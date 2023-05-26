Texas biennium budget bill grows to $321 billion with tax relief, border spending plans

Rep. Jon Rosenthal, D - Houston, and Rep. Richard Hayes, R - Denton, look at the state budget on the House Floor at the Capitol on Thursday May 25, 2023.

Texas lawmakers have struck a budget deal to spend $321.3 billion in state funding over the next two years with earmarks for increased border spending, electric and water infrastructure projects, education and other programs.

In the bicameral budget released Thursday, more than 1,000 pages detail the Legislature's funding priorities for the 2024-25 biennium, including $17.6 billion for property tax relief and $5 billion to build new gas-powered energy plants.

The General Appropriations Act, negotiated by teams from each chamber led by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Rep. Greg Bonnen, R-Friendswood, will spend $144.1 billion in general revenue funding over the next two years. Additionally, lawmakers released a supplemental budget totaling $15.1 billion to ensure funding for the fiscal year ending in August.

Indicating the status of key legislative issues that have driven the session, namely property tax relief and measures to enhance the state's electric grid, the new budget allots less for the construction of dispatchable energy plants than had been previously sought by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Through the Texas Energy Fund, $5 billion would be allocated to create a low-interest loan program to incentivize building new facilities for new generation. The funding is earmarked for Senate Bill 2627, which came together after Senate Bill 6, a Patrick priority bill seeking $10 billion for the program, failed to gain traction in the House.

For property taxes, budget writers allocated $12.3 billion in new relief funding while maintaining $5.3 billion in previous cuts.

Although the money has been set aside, the preferred mechanism for property tax relief has not yet been decided as lawmakers have not come to an agreement on whether to pursue an increased homestead exemption or a reduction in the amount a home's value can increase in a given year.

House Republicans and Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, have sought to lower the annual appraisal cap from 10% to 5%, which has been ill-received by Patrick, a Houston Republican that presides over the Senate.

Over weeks of exchanging banter that sometimes grew tense and name calling on Twitter, Patrick remained dedicated to seeing the state's homestead exemption increase from $40,000 to $70,000, with additional allowances for seniors and disabled homeowners.

In what could be seen as a friendly overture, the House amended the Senate's homestead proposal to increase the exemption to $100,000, while keeping in place a 5% decrease in the appraisal cap.

On Thursday evening the Senate refused to concur with House amendments to the property tax proposal, meaning negotiations will continue with a deadline by the end of Sunday.

Border security and Gov. Greg Abbott's border enforcement initiative, Operation Lone Star, received a $5.1 billion allocation in the budget, which exceeds the $4.6 billion that had been previously expected.

Allowing for the creation of a Texas Border Force, the budget allocates $64 million for provisions laid out in House Bill 7, a border security package that passed the Senate on Wednesday and awaits approval from the House.

As per HB 7, the Department of Public Safety would contain the border force within the Texas Rangers and spend the allocated funds on technology and equipment for border enforcement. Additionally, lawmakers allocated $18 million to create a compensation program for land owners who have experienced damage due to border crossings.

The biennium budget also provides funding to bolster several aspects of the state's infrastructure, including $1.5 billion for broadband and telecommunications services, $5.8 billion each fiscal year dedicated by the Texas Water Development Board to regulate and monitor groundwater as well as $10 billion to address leaking water wells.

The budget also dedicates $23.4 billion in each year of the next two years to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to fund a professional nursing shortage reduction program.

While the bicameral budget of $321 billion is more than original proposal of $302 billion from the House and $308 billion from the Senate, not everyone was pleased with the financing decisions.

Still making up a large portion of the budget, the $70.9 billion meant to fund public education is billions less than previous budget proposals from both chambers this session.

Education advocacy groups responded in frustration Thursday, as measures to provide teacher pay raises and an increase to per pupil funding were not included in the budget. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, however, could see his salary increase from $220,374.84 to $325,000 under the new budget, however, a statement Thursday evening from the TEA said the commissioner will not be accepting a pay raise.

Outside of excluded education proposals, specific provisions in both the biennium and supplemental budgets would not allow Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to spend money from his office to settle a $3.3 million settlement for a whistleblower lawsuit four of his former top aides filed against the agency.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed opposition to using state money to settle the whistleblower suit, which four former attorney general’s office employees filed in 2020 alleging they were improperly fired after reporting to the FBI what they believed to be criminal conduct by Paxton.

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate will still need to give final approval to the latest proposed budget, which is the only constitutionally mandated task the Legislature must complete before the session adjourns on sine die Monday.

