Texas Border Patrol agents arrest MS-13 gang member

Bradford Betz
·1 min read

Border Patrol agents arrested an MS-13 gang member Tuesday while apprehending a group of 15 illegal immigrants at a ranch in southern Texas.

The ranch was located near Freer, a small town about an hours’ drive northeast of Laredo.

Among the group of illegal immigrants, agents with the Laredo Sector Border Patrol identified Danilo Diaz-Neris, a 41-year-old El Salvador national.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, record checks revealed that Diaz-Neris has an "extensive" criminal history and is an MS-13 gang member.

GOV. KRISTI NOEM: BORDER PATROL IS ‘OVERWHELMED,’ IMMIGRATION CRISIS WILL GET ‘MUCH, MUCH WORSE’

CBP says Diaz-Neris will be prosecuted for illegally entering the U.S. and will be remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The agency did not provide more details about Diaz-Neris background or the circumstances of the raid.

Border Patrol agents in the Laredo Sector in Texas have seen arrests of criminal illegal immigrants skyrocket this fiscal year, as agents at the border continue to deal with an overwhelming migration crisis -- which includes gang members and sex offenders trying to make their way into the U.S.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

