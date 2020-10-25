    Advertisement

    Texas boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting himself in the chest at birthday party

    Kalhan Rosenblatt
    Texas boy, 3, dies after accidentally shooting himself in the chest at birthday party

    A Texas child is dead after accidentally shooting himself in the chest during his birthday party, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies were dispatched to a home in Porter, Texas — about 25 miles north of Houston — on Saturday for a wellness check, according to a press release.

    When the officers arrived, they were told the child, 3, who has not been identified, had been shot in the chest. Family and friends had gathered at the home for the birthday party.

    While playing cards they heard the gunshot go off.

    The child found the gun, a pistol, after it fell out of a family member's pocket, according to the press release.

    The boy was taken to a nearby fire station where he later died from his wounds.

    It was unclear if an investigation was ongoing into the death, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said its "thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this tragic accident."

    This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com.

