, near Bullard Avenue south of Interstate 10.

According to documents submitted to the city, the company plans to develop the western portion of the site, along Bullard, into a Buc-ee’s Travel Center, and the remainder of the site into industrial uses. The retail store is planned to be about 75,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the city.

The gas station is known for its large selection of food and goods, as well as its clean bathrooms. A 75,000-square-foot retail building is larger than some full-size grocery stores.

The eastern portions of the site are planned to be developed into four light industrial buildings, totaling 722,000 square feet.

"Given the location and surrounding land uses, this is a prime area for a Buc-ee’s retail store with a service station and an industrial development," company representatives wrote in the submittal to the city.

The Goodyear Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the project to the City Council at its Jan. 17 meeting. The City Council still needs to vote on the project.

Buc-ee's has locations in Texas and throughout the South and Southeast. The Goodyear location would be its first in Arizona.

