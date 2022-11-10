Texas border officials arrest suspected human smuggler, illegal immigrants after high-speech chase

A suspected human smuggler carrying six illegal immigrants in Texas led authorities on a high-speed chase before crashing near a shopping mall, officials said Wednesday.

A human smuggler led agents from U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on a high-speed chase in McAllen, Texas, – which is near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The vehicle crashed near a shopping mall, Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. The driver, passenger and six illegal immigrants fled on foot, he said.

DPS agents arrested the driver and passenger – both 17 – for human smuggling. Three of the illegal immigrants were arrested and referred to U.S. Border Patrol. The passenger was in possession of a handgun, Olivarez said.

He indicated that the arrest was part of Operation Lone Star, an initiative by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to help secure the Texas-Mexico border.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lt. Olivarez seeking more information on this incident. No further details were released.