Texas-based Calvetti Ferguson LLC announces its intent to acquire Mark M. Jones & Associates, RLLP

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Calvetti Ferguson LLC announces its intent to acquire Mark M. Jones & Associates, RLLP ("MMJ").

Calvetti Ferguson logo
Calvetti Ferguson logo

"We chose Calvetti Ferguson because their culture is a perfect match for our clients and staff. They started their firm the same year as MMJ and share our values," said Mark Jones, Managing Partner at MMJ. "Our clients will benefit from expanded services and capacity, and our team members will enjoy opportunities for growth and development."

Since 2003, MMJ has served a diverse group of individuals including private businesses and high-net-worth clients among others, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They specialize in tax planning and compliance, assurance, and accounting services.

"This acquisition is ideal because we will be able to increase our presence in Fort Worth as well as welcome two partners and four staff members to our team," said Jason Ferguson, Managing Partner at Calvetti Ferguson. "Together we will work to add value to clients, develop our people, and positively impact our communities."

"Reading about the culture and accolades Calvetti Ferguson has been awarded truly confirmed we are joining the right team," said Norm Robbins, III, Tax Partner at MMJ. "Calvetti Ferguson has been steadily growing in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the past several years and yet, still has a close-knit team and strategic focus on their clients that we have always prided ourselves on."

With the increase in headcount from the acquisition, Calvetti Ferguson will have more than 140 team members in Texas.

About Calvetti Ferguson
Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent accounting and advisory firms based in Texas. We have offices in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. As trusted business advisors to privately held and public companies, private equity funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, we provide assurance, tax, advisory, accounting and technology risk services. We advise beyond accounting to eliminate hurdles, identify opportunities, and ensure the best for our clients and their businesses.

Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms, Calvetti Ferguson is also an INSIDE Public Accounting Top 200 and Fastest Growing Firm. Calvetti Ferguson is an independent member firm of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest association of independent accounting firms with approximately 300 member firms in over 90 countries.

CONTACT: Emily Martin, emartin@calvettiferguson.com, 713-726-5723

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson

