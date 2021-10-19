Texas boy, 3, finds loaded gun at home, fatally shoots himself: cops

A 3-year-old boy was killed in Texas from what police believe was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound after the child found an unsecured and loaded gun at home, authorities said Tuesday.

Troy Blue Dueñes grabbed the firearm from a bedroom belonging to an adult family member and shot himself in the chest, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The gun owner’s identity has not been released and no charges have been filed in the case. An autopsy confirmed that the shot was self-inflicted, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the small city of Elsa, near the Mexican border.

“This was a tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and friends affected,” Elsa Police Chief Robert McGinnis said in a statement.

McGinnis also urged families to properly secure their weapons and keep them away from children.

“To prevent this from happening to another family, we at the Elsa Police Department would like to remind everyone about the importance of gun safety,” he said. “We are advocates for responsible gun ownership and gun safety. Education on proper handling, storing, and securing weapons are essential for keeping yourself and your loved ones safe.”