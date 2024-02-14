Texas-based oilfield company closing Mansfield location, more than 100 workers affected

A Texas-based oilfield and natural gas logistics company plans to close a facility in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, putting more than 100 people out of work.

A WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act notice posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry indicated a facility operated by NexTier Completion Solutions, Inc. and located on Route 6 in Whitneyville, about halfway between Mansfield and Wellsboro, will close on April 13.

The move will affect 104 local NexTier employees, the WARN notice said.

NexTier Completion Solutions is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and was created in 2019 through the merger of Pennsylvania-based Keane and Sons drilling company and pumping and hydraulic fracturing business C&J of Robstown, Texas.

NexTier's offerings include horizontal and vertical fracking, engineered solutions, pumping and other services.

A company spokesman couldn't be reached for comment about the Tioga County site closure Wednesday.

Melissa Fleming, workforce director with the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission, said hopefully NexTier can offer some of those employees other positions, but in the meantime her agency is prepared to help them find other opportunities locally.

The commission works in conjunction with the Department of Labor & Industry to activate rapid response teams that will invite affected NexTier employees to sessions where information will be available on training programs, compensation and other issues.

NexTier is one of the larger employers in Tioga County and its departure will be felt, Fleming said.

"It will affect other businesses," she said. "Our job will be to connect with individuals and make sure they have the tools and resources they need to get back in the workforce. Anything like this (closure) we never want to see. It will definitely have an impact on the area."

