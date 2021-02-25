A Texas border patrol officer was charged after she used a coworker's login to bring her children's nanny into the US from Mexico

Madison Hall
·2 min read
Laredo border
A train passes by the Customs and Border Protection office next to the Texas Mexican Railway International Bridge on January 14, 2019 in Laredo, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

  • A Customs and Border Protection officer was charged with bringing in an undocumented immigrant.

  • Prosecutors allege Rhonda Lee Walker used a coworker's computer to scan the woman's documents.

  • Walker admitted to hiring the immigrant as a live-in nanny and housekeeper for her mother and kids.

A Texas border patrol officer was charged for her role in assisting an undocumented Mexican woman across the border to become her housekeeper and nanny, the Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Rhonda Lee Walker, 40, was charged with conspiring to transport an illegal alien and making false statements.

According to court filings, the Customs and Border Protection agency received a tip from an anonymous caller in June that Walker had a live-in caretaker who was not authorized to work in the US.

Agents from the Office of Professional Responsibility surveilled her home soon after and said they saw a woman taking care of Walker's children and housework who was later identified as a citizen of Mexico without a work visa.

Months later, investigators said they discovered Walker previously wired money to Walker's family in Mexico. After reviewing footage from the border in Laredo, Texas, agents said they saw Walker escorting the woman into a checkpoint, where they said Walker used a coworker's computer login to inspect and scan the nanny's nonimmigrant visa to illegally allow her entry into the US.

Border patrol agents interviewed the nanny when she attempted to cross the border into the US again in February, where she admitted that Walker employed her for housekeeping and childcare duties. The woman said Walker had assisted her in crossing the border by setting up an appointment for the nanny at a plasma center to circumvent travel restriction protocols and further helped her skip the line of cars at the border for easier entry into the country, according to the DOJ.

Investigators later spoke with Walker, who admitted to escorting the immigrant over the border and breaching protocol. During her questioning, prosecutors allege that Walker initially lied to agents about the money wire transfer she sent to the nanny's family, but later provided a written statement admitting to the payment.

If convicted, Walker could face up to 20 years in federal prison for knowingly transporting an undocumented immigrant and up to five additional years for making materially false statements.

Read the original article on Insider

